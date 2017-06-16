Jeff Immelt Has Left His Successor Better Off Than Himself

Since the 2008 collapse of its stock price, GE stock price has risen by over 280 percent, although the stock price is slightly lower now than when Mr. Immelt started.

After the financial collapse, Mr. Immelt restructured General Electric, building the company into a more focused organization, one that is better prepared to face the challenges of the 21st century.

Jeff Immelt, in 2000, was chosen to run a company, an industrial/financial conglomerate, that was really unmanageable and financially began to fall apart in the 2008 financial crisis.

Jeff Immelt is leaving General Electric (NYSE: GE) after more than 16 years at the helm.

As readers of my posts know, I have been a supporter of Mr. Immelt over the past seven or eight years and have applauded what he was attempting to do at GE.

Mr. Immelt's record at the chief at GE will be headlined by the fact GE stock was slightly lower when he left the company than when he took over the leadership of the company.

In defense of Mr. Immelt's record I want to stress only two things.

First, if they had the choice, no one would ever want to follow someone like Jack Welch.

The only comparable situation I can relate to Mr. Immelt becoming the Chairman and CEO following the "legend" Mr. Welch is the basketball coach who replaced John Wooden as the coach at UCLA, after Mr. Wooden's record setting performance during his career there.

The job at GE, and at UCLA, was desirable and almost impossible to turn down, but the successor had to always live in the shadow of what was accomplished under the person he replaced.

Second, whereas the record of Mr. Wooden was unassailable, what Mr. Welch created at GE survived him on shaky ground. This mis-mash of a conglomerate that Mr. Welch assembled was unsustainable.

But, Mr. Welch's successor was not able to do anything about it while the economy was humming along in the early 2000s. In effect, Mr. Welch's construction was "untouchable."

Mr. Immelt was only released from this bondage in 2008 when the performance of the company Mr. Welch created fell apart during the financial crisis. After all, GE was not really a financial services company although more than 60 percent of its profits came from its financial services subsidiaries.

It was only then Mr. Immelt was given the go-ahead to do something about the structure of the company. And, in my mind, he did a very good job in restructuring GE and preparing GE for the future.

General Electric's stock price may be slightly lower now than it was when Mr. Immelt took over the leadership position, but the stock price plummeted in 2008 and reached a low of around $10.00 per share in 2009. Over the past six months, the stock has been trading in the $28.00 to $32.00 range.

Even if one takes the bottom of this range, one gets a 280 percent increase in the stock value over this time.

My argument is that Mr. Immelt's hands were tied up until the financial crisis and that he has performed admirably ever since.

The problem, as I see it, is that the General Electric Board did not allow Mr. Immelt to do what he needed to do when he moved into the leadership spot. Once released, Mr. Immelt, and the GE stock, performed very well.

And, whereas Mr. Welch left Mr. Immelt a "camel" to deal with when he finally gave up the reins, I believe that Mr. Immelt has actually positioned General Electric very well for his successor John Flannery.

Mr. Immelt has gotten rid of what General Electric needed to shed and he got GE into the information technology space, two items it needs to be in to be very successful in the twenty-first century.

I have done several turnarounds in my career and it appears to me that the hardest part of turning General Electric around after the Welch years has been done. Now, Mr. Flannery must become a good steward of moving the "new" GE into the future.

Bottom line: I think that General Electric stock is a stock that investors should give a lot of consideration to.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.