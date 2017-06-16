High Risk And High Reward In Fossil

Thesis: Fear in the retail sector presents an opportunity. Pessimism has left the shares of Fossil incredibly undervalued. Analysis of valuation and margin of safety. For the aggressive investor, there is much to like. However, there are risks.

Overview: (FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. offers a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands including names like Armani Exchange, Kate Spade, Michael Kors and Tory Burch.

Offerings include:

fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables.

Their new brand, Misfit, attempts to appeal to those interested in smart technology products.

Their owned brands include: Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, adidas, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Chaps, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate spade (KATE) new york, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and Tory Burch.

They have a wholesale distribution network across 150 countries and over 600 retail locations

New Strategies:

Obviously, the company has competition from Apple (AAPL) and Fitbit (FIT) in the wearable technology space. The CEO addresses the new strategies they are implementing to compete in this market. In addition, the company is launching 300 new sku's to address this market.

"The strategies we are pursuing in the midst of these headwinds enable us to better compete in the environment and capitalize on the growing importance of technology to the watch category. The newness and innovation we are infusing into our fashion accessories is gaining traction with our retail partners and consumers alike, demonstrating that technology can be the catalyst needed to drive growth in the watch category. We are very excited about the next generation of products we are developing and launching throughout the year." We believe we are in a position to further expand our leadership position in the fashion accessories space, expand our addressable market, and improve our financial performance." Kosta Kartsotis, Chief Executive Officer

The panic in the retail sector due to Amazon (AMZN) as well as changing retail trends (XRT) is incredible.

As we see, the company recently had a valuation near $9B. Today, the shares have a market cap near ~$500M.

Just because the shares have come down doesn't make them attractive on their own. However, here we find significant value and a margin of safety due to cash and liquidity.

The company is facing competition and earnings are weak. However, the shares are now so low that a bleak future has been discounted. The company is still expected to be profitable and has an attractive balance sheet that investors are ignoring.

Current Earnings:

First quarter fiscal 2017 net sales decreased 12% (11% on a constant currency basis) as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2016.

(11% on a constant currency basis) as compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2016. In the first quarter of fiscal 2017, reported worldwide net sales decreased 12% or $78.0 million as growth in connected watches was more than offset by declines in traditional watches.

Kosta Kartsotis, Chief Executive Officer, commented on the results. "Our results for the first quarter, while largely in line with our expectations, continue to reflect a challenging retail environment and a watch category undergoing significant change. Valuation: Liquidity: A large cash position of ~$300M.

Current ratio above 2X is excellent

Valuation:

Incredibly low p/e

Incredibly low price to sales.

Cash and Margin of Safety:

As a contrarian, this is the level when pessimism has become overpriced.

Insider Buying: CNBC reported the CEO was buying shares in a filing yesterday. Obviously, this is good news.

Risks:

This is a risky and volatile stock.

The business is facing headwinds in both retail and competition from wearable technology. The company is trying to adapt to these issues.

The valuation of the business mitigates the risks in my opinion. In fact, at these levels, the shares could be attractive for a private equity firm as a buyout candidate.

Short-Sellers:

The shares have a large short position and are controlled by short-sellers. This makes the shares more volatile in the short- term.

America’s Retailers Are Closing Stores Faster Than Ever

Urban Outfitters (URBN) Chief Executive Officer Richard Hayne. Malls added way too many stores in recent years -- and way too many of them sell the same thing: apparel. Customers prefer physical stores 75 percent of the time, according to Cowen research.

Online Threat:

Watches and jewelry are a difficult product to purchase via online retailers like Amazon (AMZN). There are obvious logistical issues. And it would be a big change to convince customers to buy expensive watches through the mail from an online retailer. However, investors fear any company that has to compete with Apple and Amazon (AMZN).

Valuation:

The shares trade near half of book value. Fossil is an attractive situation for a Private Equity buyout. The level of fear and pessimism overshadows the inexpensive valuation.

Earnings Strength:

The company has never had a yearly loss over the past 8 years. In spite of the challenging retail environment, the company is still profitable. In addition, the cash allows the company even more financial flexibility.

Analysts have the company earning $1.05-$1.10 in 2018. Obviously, a single digit p/e is rare.

Technical Overview:

Incredibly oversold on a technical basis. Well below the 20, 50, and 200 day moving averages.

Also, the decline presents the potential for a large short squeeze.

CEO:

The short sellers have been right about this stock and have done well. So, I give them credit. However, the narrative that has forced the shares lower recently is that the insiders were selling. The facts are that the CEO has been forced to sell his stock due to a margin call. This is an unfortunate situation for shareholders.

However, a recent filing shows the CEO purchasing shares.

"The CEO pledged 3.8MM shares in February at roughly $19/share equating to $73MM," wrote Macquarie analysts Laurent Vasilescu and Dan Isaacson in the note. "With the shares now at about $11, we estimate the pledge is in the red by $30MM. (3.8M shares at $19/share minus 3.8M shares at 11). It is our understanding that the pledged shares are with a bank and the bank can choose to sell these shares."

Macquarie analysts added with the stock trading at about $11 since the end of May, they had outlined in a previous note that Kartsotis would be forced to sell his shares to make up for the lower value of the collateral. The proceeds from the May 30 sale of $12.1 million likely would need to be used for an estimated $30 million shortfall, wrote the analysts.

* The options are not as liquid as I would like, so be aware on order entry.

For the aggressive investor:

This is a high risk/ high reward situation.

Vertical Call Spread (Sometimes called a bull- call spread):

Buy: the Jul 28 $10 calls at .30

Sell: the July 28 $11.50 calls at .10

Net cost: .20 Cost Basis: $10.20

At: $11.50 a return of ~700%

Limited risk for a potential Large return.

Conclusion:

Pessimism in the retail sector can present opportunities in companies that have the financial strength to compete in their niche markets. The decline of giant department stores creates opportunities for some. Here, we see the cash and low valuation as extremely attractive to the upside. There are risks, but much upside.