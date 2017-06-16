What Amazon's Acquisition Of Whole Foods Means For Investors

source: money.cnn

The variables in relationship to the acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are considerable, starting with what was behind the reasoning for making the offer, and what Amazon sees as the potential inherent in Whole Foods.

Some things we know for sure are this: Amazon just bought itself another huge revenue stream, while at the same time buying itself years of time concerning rolling out a bunch of stores of its own.

That of course leads to the question of whether or not Amazon is still going to go forward with its own physical food stores, or if Whole Foods is going to replace that initiative.

One thing for sure, Amazon and Jeff Bezos sees the food sector as one that it can take market share in, and that doesn't bode well for many of the marginal supermarkets, or quite possibly, those that lead the industry.

Amazon's food focus

For some time Amazon has been looking for ways to enter the food market, and after years of trying to develop a delivery business, its failure to take hold reinforced the idea that consumers prefer to shop for food in a physical setting.

Investors interested in this market segment can be assured physical food shopping isn't going away, and that those companies in the food delivery business are going to struggle to increase market share, if they survive at all.

What is obvious to me is within Amazon's vast database of information, it has discovered something that has triggered its interest in food, and that suggests to me there is a vulnerability in the sector that Amazon will be able to exploit. I don't think it will take too long after the deal closes to find out what that is, or at least a part of what it is.

What attracted Amazon to Whole Foods

The first thing to understand about the offer for Whole Foods is the decline in share price from the recent past. In 2013 it was trading as high as $60 per share, and in early 2015 it traded at over $54 per share.

Since March it has shown signs of moving up, so Amazon may have decided to pull the trigger before the valuation of the company climbed, even though it had went out of favor with a lot of investors. At an offer of $42 per share, Whole Foods, in my opinion, is a bargain price, even though it was 27 percent above Thursday's close.

Since it's obvious Amazon didn't by Whole Foods because it had lost market value, we have to dig a little further to see what the major catalyst was. To me it had to be data from Amazon's database that drove the sale.

In the past Amazon, in its own efforts to compete in the food market, stated there were a number of products it found consumers didn't want to buy over the Internet. That meant if it wanted to compete in this market, it would have to go beyond its core business to do so.

Its own physical store initiative, along with the acquisition of Whole Foods, confirms it's now ready to take the plunge.

More importantly, the decision to buy Whole Foods confirms to be that whatever data Amazon was using to seriously consider competing in that market was confirmed by its own data. That means Whole Foods and the products it sells align, for the most part, with Amazon's internal analytics.

If they didn't, I don't think Amazon would have made the offer. It had to measure the length of time and costs of rolling out its own stores against buying an existing brand that still retains much of its value, even though it has lost some good will over the last couple of years.

Another factor that confirms this in my view is the retention of John Mackey as CEO. The implies Amazon is very comfortable with the product choice and general direction of the company. If not, there would have been some remarks on changing leadership and direction.

It also tells me there isn't likely to be enormous changes in the business, but a number of tweaks that will make it a significant growth company in the years ahead. I have no doubt Amazon will be able to pull that off.

New giant revenue stream

What's interesting about this is it's the first time Amazon has essentially acquired a new revenue stream at this level. Its past success has been associated with internal projects that generate growth.

With a solid lead in e-commerce, cloud computing and voice assistants, this deal adds another revenue leg that will support revenue growth for years to come. One potential downside to the deal is the grocery business is a low-margin business, which means over time it could put some pressure on earnings.

That said, Whole Foods does cater to higher margin foods, which will help alleviate some of those concerns.

How big will this revenue stream become? The potential is enormous. If Amazon is able to leverage Whole Foods into a grocery dynamo beyond its existing core customer base, the upside in extraordinary. It could easily surpass its core e-commerce business in a relatively short period of time.

Conclusion

The fact Amazon has retained John Mackey as CEO and will keep the Whole Foods brand name tells me they are very confident in the brand, even after a period of concerns over the performance of the company.

It also means it is unlikely there will be enormous and disruptive changes to the grocery chain, at least in relationship to product choice. We'll almost certainly see changes in the way the stores are operated, by which I mean at the point of sales, i.e. the cash register. It tend to believe some of the technological changes Amazon has been experimenting with will probably gradually be transitioned to Whole Foods. That means eventually consumers can walk in and make their buying choices and leave without having to check out at a physical register.

That is one of the more obvious changes likely to occur. And while I don't think Amazon will make a large number of changes in the product lineup, it will definitely have some additional data that will result in some changes. It's also certain there will be some changes in vendors going forward.

I think this is a fantastic move by Amazon. I didn't think it would go this route unless it had big plans with physical stores, something the store publicly resisted in relationship to its other food store plans. That has visibly changed.

As I have written about recently a couple of times, for Amazon and a few other giant tech companies, the biggest value and moat it has is its database. This deal shows how powerful it is a the key catalyst for the company as it made a multi-billion dollar acquisition that will generate enormous revenue for a long time.

I believe Amazon has a lot of these types of deals it will make in the future, beyond the grocery sector, although none will likely be as big. All that's holding Amazon back from dominating numerous markets is they aren't large enough to justify allocating time and capital to them. Those that are large enough are in danger of having Amazon competing with them.

The key to it all is its gigantic database, with the information guiding them into large markets that will be around for a long time. What's not to like about Amazon being able to identify products consumers want to buy in person, locate a business that includes many of those products, and instead of taking years and a lot of money to develop it, just buy a business that lines up with the vision its data is providing for the company?