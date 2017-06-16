Can Splunk Shares Escape Their Kennel?

The company is in the midst of what some describe as a messy transition to a model that is dependent on both the cloud and term subscriptions for revenue.

Can Splunk produce a quarter that investors and analysts like?

That really is not as rhetorical a headline as might seem to be the case. Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) reported its numbers for the April quarter a few weeks ago. On balance, a case could be made that the results were not terrible and even a bit promising, but the company missed some metrics such as license revenue and the shares were punished for what seems like the dozenth time. Overall, the shares have fallen about 15% from their pre-earnings peak.

Earlier today, the shares were downgraded by Wedbush who reduced their price target about 13%. I am not too sure as to why the analyst chose today for his downgrade - there was no news since the earnings of substance. Most of the material in the downgrade might have been written at the time of the earnings release. It is possible the analyst is simply reflecting changed trends in the market with new valuation metrics on which to concentrate.

On the other hand, the downgrade has really had no observable influence on the share price as I write this. Indeed, the shares have actually recovered a bit in the midst of a relatively weak tech tape. Is it possible that the negatives, which were most recently pointed out in forthright fashion by Seeking Alpha contributor Stone Fox Capital, are finally discounted?

The shares have reacted poorly to at least the last four earnings releases. Indeed, the shares are one of the few tech names not to have appreciated the past year and to have depreciated going back over the past 24 months. I think it is this under-performance that has potentially made Splunk investible and much of the article will look at that case, although with a degree of healthy skepticism. On balance, after considering both the positives and negatives, I think the shares at current levels are worth buying. The shares come with issues including the dilution from stock based comp and concerns about slowing growth. The issue about dilution from stock based comp is real enough; slowing growth is a very overdone concern in my view.

I have not had the easiest of times in finding a suitable investment within the cyber-security space. Even though growth in the space cyber-security space may have declined to a degree, it is still a focus of user spending priorities and will probably continue to be so indefinitely. Splunk occupies a specific niche with cyber-security and indeed initially management did not focus on the security uses of its technology.

I have been rather dubious in terms of Splunk as a stock, almost since the time of the IPO. I have always wondered about the use cases for log management. But the space has come into its own at this point and some of the newer use cases for the technology will probably lead to a higher level of growth for a longer period than many observers currently credit. And that is basically why I have changed my mind about the shares.

The company is most certainly a leader in its space (which is called SIEM-Security Information and Event Management) and its space remains hot. The latest Gartner Magic Quadrant ranks Splunk No. 1 in its space trailed by IBM (NYSE:IBM) and LogRhythm-a privately held vendor.

Splunk has been evaluated as the strongest vendor in the space for the last several years, and there is nothing on the horizon that suggests that either the SIEM space or Splunk's competitive position in cyber-security is going to be soon disrupted.

One interesting element in the evaluation of the SIEM space is linked here. It is a study by IDC to the effect that users are increasingly determined to focus their investment in the cyber-security space on technologies such as SIEM that provide warning of threats before the attacks actually takes place. In a different study recently published, Gartner says that 60% of enterprise information security budgets will be allocated for rapid detection and response approaches by 2020, up from 20% in 2015. To the extent that the study is valid, it suggests that a company like Splunk might be able to sustain 30% growth for several years, something significantly different that what is assumed today in the consensus or by most investors.

The company is now in the midst of transitioning from a primarily on-prem model to one based on cloud and subscription deployments of its software. It is the transition, and its effect on reported numbers, that seems to have drawn the ire of some analysts. As mentioned in its latest quarterly earnings report, revenues from the cloud doubled last quarter which, indeed, is why the category of Maintenance and Services revenues jumped so sharply. But the rise in subscription revenue caused license revenue growth to fall and in turn that lead to what was considered to be a miss of bookings expectations. One can put together proxy metrics that suggest that the so-called miss in bookings metrics really wasn't much-but not all analysts were willing to do that work.

One thing that has remained is that Splunk hasn't managed to break the habit of handing out stock based comp to all and sundry. The bad habit is still there and still a reason that there are many investors who will not buy the shares. And yet the case could be made, that the metric, as expressed in terms of its growth and its percent of revenues is starting to show less unfavorable trends. At the very least, it is one way, I suppose, one way of circumventing the $15 minimum wage in San Francisco.

Just looking at the photos of its "super-cool" headquarters might suggest reasons for the company's success in terms of innovation and failure in terms of a rapid ascent to profitability. Investors seem a bit more concerned about profitability in recent months than has heretofore been the case. Has Splunk gotten the message?

