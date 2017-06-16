Undervalued HollyFrontier Offers A Safe 5.2% Dividend Yield

Thesis

HollyFrontier's (NYSE:HFC) dividend is well supported by the company's strong cash generation, and based on forward estimates the company's shares look undervalued. Due to diversification efforts the company's shares could trade at a higher valuation in the future.

HollyFrontier hasn't increased its dividend since 2015, but due to a relatively high starting yield the company's shares are still rather attractive for income seekers, especially those requiring a relatively high dividend yield right now.

By reinvesting dividend proceeds, those investors who do not need the income now can still generate a growing income flow:

By reinvesting all dividend proceeds into HollyFrontier's shares, investors could increase their stake by 90% through 2030, which would result in the dividend stream almost doubling, even when there is no dividend growth at all (assuming all dividends are reinvested at an average yield of 5.2%).

Dividends are great if they are safe, if the operations are not able to finance a company's shareholder returns, investors should take a closer look. When we look at HollyFrontier's results, we see that the company reported losses during the last two quarters, but that was, at least partially, due to many one time costs such as integration costs for Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc. (OTCPK:PCLI), losses on early extinguishing of debt, etc.

When we look at HollyFrontier's cash flows, we get a better picture about whether the company's dividend is covered by HollyFrontier's operational results.

The company's annual cash flow totaled $600 million last year, but is very volatile as we see in the above chart. We can expect this year's cash flows to come in at a higher level, due to the impact of the PCLI acquisition earlier this year. PCLI generates about $14 million a month in EBITDA -- when we assume $10 million of that amount will come through as operating cash flow (due to taxes cutting a portion away) we get to a target of $720 million in cash from operations this year. We have to adjust this number for higher interest payments though: HollyFrontier took on $400 million in debt to pay for the PCLI acquisition, which means about $24 million in additional interest expenses each year (debt was taken on at 5.9%), which means an after-tax cost of $17 million -- HollyFrontier's total cash from operations should thus benefit by a little more than $100 million from the PCLI acquisition this year, which means that cash from operations should come in a little bit above $700 million this year.

Since HollyFrontier's management has guided for $425 million in capital expenditures, the company's free cash flow should come in around $280 million -- more than enough to cover the company's total dividend payments of $230 million. We can thus say that for the foreseeable future HollyFrontier's dividend looks well covered by cash flows, and even in a down year the company would not necessarily have to cut its dividend, since the company's leverage is relatively low and could be increased to (temporarily) cover the company's dividend payments.

At 17 times this year's earnings and just above eleven times next year's earnings, HollyFrontier's shares look relatively inexpensive right here, both relative to the broad market's valuation as well as relative to the valuation the company's shares traded at in the last year -- HollyFrontier's 22% fall year to date really made its shares inexpensive.

Since HollyFrontier is diversifying away from the relatively cyclical gasoline refining, and moving towards less cyclical businesses such as the lubricants operations it acquired with its PCLI deal, the company's shares could undergo a multiple expansion once the market agrees that results of HollyFrontier will be less volatile in the future -- capital appreciation could endure, in addition to the company's attractive dividend.

HollyFrontier's dividend, which yields 5.2%, is pretty attractive in today's low rate environment, and it looks like the dividend will be well covered by cash flows going forward.

Due to a relatively low valuation, and a possible multiple expansion there seems to be potential for significant capital appreciation as well -- even if HollyFrontier's shares would run up to the 52 week high only, investors would see a 40% share price increase.

