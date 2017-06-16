SRC Energy: Pricing Help On The Way

The chairman was a co-founder of Kodiak Oil and Gas. This is his second company that he has built which lessens investment risk. The fast growth and noted improvements should lead to a large price gain.

The purchase of 33,100 acres for $505 million is looking better with the above improvements. Continuing operational improvements and technological breakthroughs also help.

SRC Energy is going to be improving margins significantly as it quickly grows production. This should lead the stock to outperform its peers in the future. Several areas of the United States were so profitable to develop that production got ahead of transportation capacity and supporting infrastructure. The result was an unfavorable differential to posted pricing. Still. as long as it was profitable for these areas to develop, even with relatively low pricing, the imbalance remained. Now, however, for SRC Energy (SRCI) the pricing future looks a lot better than it has in the past.

"Oil transportation and takeaway capacity has increased with the expansion of certain interstate pipelines servicing the Wattenberg Field. This has reversed the prior imbalance of oil production exceeding the combination of local refinery demand and the capacity of pipelines to move the oil to other markets. We strive to reduce the negative differential that we have historically realized on our oil production depending on transportation commitments, local refinery demand, and our production volumes . Further details regarding posted prices and average realized prices are discussed in "-Market Conditions.""

Source: SRC Energy First Quarter, 2017, 10-Q

To be sure, even given this and the following quotes from the 10-Q, prices are not going to change overnight. Management is in fact predicting the continuation of the differential in the latest guidance. However, the structure is slowly coming into place to eliminate that differential in the future. So shareholders should expect that pricing differential to significantly diminish over time.

"From time to time, our production has been adversely impacted by high natural gas gathering line pressures. Where it is cost effective, we install wellhead compression to enhance our ability to inject natural gas into the gathering system and, in some instances, install larger gathering lines to help mitigate the impact of high line pressures. Additionally, midstream companies that operate the natural gas gathering pipelines in the area continue to make significant capital investments to increase the capacity of their systems. While these actions have helped reduce overall line pressures in the field, some of our producing locations have been curtailed on occasion due to line pressures exceeding system limits."

"To address natural gas production in the D-J Basin, DCP Midstream has announced plans for multiple projects including new processing plants, low pressure gathering systems, additional compression, and plant bypass infrastructure. Most notably, in collaboration with DCP Midstream, we and several other producers have agreed to participate in the expansion of natural gas gathering and processing capacity in the D-J Basin. The initial plan includes a new 200 MMcf per day processing plant as well as the expansion of a related gathering system, both expected to be completed by late 2018. Additionally, through the same framework, all of the parties are working to form a cooperative development plan to add another 200 MMcf/d plant by mid-2019." "We have extended the use of oil gathering lines to certain production locations. These gathering systems are owned and operated by independent third parties, and we commit specific wells to these systems. We believe that oil gathering lines have several benefits, including: a) reduced need to use trucks to gather our oil, thereby reducing truck traffic in and around our production locations, b) potentially lower gathering costs as pipeline gathering tends to be more efficient, c) reduced on-site oil storage capacity, resulting in lower production location facility costs, and d) generally improved community relations."

Source: SRC Energy First Quarter, 2017, 10-Q

In addition, some natural gas bottlenecks are about to subside. Plus oil transportation costs are about to decrease significantly locally. So while the industry deals with declining commodity pricing, this company has some significant offsetting factors in the future. The company has begun to report natural gas liquids for the first time. As the processing plants begin operating, it will be much easier for the company to maximize the sales value of the production.

The addition of the natural gas liquids reporting has resulted in a one time increase in production from this source as well as a decrease in per unit costs. So the company will do some dual reporting for awhile to ease some of the confusion caused by the change in reporting method.

The chairman of the company, Lynn Peterson, was also a cofounder of Kodiak Oil and Gas, a company that was sold to Whiting Petroleum some years back. So this is the second time that this gentleman is building an oil company. That will reduce the risk of investing in this company.

Kodiak was not often a cheap company. SRC Energy may not be cheap that often either. The latest pullback may represent a relatively good entry point because the reasons above mean that the company will be outperforming its peers even before the very fast growth is accounted for. Once the market sees the results of the disclosures above, this stock could very quickly double.