Inside the company's latest quarterly report and outlook

As mentioned, Splunk reported the results of its latest quarter about 3 weeks ago. The headlines were not too dissimilar to those that have been seen since this company went public. Revenues increased by 30% year on year while GAAP loss was $97 million, compared to $98 million the prior year. The revenue print was a beat of about 4%, more or less consistent with the performance the company has achieved throughout its brief life. Just below the headline was the less than stunning performance of license revenue which increased by 18%, while the Maintenance and Services revenue line, now the larger of the two revenue categories grew by 48%.

The company's gross margin comparison was impacted by the mix shift. Overall, GAAP gross margins fell by about 300 bps. That kind of margin pressure is likely to continue as the company sees more of its revenues coming from a SaaS delivered product consumption model and while users use different pricing plans to eliminate the company's capacity charges for file indexing.

There were some elements in the operating expense comparison that might suggest the company is achieving a measure of expense discipline. All of the following numbers are GAAP. Research and development costs increased by 6%. Even sales and marketing expense showed a relatively moderate growth of 20% while general and administrative costs rose by 14%.

Looked at holistically, the ratio of operating expense to revenues improved by about 1500 basis year on year, although the company continues to spend more on opex than it generates in terms of gross margin. The overall operating expense ratio fell from 131% of revenues to 116%-progress, but hardly rapid enough progress for many/most investors. The company's non-GAAP operating margin of negative 0.7% exceeded its prior projection of 3 months earlier of negative 3%.

The company's positive cash flow has been a product of stock-based comp which represents more than 2X the reported cash flow from operations (CFFO). CFFO increased modestly year on year while stock based comp was essentially flat. The increase, such as it was, had most to do with a smaller level of decrease in accrued compensation balances. In Q1, because of seasonal factors, (most annual billings take place in the last month of fiscal Q4) the growth in deferred revenues was negligible. That said, however, the company increased its forecast for billings by a greater amount than it raised its forecast for revenues. So, it is reasonable to imagine that the deferred revenue line will grow more rapidly than was the case in Q1, and will have a positive impact on cash flow for the year.

Last year, the increase in deferred revenues was about 88% of CFFO. Most of the increase was seen in Q4. I think, again based on conference call commentary, that there will be a similar seasonal pattern this year in which half or more of the company's cash flow takes place in Q4, primarily driven by the increased in deferred revenues.

The company raised guidance somewhat for the current quarter and for the entire fiscal year. That said, according to the guidance and the concomitant First Call consensus estimate, top line growth is forecast to decline to 26% for the full year, compared to the 30% growth recently reported and to the 42% growth reported last year. And the First Call consensus earnings estimates declined in the wake of the earnings release by a noticeable amount-although that was primarily a function of the company forecasting a tax accrual rate for the first time in its history.

Why does it take a 30% growth in revenues to keep operating loss from rising?

The frustration with this company's shares has been its inability to achieve any kind of a path to substantial profitability despite its strong top-line growth performance. Many companies try to balance their opportunities for top-line growth with the need to provide shareholders some kind of visible returns. The following quote comes from company CEO, Doug Merritt, made during the course of the conference call that was held in conjunction with the company's Q1 release, "As you know, we are early in the market when you consider the significant growth in the amount of data being generating. (We are) investing and optimizing field coverage, segmentation and demand generation activities (that) will drive our continued penetration in our markets, accelerate customer acquisition and ultimately lead to all customers extracting more meaningful insights from their data."

I think the operative words here are "early stage" and "invest more." And that presents investors with a conundrum, I think. The company is forecasting that over the next three years, it will see its operating margins grow from the current level of 8% forecast for this fiscal year to 13% in fiscal 2020 (ends 1/31/20). That is a very slow creep over a 3-year span. Indeed, given that the GAAP loss margin last quarter was a negative 36%, it seems almost 100% certain that the company will still be making GAAP losses in fiscal 2020. That very slow cadence is clearly a negative for a certain class of investors.

Part of the issue for this company in terms of its profitability is the transition to ratable revenue sources. The company is forecasting that this year about 50% of software bookings will consist of term licenses and cloud-related subscription models. It is forecasting that this proportion will reach 75% by fiscal 2020. This transition, whose impact is probably reaching its apogee in terms of negatively impacting year over year comparisons this year and the next year, is pressuring both overall reported revenue growth and gross margins. At some point, the impact will reverse and lead to higher margins as subscription renewals make up a higher proportion of revenue-but when that might be and how that will translate into the company's longer-term business model cannot be precisely forecast at this point.

