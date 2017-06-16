Netflix: Not Enough Failures? But How Many Have There Been, And How Much Has It Cost?

Perhaps $2 billion to $2.5 billion has been spent on unsuccessful programming, of which over $1 billion could remain on the balance sheet.

Content acquisition spending was $18.2 billion over the last 3 years, and is on pace to exceed revenue in 2017. There is $12.0 billion net on balance sheet Q1.

Reed Hastings recently stated that at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) "we need more failures"

But how many failures have there been, and how much has it cost?

Stated another way, how successful has NFLX been at content development and acquisition?

NFLX strategy, as explained in the first quarter 10Q, and elsewhere is

"... to grow our streaming membership business globally within the parameters of our profit margin targets. We are continuously improving our members' experience by expanding our streaming content with a focus on a programming mix of content that delights our members."

Let's see if we can determine just how delighted the members are.

Methodology

NFLX provides little to no information on the amount spent on individual project content development and acquisition. NFLX also does not provide any title specific information on amortization or balance sheet valuation. As a result, in doing this analysis, I have used third party estimates for the cost of individual content, and made some reasonable assumptions about amortization methods and remaining book value.

Content- the balance sheet

As of March 31, 2017 there was $12 billion, net of depreciation, of content on the balance sheet, of which $1.2 billion was in production. So content costing net $10.8 billion is available for viewing. $2.4 billion was spent on content acquisition in the first quarter, a run rate of almost $10 billion versus the $8.6 spent in 2016. How are these assets performing? Is viewership for individual assets below expectations?

Since, for financial statement purposes, NFLX evaluates its content assets in the aggregate, and not individually, the financial statements don't have that information.

From the 10K.

"Our business model is subscription based as opposed to a model generating revenues at a specific title level. Therefore, content assets, both licensed and produced, are reviewed in aggregate at the operating segment level when an event or change in circumstances indicates a change in the expected usefulness or that the fair value may be less than amortized cost. To date, we have not identified any such event or changes in circumstances."

Using the "in the aggregate" methodology, if the total cost of the portfolio is $10 billion, and the fair market value of the total portfolio is greater than $10 billion, there is no impairment. That is so even if individual assets have a market value lower than their cost. In the case of NFLX the fair market value of the successes (House of Cards and Orange is the New Black, etc) cover any potential impairment of non-performing titles. NFLX could evaluate the portfolio on a title by title basis if they chose to do so. They certainly have the information to do so (see below), but it is not required, and they don't. Under these circumstances, can an investor quantify the amount of spending on unsuccessful content?

Let's piece together the available information and make an educated guess.

Recently, NFLX announced the cancellation of "The Get Down" and "Sens8". By my count at least 12 shows have been canceled, including "Marco Polo", "Hemlock Grove" "Bloodline" "Lillyhammer" and others. The recent failure rate on in house drama productions has been almost 40%.

According to industry sources, the cost of production of these shows ranges from $80 to $200 million each. Bloodline may have cost $250 million. Using a mid range estimate of $140 million average cost per title, the total cost of production of the cancelled shows would be around $1.7 billion.

The shows are not without value, will continue to appear on the NFLX programming list, and have been amortized since their launch. For the sake of argument, let's say they are worth 50% of amortized cost and have been amortized 30%. That would result in a writedown of approximately $600 million.

This analysis is not exhaustive, and does not include movies titles or acquired programming. It also does not include what appear to be underperforming titles such as "Marseille" the local content French production. Extrapolating the failure rate to the total portfolio of $12 billion one could easily see nonperforming and underperforming assets on the balance sheet well in excess of $1 billion, which probably cost $2 billion to $2.5 billion to develop.

Implications for cash flow and capital requirements

For the cash flow statement, there would be no impact if an impairment were taken as any impairment would be treated as a non-cash charge for the period in which it was taken.

Spending on unsuccessful content does represent real cash lost, and it does have implications for the amount of capital NFLX will have to raise in order to create the content necessary for continued subscriber growth. This is particularly true as NFLX attempts to create local content and capture the large perceived addressable market outside the US. In the US, first mover advantage, one or two mega hits, and some very well done licensing agreements (Disney) enabled NFLX to pull in the subscribers. NFLX international expansion will require the creation or acquisition of successful content for numerous different markets, much of which is to be internally developed.

Implications for valuation

NFLX equity valuation is based primarily on the size of the addressable market, and their ability to capture that market as subscribers. Most of the remaining potential growth is international. Capturing those markets will depend in large part on the attractiveness of the programming. As NFLX is pivoting from acquired content to original content it is important to be aware of the performance of the original content library and the potential impact on customer acquisition.

A failure rate of 10% would probably not be alarming. However, in the original content drama category, which contains the two largest hits from original content, the recent success rate (measured by the show not having been canceled) is around 60%. House of Cards and Orange is the New Black are from 2013. There has not been an internally developed property on that scale since.

The Income Statement

NFLX has recently highlighted meeting its stated margin targets.

From the Q1 shareholder letter

"Due to content (primarily House of Cards season 5) moving from Q1 to Q2, we had higher operating margins in Q1 (as forecasted) at 9.7% than our plan for the year (about 7%). We forecast operating margin at 4.4% in Q2, placing us on track to reach our 7% target for the full year."

Obviously, any impairment charge would affect the income statement, but would be added back as a non-recurring, non-cash charge, although in truth it would be neither.

So is NFLX hitting margin targets and profitable? Lets look.

Content amortization is the single largest expense item on the income statement, as follows (% of revenues, from the public filings)

2014 48%

2015 50%

2016 54%

Q1 '17 49%

"Based on factors including historical and estimated viewing patterns, we amortize the content assets (licensed and produced) in "Cost of revenues" on the Consolidated Statements of Operations, over the shorter of each title's contractual window of availability or estimated period of use, beginning with the month of first availability. The amortization period typically ranges from six months to five years. For content where we expect more upfront viewing, for instance due to additional merchandising and marketing efforts, we amortize on an accelerated basis. We review factors that impact the amortization of the content assets on a regular basis. Our estimates related to these factors require considerable management judgment."

NFLX has the viewing pattern information required to assess individual asset impairment questions discussed above. Clearly content amortization expense in the income statement is subject to management judgment. NFLX could have chosen straight line depreciation over the license period, or depreciation over a specific period of time, but they did not.

2016 net income was $186 million. Content amortization was $4.8 billion. A 4% change in amortization would wipe out net income for NFLX. Given the extent of management judgment involved, and the number of titles that are likely impaired, 4% is probably within the margin of error.

Conclusion

NFLX has been quite successful in acquiring subscribers and disrupting the way we all consume content. There is a large addressable market and tremendous potential, but in order to realize that potential, NFLX needs great content.

The financial statements, while in accordance with GAAP, do not tell the whole story. The financials don't tell investors how successful the content is on a per show basis, and profitability is somewhat subjective due to the method of amortizing and valuing the content assets.

Investors should keep a sharp eye on those clues available regarding how current content is performing and the success rate of internally developed content as they assess NFLX's ability to grow into its valuation.

