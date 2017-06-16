3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 16, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to highlighting recent news in biotech and pharmaceutical research, with the ultimate goal of help you understand this quick-moving industry and further your due diligence.

Aldeyra Therapeutics fumbles in conjunctivitis study

Allergic conjunctivitis is inflammation of the membrane that covers the white part of the eye, which is why conjunctivitis in general is better known as "pink eye" (though does anyone else find something deeply unsettling about that name?).

Generally, this condition can be treated with antihistamines, but not all patients respond to this strategy. As such, alternative treatment strategies are being pursued. One candidate is an aldehyde trap being developed by Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX), provided in the form of eye drops.

A few days ago, ALDX announced data from their phase 2b study of their drops, ADX-102, in patients with allergic conjunctivitis. Unfortunately, the primary endpoint, which required at least a 1-point improvement over vehicle in patient-reported itching score, was not met.

However, the reductions in this score at 10, 20, and 30 minutes post-treatment were all statistically significant. Thus, ALDX intends to move forward with a phase 3 study.

Looking forward: These findings, though not 100% positive, do demonstrate that there is a strong chance to get allergic conjunctivitis under control, with a mechanism of action independent of that of antihistamines. As such, it seems likely that ALDX will be able to adjust their endpoints for a pivotal trial in order to capture the real benefit of their eye drops.

Biotime's facial reconstruction helper shows encouraging top-line data

Biotime (NYSEMKT:BTX) has its hands on a lot of buttons in the realm of regenerative medicine. But they are also working to get into the market of reconstructive surgery with Renevia, a hydrogel that is made to act like the natural extracellular matrix of fat tissue. The idea being that an implant of this hydrogel can provide support for soft tissue, preserving texture of the site and promoting regeneration.

Their current pivotal study, which is being conducted in Europe, is evaluating Renevia as a vehicle to transfer a patient's own adipose cells to sites of abnormal fat loss in the face due to HIV infection.

Top-line findings from this study demonstrate that nearly 100% of transplanted volume was maintained at 6 months. The control arm of the study, on the other hand, had a reported 0% retention of hemifacial volume at 6 months.

Looking forward: Lipoatrophy isn't necessarily one of the biggest tickets in the medical world. However, the results here are impressive. These results coming from BTX could hold serious potential for a large number of applications in reconstructive surgery, and an early demonstration here of the safety of the approach could go a long way toward moving their device into more lucrative fields.

TG Therapeutics smacks down several forms of lymphoma at ICML

In all of oncology, treatment for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) has been one of the hottest fields of development. This is due to an explosion the number of effective agents, including venetoclax and ibrutinib, both now owned by AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

One upstart in the field is TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX), who are developing a PI3K inihibitor, umbralisib. This agent very specifically targets the delta isoform, in a manner similar to Gilead's idelalisib.

At the 14th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML), TGTX presented data from an early-stage clinical trial combining umbralisib with ibrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory CLL or mantle cell lymphoma.

The combination demonstrated encouraging response rates in both treatment settings, with 94% and 79% in patients with CLL and MCL, respectively. 1-year progression-free survival and overall survival rates in CLL were 88% and 94%. Patients in the MCL arm had a median overall survival of 11.6 months. Importantly, no dose-limiting toxicities were observed with the combination.

Looking forward: Ibrutinib alone is known to be an effective agent against both CLL and MCL. However, collaboration between TGTX and ABBV could prove fruitful here, especially in light of the lack of serious toxicity (so far), which has proven quite damaging for Gilead's idelalisib. These results bode well for the combination of umbralisib and ibrutinib, though they definitely need to be validated in a randomized study.