As mentioned, the company is forecasting a modest level of non-GAAP profitability this year. The company is forecasting that it will have 143 million fully diluted shares outstanding in Q2, and that is up 4.3% from the weighted average shares outstanding last quarter. That jump is primarily related to calculating weighted average shares when non-GAAP income is positive; the further jump forecast for the balance of the fiscal of 2 million shares a quarter or about 1.4%, relates to the dilution caused by stock based comp.

The SA article cited earlier suggests that it is stock based comp that has been holding back share price progress, and perhaps that is the case. Certainly, it hasn't been a positive. On the other hand, I have to suggest that the increase in outstanding shares at 4%-5%/year is not terribly different than that of many other enterprise IT vendors whose shares have seen far stronger performance.

The Wedbush downgrade cited stock based comp as one of the factors leading to the downgrade of Splunk shares. I have to wonder, if I may, where the analyst has been all the years during which he had a buy rating on the shares. Stock based comp was a little bit lower as a proportion of both revenue and non-GAAP profitability than has been the case recently. It may well be a factor limiting the increase in profitability the company is forecasting going forward although that was not cited specifically by the company. That said, it seems likely that the company is going to have to use a greater level of cash compensation and will constrain share based grants to attract employees, simply because it has not seen any increase in its share price.

Why does the company have to grow at such a high rate just to achieve such a slow level of profitability improvement? The answers would seemingly relate to the transition to recurring revenue streams which means the company's "real" growth is quite a bit greater than its reported growth rate and the likelihood that share based comp will diminish as a proportion of total expense and will be replaced by a greater level of cash compensation.

As I have written, there is some dissonance that investors have to deal with here. The top-line growth remains strong and probably greater than assumed by observers, but the path to GAAP profitability is not all that visible and very long. It is as much a question of investor preferences as something that a writer can dispositively answer.

What were analysts concerned about the most last quarter?

In a word, the significant slowdown in license revenue growth. Sometimes, I am perplexed as to what seems to fixate analysts. And even more, I am perplexed in trying to figure out why analysts appear to rate the same kinds of transitions by different companies so differently. I will not try to go through all of the various companies that are transitioning to cloud or to ratable revenues. It is a hallmark of such transitions to see license revenue growth either decline or crater. I imagine that amongst the larger companies currently in transition, the cases of PTC and of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are the most noteworthy. I will forbear going through the valuation comparisons, the cadence of transition and the organic growth of those different businesses. Suffice to say, the results being reported by both PTC and Autodesk show far worse headlines and probably far less adjusted growth. It is almost as though those names have been given a perpetual hall pass while Splunk, which is arguably growing 3X faster has seen its shares pummeled for about the same reason other companies have enjoyed share price appreciation. Were analysts persuaded that Splunk's transition was just that and that its growth was, at the least unaffected, viewed as a whole. Some were, others were not and the result was another share price retreat.

In addition to the concerns bout the transition, analysts seem very concerned with what is perceived by some to be a growth slowdown. Is Splunk's growth really slowing? I have to start by wondering why analysts evinced concern about slowing growth after the quarter reported by this company, which, after all, was above prior expectations, and by the forecast for the balance of the year, which was increased.

One thing to note, and a salient point, is that the company is increasing its sales capacity by the same amount in terms of people and gross dollars as it did the prior year. Analysts, especially those who have done their analysis for a long time, ought to understand how that works. Most companies at the size of this one, do make a conscious decision not to keep ramping the investment in sales capacity at a consistent percentage. They do so more because of issues with management capability and the desire of investors to see some margin improvement rather than because of declines in the growth in demand for the product. Yes, it is reasonable to expect a rise in sales force productivity, depending on the specifics of hiring plans. And this company did have an issue with the performance of its European sales force and concomitantly an over-attainment on the part of its sales force in North America.

It is probably worth quoting the CEO with regard to how the company is run with regards to sales capacity. "which is why you'll hear Dave and I harp nonstop on how do we get more feet-on-the street, more feet-on the-street. There is only so much that we can do as far as our capacity to hire, our capacity to train and then, the operating expense that we can actually bear around that. So, starting really, for years and with a hard emphasis about 3 years ago, we really started to rotate much more aggressively (to the) channel…" There probably is a slowdown in percentage growth of some modest amount which has more to do with insuring the company grows efficiently. If the company effectively uses its channel and achieves the results it expects in its EMEA region, that percentage slowdown is going to be far less than the fears of some observers.

