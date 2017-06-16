Actua's (ACTA) CEO Hosts 2017 Annual Stockholders Meeting Conference (Transcript)

Actua Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTA)

Annual Stockholders Meeting Conference Call

June 16, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Walter Buckley - Chairman and CEO

Suzanne Niemeyer - General Counsel and Secretary

Analysts

Walter Buckley

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I’m Walter Buckley, Chairman and CEO of Actua. It’s my pleasure to welcome all of you to 2017 Annual Stockholders Meeting. I’d like to thank each of you for being here today.

Before getting on to the business of the meeting, I’d like to make some introductions. First, I’d like to review the director nominees, Michael Hagan, Phil Ringo and myself, and introduce our other Board members who are here today, David Adelman, Ted Decker, David Downes, Rich Haverstick, and Peter Miller.

In addition, I’d like to introduce some members of the Actua management team, Doug Alexander President of Actua; Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director Kirk Morgan; General Counsel and Secretary, Suzanne Niemeyer; Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations Karen Greene; and Managing Directors Vince Menichelli and John Loftus and Scott Powers.

Following the voting on the annual meeting agenda proposals, I’ll provide you with a review of what we accomplished in 2016 and the opportunities we see going forward.

Now with that, I’ll turn the floor over to Suzanne Niemeyer who will conduct the business of today’s stockholder meeting.

Suzanne Niemeyer

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I’m Suzanne Niemeyer, Secretary of Actua. It’s my pleasure to call for order, the formal portion of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. This morning, you were given the agenda for the meeting. Near the end of the meeting, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. Please hold your questions until that time unless you have specific questions on item being voted on.

Before proceeding to business of meeting, I’d like to make some introductions. First, I’d like to introduce [Dave Sharbino and John Caselli] [ph] of KPMG, the company’s independent registered public accountant. If you have a question that should be addressed by KPMG, they’ll be happy to respond. Also we will be assisted today with tabulation of proxies and ballots by Jane Ludlow, an agent of Broadridge Investor Communication Services, the Company’s Inspector of Elections. In accordance with the SEC’s rules and regulations on or about May 2nd, Actua’s proxy statements and related proxy materials were made available on the internet and Actua’s stockholders’ of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2017 were mailed a notice regarding the availability of proxy material.

A list of stockholders is available at this meeting, all documents concerning the call and notice of the meeting will be filed with the records of the meeting. Approximately, 92% of the company’s outstanding common stock is present in person or by proxy today. As a result, I hereby declare that a quorum is present at the meeting. It is now 10:05 and the polls are open for voting and we’ll close upon the vote at the fourth proposal.

I’d like to thank all the stockholders who voted by proxy. While we urge stockholders to allow their proxies to stand, if you need a ballot to use at this meeting, and have not already received one, please raise your hand. As a preliminary matter, I’d like to advise you that during the course of this meeting, the statements made that are not of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meeting of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties including but not limited to risks associated with our ability to compete successfully and highly competitive rapidly developing markets, the effect of economic conditions generally, capital spending by our customers, our ability to retain existing customer relationships and secure new ones, developments in the markets in which we operate and our ability to respond to those changes in the timely and effective matter; the availability, performance and security of our cloud-based technology, particularly in light of increased cyber security risks and concerns, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to deploy capital effectively on acceptable terms, our ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, the impact of any potential acquisitions, dispositions or other strategic transactions, our ability to have continued access to capital and to manage capital resources effectively and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Actua’s filings with the SEC. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

During this meeting, we’ll also be providing information on certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including a reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, please refer to our website at www.actua.com. This information is included under the Events and Presentation tab in the Investors section of our website.

The first matter to be acted upon by the stockholders is the election of three Class I Directors to serve until the 2020 annual meeting or until their respective successors are elected and qualified. The three Class I nominees are Walter Buckley, Mike Hagan, Phil Ringo. There are no other nominations. Are there any questions or discussions on these nominations? Those stockholders voting in person should mark their ballots with respect to item one now. After voting has been completed on all matters on the agenda, ballots will be collected and counted.

The second matter being submitted to stockholders for action is the ratification of the appointment of KPMG as the Independent Registered Public Accountants for the company to audit the financial statements for the 2017 fiscal year. Are there any questions or discussion on this appointment?

The third matter being submitted to stockholders for action is a non-binding advisory vote regarding the compensation of Actua’s named executive officers. Are there any questions or discussions on this vote?

The fourth and final matter being submitted to stockholders for action is the advisory vote with respect to the frequency of the advisory vote regarding the compensation of Actua’s named executive officers. Management has recommended an annual vote in respect of executive officer compensation. Are there any questions or discussion on this vote? Those stockholders voting in person should mark their ballot now.

