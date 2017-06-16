'Excuse Me Sir, Can You Spare $1 Trillion'?

It will then be up to you to make up the difference.

What happens when that's not the case?

Too much money chasing scarce assets.

That's a very simple explanation for asset price inflation.

In fact, it's almost tautological, which is why it's exceedingly strange to see people constructing alternative theories for why risk assets like stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) and corporate bonds (NYSEARCA:LQD) continue to rally.

Here's a very simple representation of this dynamic at work in Europe:

(Citi)

Simply put: that's an overwhelmingly technical. It's impossible to fight that.

One strategist suggested on Thursday that we've seen "an apparently startling transformation in the reaction function of some major central banks" this week.

He's not wrong.

But what central banks are saying and what they're doing are two different things. Relatedly, what they're planning to do later is something different than what they're doing right now.

And YTD, the Big 4 central banks have expanded their balance sheets by 11%:

(BofAML)

So how can risk assets remain buoyant in the face of a Fed hike, a hawkish lean from the BoE, tightening in China, and hawkish rhetoric from the ECB? Simple: right now they're still in the market.

And on Friday morning we learned that the BoJ has no plans of rolling back stimulus anytime soon.

But - and this is the big "but" - what happens when hawkish forward guidance finally manifests itself in a real reduction of asset purchases?

Well, Citi's Matt King has an idea. Here's what he said in a note out Friday (full note here):

In recent years asset price moves have displayed a high degree of correlation with central bank liquidity additions. Central bank buying has reduced the net amount of securities (in DM) the market needs to absorb, both this year and last, to near zero; we think this has played a critical role in propping up valuations at elevated levels. Next year looks very different. We project that the private sector will have to absorb c.$1tn of securities - the highest number since 2012.

Just try to internalize that for a minute so you can understand why I keep beating this dead horse.

What King is saying is that the market hasn't actually had to buy anything for the last two years. Central banks have not only done the heavy lifting, they've done all the lifting.

Next year, if the Fed begins to shrink its balance sheet and the ECB scales back its purchases further, central banks will effectively be asking you (the market) the following: "excuse me sir, can you spare $1 trillion?"

What happens in the meantime? Well, you'll have to decide whether you want to try and frontrun that or ride the wave until the day of reckoning finally comes.

Or, as Matt King puts it, "this leaves investors struggling to reconcile significant longer-term negatives with what remains an almost overwhelming technical [and while] we dislike the risk-reward, we can't rule out that markets will remain in their current un-balanced state a while longer."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.