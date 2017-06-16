Advaxis At A New 52-Week Low: Panic Or Payload?

Advaxis, Inc (NASDAQ:ADXS) has been one of two pioneers in the field of using live, attenuated listeria to treat cancer. If you watch their chart, however, ADXS has taken a rough beating over the past month, mostly trading generally flat and fluctuating between almost $10 per share and the current 52-week low.

Full disclaimer before we move on: I am, in fact, an ADXS shareholder. I have not reduced my position over the course of the recent movement downward. If that information colors your opinion of this article, then I'm happy to be upfront!

The News?

So in about the span of a week ADXS has dipped some 25%. This is downward movement usually reserved for disappointing results, or even outright failures of clinical trials. What happened to ADXS?

Frankly, nothing that can you can point to. No press release of negative data. No weird results. No indications that their trials aren't going well.

In fact, ADXS is trading below the valuation when they were forced to place a clinical hold on their studies into axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL).

The nearest catalyst for the cratering stock price was a webcast of their investor day, which took place on June 12. I was unable to listen in on this presentation live, so my understanding of the situation is a bit retrospective!

During the Analyst and Investor day, ADXS provided 3 hours of updates on clinical trial progress, collaborations, and corporate objectives. Personally, I feel one thing in particular is important to highlight, one that some shareholders have taken some serious umbrage to:

European submission planned for later in 2017

With respect to an attempted rollout in relapsed cervical cancer based on GOG-0265 results in Europe, ADXS has undertaken a large number of necessary steps needed to move forward with application for an EU approval. They were granted advanced therapy medicinal product (NYSEARCA:ATMP) designation in July 2016, which was a crucial step in this process.

During the webcast, ADXS announced that the EMA have assigned the rapporteurs to their intended application. The rapporteurs will be responsible for providing the scientific assessment of a company's product. This tiny nugget of information reaffirms their intent to submit to the EMA, and Robert Ashworth reiterated that a submission is expected to occur in 2017, as stated in March 2017.

The expected timeline, overall, for a decision from the CHMP should take roughly 7 months from the day of submission, throughout which ADXS will field questions at specified intervals. After that, the EMA itself has to decide on whether it will allow for conditional approval, in a process that can take up to 13 months.

The fallout

So many investors look at that 13 month figure and say "What's the point?" After all, 13 months is a very long time in investment parlance, and the traders out there don't really want to be sitting on "dead" money for any amount of time, let alone over a year. In fact, ADXS may find itself in dire financial straits before it can ever realize a profit from its product, and that assumes everything goes smoothly.

But as with anything else in the speculative biotech market, this may end up being a very shortsighted mindset. Ask any shareholder of ADXS at any random point in time over the past 6 months whether they could foresee the stock sitting at $6 per share on no negative news, and you would have gotten some confused looks, I wager.

"We have the Amgen deal," they'd say.

Point being, there is no way to predict which way things are going to turn when left essentially to their own devices.

When the stock runs up, the message boards will buzz about the rumors, about the institutions that have insider information and are quickly buying up before their opportunity is missed.

When the stock runs down, the message boards will buzz about the rumors, about the clinical trials that have clearly failed, about the partners that have abandoned the company, about outsized compensation packages, about fiduciary responsibility.

But these discussions all miss a fundamental point: you can't chart speculative biotech stocks. I'm not an expert enough to know whether technical analysis, with all its double crosses and 180-degree holy candles, is of any value at all in the stock market at large with profitable companies.

But I do know that it's less than useless in the speculative biotech world. There's just no predicting, because these companies will move in ways you never expect. Blame the shorts. Blame the management. Blame the FDA. Blame Donald Trump. None of it matters, in the end. The reality is that the market may just be stochastic and dynamic, and your downslide triggered by an underwhelming corporate presentation spiders totally out of control on a whim, essentially.

The fantasy, struck down

Aside from dumb luck, there's only one way to "play" in the game, as it were. You have to corral your fear and learn to read the big picture. If you become a slave to the sentiment of the market, you'll move right along with the market, which is designed to take your money.

The more scared you are, the more you'll participate in the run up and hold the bag for 2 years, waiting and hoping because "someone knows something!"

