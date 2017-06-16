Amazon To Acquire Whole Foods For Retail Footprint And Value Add

The strategic deal looks to have substantial synergistic opportunities for Amazon.

Whole Foods will add an immediate national footprint to Amazon's online capabilities, resulting in much faster time to market for Amazon's grocery delivery ambitions.

Amazon plans to acquire Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion in cash.

Quick Take

Ecommerce giant Amazon (AMZN) has announced an agreement to acquire retail grocer Whole Foods (WFM) for $42.00 per share in cash, valuing the deal at $13.7 billion.

Whole Foods has a 456-store footprint in the U.S, Canada, and the UK and provides Amazon with an immediate retail footprint into the grocery business.

The deal should be a big strategic win for Amazon, as it stands to combine its legendary online operations with a well-known offline grocery brand.

Target Company

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods was founded in 1980 to provide consumers with natural foods options in a supermarket format.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO John Mackey, who along with co-founder Renee Lawson Hardy, was owner of the precursor, Safer Way Natural Foods.

In its current 10-K, the company stated that,

As of September 25, 2016, we operated 456 stores in the United States (“U.S.”), Canada, and the United Kingdom (“U.K.”), averaging over eight million customer visits each week. Our stores average 39,000 square feet in size and are supported by our global headquarters, regional offices, distribution centers, bakehouse facilities, commissary kitchens, seafood-processing facilities, a produce procurement center, and a specialty coffee and tea procurement and roasting operation.

Whole Foods is known for its high-quality products and notably has partnered with Instacart, a consumer shopping and delivery system that will likely be negatively impacted by Amazon’s ownership.

In recent months, Jana Partners had acquired an 8.3% stake ($721.2 million per Schedule 13D) in the company and had notified it of its intention to nominate members to the Whole Foods Board of Director in order to effect changes such as selling the company or otherwise increasing its value.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

The acquisition price of $42.00 per share represents a roughly 27% premium over its previous trading price of around $33.00 per share.

Based on the March 29, 2017 Schedule 13D filing, Jana Partners looks to have made most of its 27.882 million in share purchases at an average price of around $26.00 per share, so stands to make a gain of $446 million on a $721.2 million cost basis when the deal closes in the second half of 2017.

As of March 31, 2017, per Amazon’s current 10-Q filing, the firm had $15.44 billion in cash and $59.3 billion in total liabilities.

Given the $13.7 billion cash purchase price, it is likely Amazon will need to add to its debt position to comfortably close the deal.

Amazon reported cash flow from operations of $17.6 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, so appears to have ample operational results to service the additional debt required by the transaction.

So why is Amazon, primarily online retailer, acquiring an offline, low-tech grocery firm? I believe the reasons are primarily three:

Immediate Retail Footprint

Amazon has been testing out retail store concepts, most notably a store in the Seattle area where it is learning how to speed shopping experiences by not requiring a checkout line, and instead through advanced computer vision determining which items the customer has added to a basket.

Amazon has also been developing its Pop-Up store concept, and currently has dozens of outlets for consumers to view various of its high value electronic and accessory items.

Acquiring Whole Foods footprint of 456 stores in the U.S., Canada, and the UK, plus its 8 million store visits each week, will accelerate its ambitions to combine offline operations with its online presence.

The time to market for these ambitions will be reduced by years, as it is difficult and time-consuming from a real estate perspective to develop a network of locations that also have a successful history with knowledge of local store real estate markets.

Value Add Opportunities

Whole Foods has a low-tech operational history. Founder and CEO John Mackey has admitted as much recently.

For example, the stores still don’t have self-checkout ability for customers, which is now common for major supermarket chains.

The company has had pricing discrepancy issues in recent years, indicating an IT system in need of significant upgrade.

Enter Amazon. If there is one company that can bring Whole Foods’ operations into the 21st century, it will be Amazon.

I expect to see significant cost synergies as the two companies integrate their offline operations into Amazon’s burgeoning delivery system and supply chain.

While Whole Foods no doubt has proprietary relationships that will need to be deftly managed, over time I imagine Amazon will look to streamline Whole Foods operations, both from an IT standpoint and from an offline distribution perspective.

Amazon’s Online Distribution

Amazon has already created its ‘Pantry’ service where online customers may purchase groceries for delivery.

Look to find Whole Foods integrated into Amazon’s online offerings, providing it with Amazon’s tremendous scale and penetration in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

Amazon will no doubt wish to leverage Whole Foods’ relationships with organic vendors while providing a local delivery option that is based out of the existing 456 store footprint.

Amazon may also task the real estate team with further expansion plans, possibly along the lines of Whole Foods’ lower priced 365 Stores initiative, which have already opened five stores, with another twelve stores in process.

Final Thoughts

Could a bidding war ensue from other online retailers, such as Wal-Mart (WMT) or even Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) which has ambitions in the retail delivery space via its Google Express service?

It’s highly doubtful, though not outside the realm of possibility, especially from a defensive standpoint to deny Amazon the speed to market advantage it is gaining from this deal.

The acquisition, should it be finalized, appears to be another master stroke by Amazon CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos. Whole Foods stock reached a high of $62.00 per share in October 2013, so Amazon is getting the company at a 32% discount to that price, as it has been battered in recent years with poor performance.

I view the deal as a major strategic win for Amazon as it provides the online giant with an immediate offline presence nationwide while providing for the opportunity to improve Whole Foods’ operations and expand Amazon’s reach into the home.