I am not going to comment here about the company's newer use cases that are a bit beyond simple security. Management called out its initiatives in IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) which uses analytics to help IT best manage its resources. The CEO mentioned what is called UBA which is the acronym for User Behavior Analytics that can help identify cyber attacks before they are really underway. The CEO said that both initiatives are starting to drive significant revenue growth and are being included in a rising proportion of larger deals.

As mentioned above, this is the kind of capability that is now receiving the most attention from users and which is likely to prolong the higher rate of growth in the market for longer than many investors might otherwise imagine.

Valuation

For a company such as this, it is, or should be obvious, that the longevity of strong growth is going to be amongst the major elements either supporting, or negatively impacting valuation. I most assuredly lack the second sight that I would need to suggest that Splunk can grow at a particular percentage for a certain number of years. My belief, based on the company's track record, its range of newer use cases and the analysis of what IT buyers want in terms of their security solutions, suggests that the company will grow longer and at faster rates than are embedded in the consensus. But I can't prove that or quantify that.

I do believe that the evidence on that point in the Q1 results was substantially misread, and if anything, the shares ought to have gone up rather than down. And therein, to my way of thinking, lies an opportunity. By that I mean that while Splunk shares are hardly in the value category, they are significantly less valued than they have been since the company first went public.

At this point, the company has 143 million shares outstanding and the shares closed at $57.74 yesterday afternoon. That computes to a market capitalization of $8.25 billion. The company has a large cash balance. At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and short-term investments that aggregated just short of $1.1 billion. That computes to an enterprise value of $7.15 billion. At that level, and based on the company's current revenue guidance that was issued with the earnings report, the EV/S is just below 6X. That is probably a bit below the average for a company with a growth rate expected to be at or near 30%. If that growth rate persists, the EV/S ratio will become seen as a significant bargain, I believe.

The company has essentially forecast full year non-GAAP EPS of about $.52. That is down from prior estimates, primarily because the company is now forecasting a non-GAAP tax rate of 27% and perhaps the models hadn't gotten the weighted average share count correctly. That estimate rises to $.78 for fiscal year '19 based on the published estimates within the First Call consensus.

My own model, which is based on a 29% top line CAGR through fiscal 2020 (the company has an aspirational expectation of reaching a $2 billion run rate by fiscal 2020), a 27% tax rate and an outstanding share count rising between 3.5%-4%/year through the period forecasts non-GAAP EPS of about $1.20. That would be a P/E of 48X.

As mentioned earlier, the company will still not be achieving GAAP profitability at that point. On the other hand, based on some of the factors I have presented in this article, it seems likely that the company could enjoy several additional years of growth significantly greater than 20%.

While Splunk till now has really not been a cash flow story. I think that is likely to change and some evidence of that ought to be visible this year. The company generated CFFO last year of $201 million with free cash flow of $157 million.

The company saw a 17% growth in cash flow in Q1. With bookings targets now raised, and the cadence of cloud bookings rising at a triple digit pace, I think it is not implausible to forecast that CFFO will be able to rise 25% this current year, At that pace, it seems realistic to anticipate free cash flow at $210 million. That would create a free cash flow yield of just less than 3%. I think it is reasonable that free cash flow is likely to grow faster than earnings, mainly because of the likely significant growth of deferred revenues as cloud bookings increase substantially as a proportion of the total over the coming years. I think by the end of the 3 year period that the company often speaks to in its investor presentations, free cash flow could reach between $325 million and $350 million which would be a substantial free cash flow yield of almost 5% on the current $7 billion + of enterprise value.

I think that recommending Splunk shares is a close-run call. On the negative side, stock based comp is still elevated, although showing positive trends. And the growth in non-GAAP operating margins is certainly not forecast to be moving upward at any great level. In addition, the transition to higher levels of ratable revenue sources have made for "messy" quarters with license revenue growth decelerating. Further, the European sales model is very much a work in progress.

But on the other side of the equation, I like the expansion in terms of new use cases which is growing the TAM significantly and consistently. I certainly see no change in the competitive landscape. And the Gartner survey as to what users wish to see in security solutions is certainly a factor to be considered in forecasting consistent top-line growth at levels greater than are currently embedded in the consensus.

The shares, while certainly not a bargain based on traditional current financial metrics, are quite reasonably valued based on the growth cadence that I think makes sense to forecast. I haven't taken a step into the shares yet, but look forward to doing so in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPLK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.