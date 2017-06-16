BlackBerry: Won't Ever Be The Same Without A Hardware Product

Some have bet on BlackBerry's QNX for a real comeback, but that's again in a computing space where the upcoming Apple and Google's automotive software may well dominate again.

Having a hardware operation to aid its software business again, something conceivable when considering the growing enterprise-cloud-infrastructure environment, BlackBerry may have a real chance to get back to its heydays.

BlackBerry has always had a hardware of sorts that best used its software developments, a strategy throughout its "Research in Motion" days and right up to its initial smartphone success.

Throughout its history, BlackBerry Ltd. (NASDAQ:BBRY) has always had a hardware of sorts to go along with its software developments. Early gadgets during its "Research in Motion" days range from its first film Keycode Reader, different converters and modems to wireless point-of-sale terminals, the two-way messaging pager and an email-wireless network, all embodiment of the company's wireless data and connectivity technologies. The hardware manifestation of its software capabilities culminated with the introduction of the first BlackBerry smartphone, although it failed later amid unprecedented competition from the iPhone and Android.

BlackBerry should have gone back to the drawing board for its next piece of hardware, not necessarily another smartphone. Using hardware to project its software underpinnings is almost a hallmark for the company. Instead, BlackBerry is now retreating from hardware and has decided to become a focused software and services company. Trying to sell its software and services without a hardware product to carry the load, there's no clear indication that the new BlackBerry can come out better than the old one that followed the business model of channeling software through hardware.

It bears repeating: The BlackBerry smartphone was actually an initial success because the company was able to sell a popular hardware that monetized its software know-how. The BlackBerry smartphone didn't fail on the hardware, nor on the software in the true sense. It lost to the iPhone and Android because it didn't have the kind of ecosystem Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google were able to develop, a key to gaining user loyalty. Think about it, if you can't even get a decent dating app or popular business news app on a BlackBerry, the device is practically useless for savvier users.

The BlackBerry smartphone could have made it if it wasn't for the pervasive developments of Apple and Google ecosystems over time. The blame for its eventual loss lies within BlackBerry's failure to come up with its own ecosystem. But it's too late to litigate all that again, which we did write a piece about in late 2013 around the time of the company's reorganization with its current leadership. Obviously, the company has come to terms with letting its BlackBerry smartphone quietly go away.

The disappearance of BlackBerry's hardware business has had a devastating effect on the company's financials: The dramatic losses in total sales, not making any money since at least fiscal 2013 and an overwhelming shrinkage in shareholders' equity almost by 80% over that period. But the underlying business issue faced by today's BlackBerry is that it hasn't been able to show credible ways to grow its software and services without the help from some companion hardware.

BlackBerry saw consecutive quarterly sales growth in software and services only once over 16 quarters since fiscal 2014. Predictably, any pickup in the sales of software and services was outpaced by the loss of sales in hardware. The company reported sales of hardware and other legacy operations declining by close to 60% in fiscal 2017, while it managed to increase software and services sales by about 25%, too little to make up for hardware losses.

Relying solely on selling software and services to enterprise customers and currently grossing sales about one tenth of what it was bringing in only five years ago, BlackBerry may never get back to its heydays, not by a long shot. The nature of the company's products, that is, computing application software, makes divorcing from hardware a flawed business proposition.

For companies selling operating software or business applications, they don't have to worry about whether to tie their software with hardware. While operating software is automatically paired onto hardware, no single business application can be universally useful to all users and thus won't be pre-installed and sold through hardware. However, when it comes to computing application software, or mobile security software in BlackBerry's case, the marriage between software and hardware can be a better selling point for interested users.

If Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) can have Azure to help more effectively channel through its software products, BlackBerry could certainly have some kind of cloud operation of its own to provide hardware uses that feature its common software functions such as security protection and mobile management, including device and content. The key here is to leverage a popular, well-adopted hardware backed by a company's proprietary software to increase sales, potentially many fold larger. It's a business strategy BlackBerry has employed successfully in the past.

Aside from BlackBerry's enterprise software and services, the company's technology solutions such as its QNX for automotive seem to be providing the kind of hope for a BlackBerry comeback. The QNX platform for autonomous driving and connected cars has indeed attracted a lot of attention for BlackBerry, but familiar names from earlier battles in the smartphone market are also here to compete, namely, Apple and Google.

Google has already come up with a version of its Android operating system for car consoles and infotainment systems. It plunges deeper to the underlying software on the car than what it did earlier with its Android Auto, a system that only connects the driver's Android phone with the car's screen to project the phone's content. This has direct ramification for BlackBerry's QNX business.

The QNX will likely face the same competitive advantage from the Android operating system as that present in the smartphone market before, which is the Android's ability to have pre-installed Google applications and vast number of third-party apps available for the Android platform. Unless BlackBerry starts populating its App World to build up its own ecosystem, the same mistake that caused the company the smartphone market will come to haunt it again in automotive.

The market doesn't seem to be undervaluing BlackBerry stock, especially given the company's declining equity level. Without credible ways to boost enterprise software sales and having yet to convince investors that it can compete head to head against Apple and Google in the new battle of automotive, the company may see its stock remaining range-bound going forward. This is to assume that it can consistently reduce losses and preserve its equity base somewhat.