While Broadridge tallies the vote, I would like to turn the meeting back over to Actua’s Chief Executive Officer, Walter Buckley, for a brief business overview.

Walter Buckley

Thanks, Suzanne.

What I’d like to do this morning is to give a brief overview of Actua and then talk about 2016, our highlights and then little bit about 2017.

Stepping back for a second, Actua is about bringing the power of the cloud from a software, data analytics perspective to vertical industries that really haven’t seen a whole lot of automation, and helping streamline automate and improve those industries from a workflow process and efficiency standpoint.

Today, Actua operates cloud platforms in three vertical industries, in environmental health and safety market with VelocityEHS; in the wealth management space with FolioDynamix; and the property and casualty insurance marketplace with BOLT. Each of these platforms are leaders in their respective markets and each of the markets are less than 10% penetrated, meaning that the vast majority opportunity is very much in front of us.

In terms of 2016, it was a busy year from a number of perspectives. First, we ended the year with strong momentum really across the board, achieving a 15% growth rate from a revenue standpoint and strong bookings really in the second half of the year. I think the combination of the momentum we had in Q4 and the bookings we had in the second half, sets us up very well for a good to very good 2017.

From an operating leverage perspective, we saw leverage really across the board as well, both from a cash flow perspective where we generated $3 million in cash flow, positive cash flow in Q4; all three platforms were positive for the first time. And I think that’s an indication of the leverage we’re seeing and we will continue to see going forward. And then also, our gross margin improved from 72% to 73%. And I think as we continue to gain scale, you’ll see gross margin improved and EBITDA and cash flow margins improve as well. These businesses are inherently profitable once they reach scale of 50 to 100 million in revenues and EBITDA margin should be the 20 to 30 plus percent range as we gain maturity.

From a monetization perspective, we sold GovDelivery last year. We ended the year not with an objective to sell the company but were approached by several interested parties. We ran a process and had what we think was a very successful outcome selling GovDelivery for over $150 million. And we received approximately $133 million from that sale and a gain of $124 million, as you can see.

In addition, we completed three strategic tuck-in acquisitions during the year, two for VelocityEHS and one for FolioDynamix. And these tuck-ins are important for a number of reasons. One, it -- tuck-ins, we like to do are small in nature, but provide important functionality from a technology perspective, filling gaps in our platforms; and secondly often, they help expand the addressable market we’re going after. And that was especially true with FolioDynamix last year, when we acquired Summit Advisors and Summit was focused in the small RIA advisory space, a market that we’ve been trying to gain access to. And with Summit, we really now have a very, I would say viable and successful platform to enter that market, and we’re already beginning to see the results of that transaction. So, you’ll continue to see us do those tuck-ins as we go forward.

In addition, from a capital deployment standpoint, I think probably the most important element was share buybacks. And as you can see, after the GovDelivery transaction, we had a little over $170 million of cash on our balance sheet and no debt. And so, we decided to a number of things, one to increase our share authorization program from $85 million to $125 million and then launch in Q3, a Dutch tender offer where range was from $12 to $14 and were able to buyback roughly $64 million worth of stock at $14 a share and 4.6 million shares. Subsequent to or after that Dutch tender, we acquired additional 1 million shares through 2016 timeframe for roughly $10 million. And so if you think about it, we bought 5.6 million shares last year for roughly $74 million. And we view that really as our fourth platform. We think buying Actua’s shares the prices we bought it for were very attractive from a number of reasons, but most importantly from a shareholder value creation perspective.

In terms of 2017 from a guidance standpoint, you can see we’re guiding between revenues of $125 million to $130 million, which represents 14% to 19% growth, which is faster than 2016 and really indicates, I think the strong bookings, reflects the strong bookings we had in 2016, especially the second half of the year. From operating cash flow perspective, we expect cash flow to range between a negative 42 million to a positive $2 million, but obviously our goal in both of these metric is to meet and to beat, and so we’d like to believe that we’ll be cash flow as a company in 2017, as we continue to invest aggressively on the sale side.

And from a Q1 highlights perspective, we had a very strong Q1. You see growth picked up to 21% from 15% in Q4 and obviously result of the bookings and we feel good about our guidance, both on a top-line and a bottom-line perspective. And year-to-date through June 15th, we repurchased 1.7 million shares on top of the 5.6 or 5.7 we purchased last year for $24.4 million. So, we continue to buy shares back, because we think it’s a good value for our shareholders.

And if you take a larger look from a share repurchase perspective, we really began this program in earnest in recession of 2008-2009. And you can see, we bought back over a $153 million worth of stock in that timeframe; 13.3 million shares at average price of $11.50; and we still have $36 million left on our repurchase program.

