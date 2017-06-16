Post-Election Gold: The New Fed Era Looms

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) faced pressure following this week's FOMC meeting. Despite indications of the Fed's newfound resolve to normalize rates and begin balance sheet reduction, the Trust has traded up 5% since the last full press conference and projections meeting in March. Rising rates, especially rising rates coupled with modest inflation expectations, reduces demand for gold bullion. Incoming macroeconomic data is unlikely to change the rate course.

The New Fed

As in March, only Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari voted against raising the target range for the federal funds rate a quarter point at this month's meeting. Further, inside the projection materials the committee showed the majority of members currently judge at least one additional hike this calendar year is also appropriate.

Source: June FOMC Projection Materials

Kashkari is likely among the four members against further increases this year. However these ultra doves have shown a willingness to start balance sheet normalization. For instance, Governor Lael Brainard concluded a speech in May saying:

And if the economy evolves in line with the SEP median path, the federal funds rate will likely approach the point at which normalization can be considered well under way before too long, when it will be appropriate to adjust balance sheet policy.

Other dove leaning FOMC participants, like New York Fed President William Dudley, are talking balance sheet normalization but with a pause in rate rises at lift off. The likely scenario sees policy for tapering of portfolio reinvestment finalized at the September meeting, followed by another quarter point increase in December. As this plan is further solidified, market acceptance of rising rates and increasing supply in the bond markets should pressure bullion backed instruments like the GLD.

Participants are likely to stress the importance of continuing the asset unwinding plan at the predetermined pace. Discussing this concept Dudley has noted, "it is also important not to overreact to every short-term wiggle in financial markets". And Brainard forwarded the following mechanism:

I favor an approach that would gradually and predictably increase the maximum amount of securities the market will be required to absorb each month, while avoiding spikes. Thus, in an abundance of caution, I prefer to cap monthly redemptions at a pace that gradually increases over a fixed period

Interestingly, alongside the June meeting materials the FOMC issued an addendum to the Policy Normalization Principles and Plans that specified the mechanic:

The Committee intends to gradually reduce the Federal Reserve's securities holdings by decreasing its reinvestment of the principal payments it receives from securities held in the System Open Market Account. Specifically, such payments will be reinvested only to the extent that they exceed gradually rising caps.

For payments of principal that the Federal Reserve receives from maturing Treasury securities, the Committee anticipates that the cap will be $6 billion per month initially and will increase in steps of $6 billion at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $30 billion per month.

For payments of principal that the Federal Reserve receives from its holdings of agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, the Committee anticipates that the cap will be $4 billion per month initially and will increase in steps of $4 billion at three-month intervals over 12 months until it reaches $20 billion per month.

Inflation

Though up from the 2015 low, inflation remains quiet and the preferred PCE measure, excluding food & energy, sits at 1.5% (YOY). In fact, the indicator experienced a somewhat unheard of .1% decline in March versus February. With the upward Fed pressure on nominal rates discussed above and continued muted inflation, real rates will expand and increase the opportunity costs of holding gold bullion.

Source: June FOMC Projection Materials

The FOMC lacked resolve to tighten monetary policy during 2016 despite below target unemployment and progress toward the 2% inflation target. While not overtly political, FOMC participants voiced concerns of roiling markets in the run up to the United Kingdom's EU membership referendum last June. A similar caution likely stayed a strong policy shift in September because of the proximity to the US presidential election. Following the election the committee has raised rates at each "full" meeting in December, March and June.

Takeaway

Even the doves on the FOMC are onboard for further policy tightening, despite the aforementioned slowing in inflation growth. Though progress toward Fed targets has not changed substantially, the lack of political considerations frees participants to normalize rates and the balance sheet. The combination of rising nominal rates and muted inflation puts pressure on holders of SPDR Gold Shares to seek the higher real returns of an interest bearing instrument. The new era of Fed resolve has not been fully priced into the bond or gold markets.