Source: SRC Energy June 5, 2017, RBC Global Energy And Power Executive Conference Slides

This slide details how the infrastructure is catching up to the development. Two types of infrastructure are involved. The gathering and processing systems in the immediate area, and then the pipeline transportation of the various products to suitable markets.

One other drag on the stock is the Firestone accident. The company itself was not involved. But management has identified vertical wells that are located in high risk areas to prioritize immediately plugging and abandoning these wells. Management has already plugged and abandoned a fair number of these wells with minimal production but now will ramp up the program to finish this sooner than planned.

Sometimes older wells can be seen as a significant liability, especially when the whole group represents less than 2% of the production. An announcement of the completion of this program will be a positive enhancement for the stock. The wells located in high risk areas should be done in the next several months or maybe even by the end of the third quarter. The rest of the wells will be ASAP. Safety will be a priority.

Source: SRC Energy June 5, 2017, RBC Global Energy And Power Executive Conference Slides

Management will continue to use the 800 MBOE type curve until there is more production history from the two pads shown above. During the conference call, management announced that the two pads alone produced 18 MBOED in April and that level of production appeared to continue in May. Caution about reading too much into the early numbers was given. At the very least, the percentage of gas production will rise as the production time increases.

Management was criticized for the purchase price of $505 million for about 33,100 net acres. However, the low break even price, the future margin enhancements, and the continuing operational improvements all point to a better result than was foreseen at the time of the purchase. So while the deal may not have looked like a bargain at the time, it may turn out to be a far better bargain than realized at the time. EUR's are increasing, initial flow rates are increasing, recovery rates are increasing, and decline rates are lessening. All of this increases the profit potential of the purchase.

Plus management purchased the properties by selling stock and keeping the financial leverage low. That allowed a period of integration by the company so that now the production ramp up can begin.

Source: SRC Energy June 5, 2017, RBC Global Energy And Power Executive Conference Slides

Already, the company production has passed the 20 MBOED level. Management has planned to slow activity in the second half.

Source: SRC Energy First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

Management has every intention of emphasizing the liquids rich(er) portion of the acreage going forward. So oil production and natural gas liquids will increase as a percentage of production during the second half of the year. The number of wells waiting on completion to then be turned over to sales is large enough to ensure another large production jump in the second quarter.

So despite recent commodity price decreases, the production volume increases should allow for earnings progression in future quarters. This is one of the few companies in the industry that not only has earnings, but will be increasing those earnings during the current fiscal year. Cash flow from operations was $29 million in the first quarter. That figure will more than double by year end unless commodity prices sustain a major drop to fully offset the hedging. In fact, an annual rate of cash flow from operations of $300 million may be a reasonable assumption by year end. In any event, management will not allow debt to exceed more than 1.5 times cash flow from operations. So investors can gauge by the second half activity level how profitability will fare based upon the slower activity as management reviews results of the first half. Exceptional first half results could mean that activity will not slow down in the second half of the year as is now currently guided.

Source: SCR Energy April 19, 2017 Press Release

Already, management has increased the number of wells in the budget by 9 net wells. So far, the budget still appears to be primarily in the first six months. Continuing good news may change that though. The lease operating expense is very reasonable for a company with a sizable natural gas and natural gas liquids production. As discussed above there are several measures taken to reduce costs further and increase the profit margin. So the stock of this company is very likely to outperform its peers over the next 12 months by a wide margin.

The banks have raised the borrowing base by 40%. So the unused bank line provides much more flexibility should an appropriate acquisition present itself. Management has not been shy about selling stock to fund acquisitions and the capital budget, so that preference should continue into the future. Even though the company has a sizable working capital deficit, the total debt including that deficit is very small compared to current production.

The average production rate for the year implies an exit rate in the 40 MBOED range. Depending upon timing of production additions and increasing cash flow, the bank line could end with a balance of $200 million or more. This would be very conservative compared to the fourth quarter potential cash flow from operations. If the stock price responds appropriately to all the margin improvement measures and the production increases, the company may sell more stock to increase liquidity and keep the bank line unused.

The very experienced management lowers the risk of the investment considerably. Management appears to have done the work necessary for the infrastructure needed to handle a major production increase. Therefore this stock should very likely at least double. Earnings will be increasing quite a bit this year and could exceed $.80 per share before hedging effects. So this stock could be one of the cheapest in the industry. A minimal amount of commodity price cooperation could allow this stock to quadruple over five years. A stock price double over the next 12 months should be assured.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.