Kroger: A Compelling Buy

Over the past +10 years The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has consistently captured more market share of the massive domestic food market. They have a one-stop shopping strategy which has differentiated the company from its peers and they continue to see added value from capital investments going towards remodeling, store expansions, and other updates. The stock fell approximately 30% over the past few days due to management providing 2017 guidance that fell below expectations. I believe now is a good opportunity to buy shares at an attractive price.

Company Update

Kroger is one of the largest retailers in the U.S. based on annual sales. At the end of fiscal 2016, Kroger operated directly or through subsidiaries 2,796 supermarkets of which 1,445 had fuel centers. Kroger also operates (through franchisees or subsidiaries) 784 convenience stores, 319 jewelry stores, and an online retailer. They also operate 38 food production plants to manufacture some of the food for sale in its supermarkets. Kroger's supermarket operations account for 93.8% of revenue, convenience stores 3.6%, jewelry stores 0.3%, and other 2.3%. The chart below shows the locations of Kroger's supermarkets.

Source: 2016 Kroger Fact Book

Combination Stores

As of year-end 2016, combination stores represented 85% of Kroger's store base. Kroger's primary format is the combination store which provides customers with one-stop shopping with a wide-selection of products. These stores feature complete supermarkets and pharmacies. Additionally, Kroger has built out additional offerings in health care, general merchandise, pet care, and fuel centers. These combination stores have proven to be successful in competing against other retailers. In select upscale markets, Kroger introduced Fresh Fare stores and 64 of combination stores were considered Fresh Fare locations.

Pharmacies

Kroger is the fifth largest pharmacy operator in the U.S. by number of locations and has pharmacies in 2,255 stores. Pharmacy sales have been a significant area of growth as 2016 sales totaled $10.5 billion.

Source: 2016 Kroger Fact Book

Source: 2016 Kroger Fact Book

Fuel Sales

Fuel centers are an addition to Kroger's one-stop shopping strategy. As of year-end 2016, 1,445 Kroger supermarkets had fuel centers and 726 convenience stores sold fuel.

Source: 2016 Kroger Fact Book

First Quarter Update

For the first quarter, Kroger reported EPS of $0.32 and adjusted EPS of $0.58. Total sales for the first quarter were $36.3 compared to $34.6 billion for the same period last year which represents a 4.9% increase. Excluding fuel, total sales increased 2.9% over the same period. Kroger's acquisition of ModernHEALTH was a notable contributor to sales growth.

2017 Guidance

The stock fell after lowering 2017 GAAP EPS guidance to $1.74-1.79 and adjusted EPS guidance to $2.00-2.05. They expect identical supermarket sales (excluding fuel sales) to have flat to 1% growth. Capital investments (excluding mergers, acquisitions, and purchases of leased facilities) are expected to be $3.2-3.5 billion. These investments will entail ~55 major projects across new stores, expansions, and relocations, 175 major remodels, and other technological, minor remodels, and other updates. With these investments they expect supermarket square footage growth to increase 1.8% (before mergers, acquisitions, and store closings).

Competition & Identical Sales

Identical sales are a key metric to measure industry health. Kroger's identical sales turned negative during the fourth quarter of 2016 for the first time since the first quarter of 2010 due to increased competition, however identical sales have begun to stabilize as levels turned positive during the recent quarter and are expected to remain positive as indicated by their 2017 guidance.

Source: 2016 Kroger Fact Book

Historical Capital Investments

Capital investments shown in the chart below for 2014, 2015, and 2016 exclude mergers, acquisitions, and purchases of leased facilities. For 2016, ~55% of capital investments went towards building, acquiring, expanding, or completing major remodeling of supermarkets. The remaining ~45% went towards fuel centers, minor remodels and maintenance, convenience and jewelry stores, etc. Kroger's ROIC for the first quarter 2017, on a rolling four quarter basis, was 12.75%.

Source: 2016 Kroger Fact Book

Valuation

On a valuation basis, Kroger is cheap relative to historical P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios. At the time of this writing shares were trading at $21.67 with a 12.4 P/E and 9.9 P/B value. These are clearly below historical averages.

Source: Bloomberg

My price target assumptions take into account $1.74-1.79 2017 EPS guidance. My conservative price target is $24.36-25.06 based on a 14x earnings multiple and my moderate price target is $26.10-26.85 based on a 15x earnings multiple.

Growth Strategy & Long Term Goals

Kroger's long-term strategy remains intact where the company seeks to drive growth while returning capital to shareholders. Having an investment grade debt rating allows the company to take advantage of compelling opportunities. Over the recent quarter, Kroger's net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 2.33 (compared to 2.12 for the same period last year) due to the merger with Modern HEALTH and share repurchases. For reference, Kroger purchased ModernHEALTH for $390 million and over the past four quarters repurchased $1.5 billion of common shares. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA will be an important measure to monitor going forward. The company states their objective is to maintain a 2.0 to 2.2 ratio to maintain their investment grade debt rating, which is part of what differentiates them from competitors. As stated in their recent guidance update, over the long-term Kroger seeks to grow EPS 8-11% annually while increasing dividends.

Conclusion

There is obviously a lot of change occurring in the food retail industry most notably including increased competition and changes in consumer behavior. As a quick note regarding the recently announced Amazon/Whole Foods acquisition, Kroger will continue to have an edge from its one-stop shopping strategy. Currently, Whole Foods does not offer the combination store set up where Kroger has locations with supermarkets, pharmacies, pet care items, fuel centers, etc. Kroger continues to make significant investments in digital and online growth which appears to be the direction the future is heading. Kroger is also testing a collection of "Prep+Pared" meal kits that offer high quality meals that can be prepared in ~20 minutes. I strongly believe the recent pullback provides a compelling opportunity to buy shares at a discount and I see ~12% upside based on my conservative estimates and 20-23% upside based on more moderate estimates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.