The more scared you are, the faster you'll sell on no news at all, giving up your position because "someone knows something!"

Here's the crucial lesson I've learned from years of watching my own stocks ebb and flow. No one "knows" anything, as a general rule, prime exception being insiders who are legally bound against acting on that information.

But you and I? We don't know anything. And neither does anyone else.

That's not meant to discourage you. It's meant to make you take a look and absolve yourself of ever needing to read the tea leaves and figure out when the next random run up is going to be.

The reality

I look at a company like ADXS and I wonder only a few things.

Do they have any results? Do they have any financial runway?

Obviously, there are many more things you might consider, but in the big picture, it's best to try and pare down as many details as you can.

Do they have any results?

Yes, we have seen a slowly-but-steadily growing din of positive findings for the ADXS approach to cancer. Most notably, the GOG-0265 results showed a marked improvement over expected survival for women who have metastatic cervical cancer. This study provides an important proof-of-concept and possibly the results that will be needed to get ADXS its first approval (though that's far from guaranteed).

Furthermore, earlier stage studies have produced encouraging glimmers of efficacy for their approach in several tumor types. These are in major unmet needs for patients with cancer.

None of that should suggest to you that I am a cheerleader of these data. There are still unanswered questions about the efficacy of this approach, and I won't be flabbergasted if future trials are not positive. This is the nature of the beast; many times treatment strategies that look very promising early on end up failing spectacularly when the real questions start getting asked.

That said, we've seen amazing things from immunotherapy in general over the past decade, and I won't be surprised if ADXS ends up coming through with results that improve on the standard of care for difficult-to-treat tumors like recurrent cervical cancer.

Do they have the financial runway?

Per the latest ADXS quarterly filings, the company maintains $126 in investments, including roughly $115 million in cash, equivalents, and investments. Their total operating expenses were $24 million, an increase over the same time period in 2016 thanks to a doubling of the R&D budget.

Meanwhile, they recognized $3 million in revenue, amortized from their deal with Amgen in August 2016.

Total loss from operations: $20.66 million. The simple math says they have roughly 5.5 quarters of money left to fund operations, meaning they could coast on similar quarterly losses until roughly the midpoint of 2018 without bringing in any other money.

Is 13 months going to be dead money?

So about that 13 months (or longer), the pessimistic observers absolutely could be dead on. ADXS does not show any signs of making an explosive announcement any time soon, and companies languish for months or years at a time before achieving success.

But I've come to expect the unexpected, in both directions. It's not possible to judge when the market is going to have ADXS skyrocket on a whim or a rumor.

And about that seemingly short cash runway? I think it's important to realize that ADXS has not yet recognized any milestone payments from Amgen, which can total up to $425 million, depending on whether they meet certain regulatory milestones with their ADXS-NEO program.

But they might be near that point: ADXS-NEO cleared the IND hurdle and was allowed to enroll patients. It seems reasonable to expect the a regulatory milestone was tied to initiation of the phase 1 study, though the exact details have not been disclosed.

Moreover, given the opening of various encouraging clinical studies, including a collaboration with Merck in prostate cancer, a trial in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo in cervical cancer, as well as a whole suite of studies in osteosarcoma and anal cancer.

What are the odds that ADXS is courting other partnerships for their flagship products? I'd say pretty good, given the data they've seen.

It certainly doesn't seem like it at this point, but it's important to remember that no one was expecting a partnership from a big pharma worth upwards of half a billion dollars in 2016.

Conclusions

So these are just some thoughts on ADXS, not necessarily a comprehensive picture. If you're an interested buyer/seller/trader at this point, I'd highly recommend you go see the corporate presentation for yourself, as they go into a lot more detail than you probably want to read about secondhand from yours truly.

I'm not making a buy recommendation here, even though I'm a shareholder. I just look at where ADXS sits, with a market cap of $228 million at this writing. They have half that amount in cash and investments. They have double that amount in potential milestones from an established partner. They have had very little but good news for a whole year, in terms of scientific and corporate ventures. The only thing that seems out of whack to this particular shareholder and interested spectator is the company valuation.

And it's been my experience that times like these tend to represent outsized risk/reward portfolios. So I'll be watching diligently for news. I think you should consider keeping an eye on ADXS, as well.