And so, this slide probably does a little better job explaining the program over the last nine years. As you can see, really in the last 12 months, since we’ve really met here a year ago, we bought back roughly $100 million worth of stock. And we think that, as I said before, really represents our fourth platform and accretive to all us as shareholders. And we will continue to opportunistically and aggressively buy back stock.

So, in summary, Actua is focused on what we believe are large multi-billion dollar markets. We’re still early in penetrating these markets, so the vast majority of the opportunity remains in front of us. Each of these businesses are market leaders with strong recurring revenue, 85 plus percent of our revenues are occurring on an annual basis. And the one item that’s not listed on here, our customer churn is -- our customer retention is in the 95% to 98% range. So, we have a very good customer satisfaction. And so you have a great base to grow the business from. I think over time we’ve demonstrated the ability to generate strong revenue growth and scale these businesses. And so, as we look forward, we think with the momentum we have, the platforms we have and the market opportunity we have, we’re well-positioned for growth and for shareholder value creation.

So with that, I’d like to turn it back to Suzanne to report on the final vote tallies.

Suzanne Niemeyer

The ballots have been counted. Based on the preliminary results reported by the Inspector of Elections, I hereby declare that the nominees for Director have been duly elected and the appointment of KPMG has been duly ratified. Additionally, the compensation of the company’s named executive officers has been approved by an advisory vote. Lastly, by advisory vote, the stockholders have voted in favor of an annual say-on-pay vote.

In a few minutes, you will have an opportunity to ask questions. Please state your questions briefly. I would again like to thank the stockholders who attended the meeting in person as well as those who submitted their proxies. The formal portion of the meeting is adjourned. I’ll now turn the meeting back over to Buck.

Walter Buckley

So, I’d like to open up the meeting to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Walter Buckley

They’re going to treasury, they’re not being redistributed out in anyway. They are retired. So…

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Walter Buckley

No. And just to be clear, in the last 12 months, and I should have said this in the presentation, where we met here a year ago, we were little over 40 million shares outstanding and we’re not at roughly 33 million shares outstanding. And that’s the number that counts and that you will not see those shares be circulated back into the system.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Walter Buckley

Yes. You say EBITDA or cash flow?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Walter Buckley

Yes, our guidance on the cash flow basis. Yes. The question was, when do we expect to be cash flow positive. From a quarter-to-quarter basis, there is variability. Q1 is usually our -- the quarter where we experience the highest cash drainages because of [inaudible] and for one-time expenses. But I think as you should look -- if you look at I think the second half of the year, we’ll be cash flow positive and we probably, besides Q1 2018 really shouldn’t look back from there.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Walter Buckley

The question is do we see competition, are we concerned about the various industries we’re in? It’s a great question. Each of the markets we’re in has a different competitive landscape. Starting with BOLT, BOLT is in the property and casualty insurance market really helping -- it’s integrated into the back offices of hundreds of carriers -- hundred plus carriers, excuse me. And we think that technology mote around that business is very strong. And we see some competition, but not a great deal. From a VelocityEHS perspective, which is in the environmental, health and safety space, we’re the clear leader in the mid-market, where we see a little bit of competition, but not much. There is competition at the enterprise, when you sell into Fortune 2000. But we think we have the best class solution far and away in that space, but we do see competition there. And then from a FolioDynamix standpoint, our primary competitor at day-in and day-out is Invesnet. [Ph] And obviously, we think, there are markets where we do very well, especially on the enterprise side and now in the small RIA space, but they are good competitor.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Walter Buckley

The tuck-ins, Summit Advisors were in Dallas, Texas; they’re all across the country. We really look at our platform, we look at the markets we want enter that are adjacent and then we go out and scan this entire country and we may talk to 20 business small tuck-in opportunities before we land on the one that we think makes the most sense of the company. So, we’re agnostic to location.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Walter Buckley

That’s a great question. The question was why did we decide to do a Dutch tender versus China buy in the little bit market and capitalize on dips? [Ph] The short answer is that it’s hard to buy a lot of stock in the open market on a day-to-day basis, because we’re restricted, we have limits on how much we can acquire and the 20,000 to 30,000 shares a day, if it’s available. And so, the Dutch tender allowed us to buy a large chunk of stock in a price range we felt that sense from a shareholder creation standpoint, and it worked. I mean, we actually were trying to get to $80 million worth of stock, but only $64 million worth tendered, which was probably a pro and con, but it was an effective way to buy a fair amount of stock at once.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Walter Buckley

Okay, duly noted. Are there any more questions? I’d like to thank you all for coming today and look forward to reporting Q2 numbers in early August.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.