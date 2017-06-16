It's NOT The Economy

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates once again on Wednesday. The quarter point hike by the Federal Open Market Committee marked the third time since December that the Fed has increased the target rate. And they did so despite growing signs that the U.S. economy may not only be accelerating as much as anticipated coming into the year, but is increasingly slowing. This recent determination by the Fed has raised eyebrows among many investors that are unaccustomed to such persistent hawkishness from the Fed. Surely, they cannot continue on this tightening path if the economy continues to weaken in the months ahead, right? Not necessarily.

Change Vs. More Of The Same

Yes, economic data continues to disappoint. But this should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone that has been following the economy and financial markets in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and today. For a U.S. economy that fails to meet optimistic expectations of a sustained economic growth recovery and higher inflation is a story as old as the post crisis period itself. Every single year we hear tales about how stimulative government policies are going to result in better economic times ahead, but it never, ever materializes.

We entered 2017 with a particular jolt of optimism versus years past. Monetary policy remained stimulative, and changes on the political front were finally going to usher in complementary stimulus on the fiscal policy side. We were finally going to enter a period in 2017 where the proverbial policy baton was going to be passed from the Fed to Congress. But once again, not so much.

The hope from investors was for change. This time the outcome for the U.S. economy was going to be different. But instead, we are left with more of the same.

Over the past eight years, the Fed has done "whatever it takes". It has kept interest rates pinned effectively at 0%. It has quintupled its balance sheet by taking on roughly $4 trillion in assets. And it has not been alone in its extraordinary stimulus efforts, as the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) have all done their part in bloating their balance to a comparable size in the $4.5 to $5.0 trillion range despite the fact that these economies are smaller relative to the U.S. Yet despite this repeated effort by global central banks to change the course of the economy to a higher growth path, they are left with more of the same in terms of the actual outcome.

If anything, the U.S. economy is showing itself to become increasingly weaker after all of these post crisis years despite so much continued central bank effort. For example, the sudden juice that we saw in inflation expectations and supposed optimism about sustained growth for the U.S. economy is already gone, as the 5-year breakeven inflation rate at 1.57% today is already ten basis points below where it was in early November. And this is well below where it was a few years ago in 2012 before the launch of the Fed's door busting QE3 stimulus program as well as when the ECB and the BOJ got into the balance sheet expansion act in their own right.

The same can be said for the Treasury yield curve as measured by the 2/10 spread. The yield curve came alive and steepened for a moment at the end of 2016. But it has already flattened back to well below pre-November levels to lows from last summer. Moreover, today's yield curve is much flatter versus where it was several years ago before all of the world's monetary stimulus was pumped into the system.

Thus, if you are the Federal Reserve in 2017, you are left with a choice. Do you continue do to more of the same given the fact that it simply is not working for the economy other than inflating asset prices such as the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY)? And I say "inflate" asset prices as GAAP earnings today are still lower than they were in late 2014 and are also lower than they were at the 2007 market peak on an inflation adjusted basis, yet stock prices are appreciably higher today versus then. Or do you begin to move toward change?

It's NOT The Economy, Stupid

In the hours since the Fed raised interest rates on Wednesday afternoon, I have seen or heard endless hand wringing on my television, radio and computer screen from investors and analysts about the Fed's recent posture on monetary policy.

"The Fed remains overly optimistic in their economic forecasts!" Yeah, what else is new.

"The Fed is overlooking what are clear signs that the economy is slowing toward recession!" Or are they?

"The Fed is risking a policy mistake!" Or maybe they are now finally working to correct what has been an ongoing past policy mistake.

"The Fed will most certainly change their policy course once they come to their senses!" I'm not so sure about that this time.

Here's the deal. What the Fed is doing today with monetary policy is not about what's happening in the economy right now. Instead, it is about what the Fed needs to do at this stage of the cycle. While I have been vocally critical of the Fed over the past many years, I commend them for their resolve that seemed to surface back in late February 2017 and continues through today. Their recent actions are a realization (FINALLY) that what they have been doing over the past many years in trying to spark a sustained economic recovery and higher inflation simply is not working. They did their best over the years to try to buy time for fiscal policy makers to take the baton and enact policies that would help generate sustained economic growth, but it's just not going to happen. Instead, by continuing to stimulate, hope and wait, they are arguably making the economy worse at the same time that asset prices continue to run away from the underlying economy, which is a toxic mix.

As a result, investors should not anticipate that the Fed is going to back off on their ongoing shift toward tightening monetary policy even if the U.S. economy continues to slow. Because what they are doing today is not about the economy anymore. Instead, it is an effort to normalize policy as much as possible while at the same time trying to arrest rising asset prices at a least somewhat in preparation for any inevitable recession that lies ahead in the future. And as long as the ECB and BOJ continue to expand their own balance sheets at a breakneck pace, it provides additional cover for the Fed to store up even more monetary policy nuts for the next economic winter, which is effectively what they are doing today.

