Amazon: Shareholders Should Not Be Invested At This Price.

I'm very grateful to Jeff Bezos for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). I spend a large part of my week going through book reviews on Amazon. I obviously buy through Amazon and I'm a prime member. All in all, Amazon "has me" as its customer. So far, I suspect 80% of this articles readers will be in the same boat as me. But our journey together stops there, as much as I love the company I wish to explain to shareholders that this company is not worth owning at this price.

What follows is an overview of the business, then financials, followed by valuation work and finishing with investment risks.

Amazon has numerous and diverse businesses. Ranging from its core online retail offering to its Amazon Web Services (AWS) which serves developers and content creators of any size with technological infrastructure.

While its 2017 Q1 results show revenue increasing by 23% to $36B, its operating margin continue to be razor thin. Its results showed that operating income fell 6% to $1.0 billion in 2017 Q1, compared with operating income of $1.1 billion the same period a year ago.

Free Cash Flow Interpretation

The above table highlights Amazon's FCF. That calculation is my calculation for FCF, however, it's not to dissimilar to Amazon's own free cash flow less finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases of $3.3 billion for the trailing twelve months.

I have not adjusted for principal repayments because I'm not particularly concerned with Amazon's capital structure. I'm much more interesting in its recurring FCF from operations.

What is clear, is that Amazon is certainly growing its FCF capabilities. It was up 20% in 2016 FY, having been up in the preceding year of 2015 FY by more than 600% from 2014 FY. Which are fantastic numbers. But they are nevertheless, starting from a very small base. Amazon trades for $455B. This puts the company on a greater than 90 times FCF multiple. Amazon is growing its FCF but not fast enough to support this type of valuation. As it currently stands, Amazon has too much optimism priced in, with little room for less than perfect execution and from an investment perspective it has no margin of safety.

Valuation Relative to Peers

Note: While it's not immediately obvious why I have chosen to include Microsoft as Amazon's peer, in the Investment Risks section below I put this choice of peer in context.

On the face of it, best case scenario Amazon is fairly valued on a P/Cash Flow. However, I actually prefer the P/S ratio. Amazon's trailing 5 year P/S is 2.2x but currently investors are very confident of Amazon potential and are willing to pay 50% more than over its average past 5 years. From a statistical point of view, it comes across as being overvalued.

Below I performed a quick a dirty DCF analysis which reinforces these findings.

DCF analysis

For my DCF analysis, I used FCF for the past 3 full years, which was $5.8B. I have estimated that Amazon can keep growing its FCF at an aggressive 15% over the next 5 years, before leveling growth at a realistic 5%. Then, I discounted this cash flow back at a conservative 10%, which brought my DCF calculation to just shy of $200B, or at a 50% discount to its current market cap.

Investment Risks

Investors have to come to believe that Amazon's competitors will just stand on the sidelines while Amazon becomes omnipotent. Wal-mart (NYSE:WMT) for instance, has seen its revenues stagnate as it faces an exceedingly tough retail environment and possible secular decline in its stores, but it certainly has the resources to slow down Amazon's online retail growth. In 2018 Q1, it saw its online Gross Merchandise Volume increase by 69% YoY, some through acquisition but mostly through organic growth. I'm not saying that Wal-mart will overtake Amazon, of course it will not. All I'm highlighting is that Wal-mart could take some of Amazon's market share away. Were this to happen, Amazon's inflated multiples might compress, and with it, its share price.

As for its AWS business, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has incredible resources. I have attempted to highlight in a different article how I believe that Microsoft's Azure business has a lot of potential. And I humbly believe that Microsoft's expertise in storage and database are superior to Amazons. Microsoft is investing large sums to increase its service offering to enterprise customers.

What delights Amazon's investors might not delight Amazon's AWS customers. For example, UBS (NYSE:UBS) and GEICO have chosen to adopt Azure as its platform of choice. I am certainly impressed with all its offerings but its share price absolutely needs Amazon to keep delivering on its growth and cash flow capabilities. For instance, its AWS segment generated less than $900 in operating income, if one were to annualize this to $4.5B - which is very generous assumption - it accounts for 1% of its market cap.

Conclusion

I understand Bill Miller's fascination with Amazon, but I humbly disagree with his investment in this company. Nevertheless, even if the investment suits Bill Miller's portfolio, as a retail investor, there are so many good quality growth companies, both big and small and everything in between, with much better earnings potential. Investing in Amazon and hoping to double your invested capital over the next 3-5 years is unlikely. Particularly for a company with a track record of generating such a small amount of cash relative to its large market capitalization.

