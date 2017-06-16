Priceline Is Still Your Best Bet In The Online Travel Industry

Shares of Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) have been in a steady uptrend for a major part of the last decade. Priceline stock price is up by a whopping 3008% through the decade, an average annual rate of nearly 42%. $1,000 invested in the stock in June 2007 would today be worth nearly $31K, numbers which would make any investor run around in glee. To put things in perspective, the Nasdaq has averaged annual returns of 9.15% over the same timeframe, which would have turned a $1,000 investment into nearly $2,500 today.

Given the strong performance over the long term, investor concerns with respect to investment in Priceline are only natural, to say the least. So, Is Priceline stock a good buy even today? Well, to put it in short, Priceline is still an attractive investment, and here is why.

The Global Online Travel Industry Is Poised For Growth

The global online travel market is expected to be worth $817.5B in FY2020, up from $564.9B in FY2016. In other words, the market is expected to grow at an compounded annual growth rate of 9.7%. In comparison, the market grew at an average rate of by 9.5% over the last couple of years. Based on these numbers, we can see that not only is the online travel industry set to maintain its growth momentum, but the market will experience marginally higher growth in comparison to recent years.

Source: Statista

Priceline is still outgrowing the industry

Having familiarized ourselves with the current state and forecast for the industry, we can now take a look at the performance of Priceline vis-a-vis the industry. Priceline has outperformed the industry growth by a fair margin over the last few years.

In comparison to the industry CAGR of 9.5% over the last two years (FY 2014-FY2016), Priceline has managed to deliver a 16.3% CAGR in gross bookings over the same time period. In terms of market share, Priceline has seen its market share grow from 10.7% in FY 2014 to 12.1% in FY 2016, which is a reflection of the superior growth at the company.

Both Priceline and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been competing fiercely for market share in this industry. Based on estimates from Statista and the respective company's financial statements (gross bookings), Priceline's 12.1% market share in 2016 was marginally below Expedia's 12.8% share. Going by the current forecasts, we expect both Expedia and Priceline to maintain their market share leadership in the industry with both of them outgrowing the industry.

Priceline Valuations vis-a-vis peers

In spite of outgrowing the industry in the past and equal prospects of repeating the same in the foreseeable future, Priceline is still valued at a discount to its peers in the online travel space. The Priceline group stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 41.6x TTM earnings and a forward multiple of 21.5x the FY 2018 EPS estimate. Here is how that compares against popular peers:

Company TTM PE Ratio Forward multiple (FY 18) 5 Yr PEG Ratio Priceline 41.6x 21.5x 1.43 Expedia 74.6x 21.5x 1.33 TripAdvisor 55.3x 30.1x 5.74

Based on the above parameters, Priceline and Expedia are the clear competitors for the tag of best stock from the online travel industry. So, which of these should you bet on?

Priceline or Expedia: Which stock to buy?

Given that both Priceline and Expedia have little to differentiate in terms of market share; we need to look beyond the overall gross bookings/market share numbers. That takes us to a very important metric, the "take rate." Take rate is basically the cut that an online travel agent takes, stated as a percentage of the total gross bookings. And it's here that Priceline beats Expedia. Priceline had an average take rate of 16.4% over the last three years. In comparison, Expedia took an 11.6% cut of its total gross bookings. Result: Priceline had higher revenue in each of the last three years in spite of Expedia generating greater overall gross bookings.

With little to differentiate between the two, Priceline's higher take rate plays in its favor as the company will net higher revenues than its rival. While we expect Expedia to increase its market share over that of Priceline over the next few years, Priceline's revenue will continue to outgrow that of Expedia. Also, Priceline has a history of stable and growing earnings, something which Expedia has consistently struggled with. Priceline's superiority in operational efficiency is reflected in the higher profit margins historically, which isn't likely to change anytime soon.

Priceline Has A Size Advantage

The network effect is another important factor in any online marketplace. A large network can be a key differentiator online. A higher number of vendors attract a greater number of customers and vice-versa. As per the official websites, Priceline currently has over a million properties listed on its various platforms. In comparison, Expedia has just 385,000 property listings on its various platforms. It's pretty clear that Priceline has a comparatively larger network of vendors, which could partially explain the company's higher take rates (due to greater bargaining power).

In conclusion, investors seeking exposure to the online travel space shouldn't look beyond Priceline or Expedia, which are competing for leadership in the market. However, a history of stable and growing profits, higher take rates and a larger network play in favor of Priceline stock. Hence, long-term investors looking to leverage the growth of the online travel industry should go long Priceline. Not surprisingly, our Priceline stock analysis rates Priceline stock at 3.6/5, while Expedia stock analysis flashes a rating of 2.7/5.