But can the economy handle it? It is important to remember the following. Keeping interest rates pinned at 0% and adding $4 trillion in assets to their balance sheet is not normal monetary policy. Instead, this is beyond extremely aggressively easy monetary policy. The Fed undertook these actions in response to a financial market emergency - of their own making I might add - that took place a decade ago now. So while they are now tightening today, a fed funds rate at 1% with a balance sheet at $4.5 trillion is still ultra easy. So is a fed funds rate at 2% with a balance sheet at $3.5 trillion. Put simply, while the Fed is certainly tightening monetary policy today and in reality has been doing so since late 2015, they are still in a very loose place as they slowly crawl their way back up from the extremes of the monetary policy bell curve to something even remotely resembling normal. And if the U.S. economy cannot handle these incremental moves more than seven years since the definitive end of the crisis, then something else is wrong with the economy beyond what the Fed can do.

So if you are an investor that is moving forward with the belief that the Fed will simply back off yet again on their tightening stance just because economic data continues to disappoint, this may continue to be a mistaken assumption at this point. If anything, the markets are already vastly underestimating the Fed's future resolve in only pricing in a 47% probability of one more quarter point rate increase by December and already assuming that the quantitative tightening (QT) program at $10 billion per month of balance sheet roll off will get pushed off until 2018 at the earliest. Instead, I would assign a much higher probability of at least one more quarter point rate hike by December along with a QT program getting underway coming out of their next press conference meeting in September.

And as long as the trend in the total assets of major central banks continues to climb higher, the more aggressive the Fed is likely to move with its tightening actions in the coming months regardless of the latest readings on the U.S. economy barring something extreme along the way.

Don't Forget Health Care

So what is the investment strategy is such an environment where it is becoming increasingly evident that the Fed is no longer data dependent on the economy but instead is working to normalize monetary policy before it is too late?

From a broadly diversified asset allocation perspective, it means an increasing emphasis on being defensive.

Is the 36-year old secular bond (NYSEARCA:BND) bull market over like so many experts were declaring at the end of last year? Indeed not. The bond (NYSEARCA:AGG) bull market is alive and well with 10-year U.S. Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) having now fallen by more than 40 basis points from their December/March highs to date. And if the nearly four decade pattern continues into the future, it is conceivable we could see a 10-year U.S. Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) pushing below 1% by this time next year.

Are bonds expensive from a historical perspective? Sure. But with a slowing economy, they may become considerably more expensive in the coming months and years before it's all said and done, particularly given the fact that Treasuries are still historically as inexpensive as they have ever been on a relative basis versus Japanese and German government bonds.

Is the 8-year old cyclical stock (NYSEARCA:DIA) bull market over? Indeed not. It may now be on borrowed time given the fact that monetary policy worldwide is on a tightening path despite the fact that economic growth remains weak (remember, rising central bank interest rates are good for bonds and bad for stocks if the underlying economy is weak). But the bull market remains very much intact today and should be respected until it finally expires.

Are stocks expensive from a historical perspective? Oh yes they are. But since the stock market is a market of stocks, allocating does not mean you need to pour into the highest beta (NYSEARCA:SPHB) names or simply accept owning the broader indexes (NASDAQ:QQQ). Instead, one can opt toward the more defensive market sectors such as utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU), consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP), and even selected defensive segments found in the otherwise more cyclical areas of the market. Some of these segments may also be expensive in their own right, but they will be the last to fall when the next bear market finally arrives. And others are inexpensive and offer opportunity at the present time. Even better, these same market segments have been outperforming the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by a healthy margin for the past six months since mid December.

The emphasis on being defensive also includes the healthcare sector (NYSEARCA:XLV) in the current market environment. This includes pharmaceutical (NYSEARCA:IHE), medical device (NYSEARCA:IHI) and biotech (NASDAQ:IBB) stocks in particular. This segment of the market has struggled with the uncertainty associated with potential changes in health care legislation and an increasing focus on drug pricing practices in the sector. But this has resulted in a sector that still has favorable growth prospects even after adjusting for these potential uncertainties that is trading at attractive valuations both on a relative and absolute basis.

Thus, for those investors seeking to remain allocated to stocks in what is a rapidly graying and expensive bull market, don't forget health care.

The Bottom Line

The focus has changed at the U.S. Federal Reserve. It's no longer about focusing on the economy and data dependence. Instead, it's about policy normalization and preparing for the inevitable future that lies ahead. And while this evolving policy stance may lead to greater stock market volatility in the months ahead, particularly if the ECB and the BOJ pull up on their own stimulus programs, capital markets fortunately offer an abundance of ways to allocate your portfolio to not only position for what lies ahead but to still capitalize in the process.

DIY Investing Summit 2017 - Special Online Event on June 27-28: Please join us for the Mid-Year DIY Investor Summit coming up soon in late June. Seeking Alpha has partnered with Brian Bain from Investor In The Family once again to bring together nine top investors to share their best strategies and investments for finishing strong in 2017. I am honored to be taking part in this latest Summit with a group of leading contributors that includes Brad Thomas, Bret Jensen, J Mintzmyer, William Koldus, Mark Hibben, Ian Bezek, Lawrence Fuller and Double Dividend Stocks.

Free registration for this special online event starting on Tuesday, June 27 is now open. Please click on the link below if you are interested in registering and learning more.

Learn More & Register For The Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit

Thanks and I look forward to meeting up at the Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT,IEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.