OceanaGold: A Top 5 Gold Producer

Despite OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) bringing the much awaited Haile Mine online last year, the company's stock has been unable to gain much traction. After trading up to a high of $5.00 CAD in mid March, the stock has undergone a 15% correction and is now sitting at $4.24 CAD. Fortunately for gold investors looking for value in the sector, OceanaGold is now oozing it. The company is currently trading for 8.35x 2016 cash-flow, and is expecting to produce 40% more gold this year. This tells me that using 2016 cash-flows is likely ultra-conservative, and that OceanaGold likely has limited downside despite a volatile gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) price. The company is one of my top 3 favorite gold producers, and I'd be surprised if this sale lasted much longer.

(Source: TC2000.com)

OceanaGold is a company that I've followed for several years now, but never really had an interest in taking a bite out of the company's shares. The company's all-in sustaining cash costs typically hovered in the $800 - $900/oz range which is average for the industry, and Oceana's operations were in mediocre jurisdictions (Philippines and New Zealand). This all changed abruptly when the company acquired Romarco Minerals' Haile Project in 2015. OceanaGold made a move on Romarco near the bottom of the 2015 bear market while most gold majors were twiddling their thumbs, and picked up a world class company-changing asset. The Haile Project was the highest grade open-pit mine acquisition in the US since Long Canyon by Newmont (NYSE:NEM), and the low all-in sustaining cash costs were enough to make any mining executive drool.

The beauty of this acquisition by OceanaGold was that they could now market themselves as a producer moving into more favorable jurisdictions, and the obvious benefit - their company wide gold margins increasing substantially. Fast forward 2 years and the company is now on its way to commercial production at Haile, but the market is not giving them the respect they deserve.

Last year OceanaGold put up outstanding numbers of 416,000 ounces of gold produced for 2016, and they've guided for 580,000 ounces for 2017 thanks to Haile coming online. Despite this milestone, the company's enterprise value still hovers near the $2.0 billion level. I believe this valuation to be completely unjustified for a company that is pumping out $230 million annually in operating cash-flows as of last year. Given that annual production is set to increase by 40% this year and all-in sustaining cash costs are expected to drop by 10%, $250 million in operating cash-flow for 2017 doesn't seem like too much of a stretch.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Unfortunately for investors, the Didipio cloud hanging over OceanaGold may be attributed to why the stock is having a hard time gaining any traction. Earlier this year the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (OTCPK:DENR) called for the suspension of Didipio operations. The following excerpt is from the news release:

The order repeated allegations previously made by the DENR citing.. "petition of the local government of Nueva Vizcaya for the cancellation of the FTAA; alleged damages to houses caused by the blasting operation; and the potential adverse impact to the agricultural areas of the province".

I believe the allegations to be unfounded and baseless as they are not parallel at all with the company's awards for Environmental Excellence and Best Workplace Practices given out for Didipio. The company has lodged an appeal with the Office of the President, and operations have continued unabated since the suspension order. I am quite confident that OceanaGold can wade itself through these murky politics, and do not fear the company's operations being suspended permanently. Having said that, there are no guarantees despite how baseless I believe these accusations to be. The only comfort that OceanaGold investors can take in this is that Didipio makes up less than 20% of the company's total production. This means that while this would be a blow to the company's consolidated cash-flows, it would not be a death knell for the company.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Taking a look at OceanaGold's valuation below, we can see the company has 615 million shares outstanding and a current share price of $3.15 US. This gives OceanaGold a market capitalization of $1.94 B. Adding in the company's long term debt of $330 billion and subtracting out $70 million in cash and $90 million in marketable securities, we arrive at an enterprise value of roughly $2.1 billion dollars.

While this may seem high for a sub 600,000 ounce producer, there are currently no other producers of this size with all-in sustaining cash costs at $650/oz. The closest comparison from a production profile and cost standpoint would be Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG), which is gearing up to start production, and all-in sustaining cash costs are expected to come in at the $445/oz level. I personally believe this to be an aggressive estimation by Pretium, and think all-in sustaining cash costs at $550/oz is more realistic. This means that while Pretium should have marginally better all-in sustaining cash costs than OceanaGold, this will be off-set by 20% lower production levels. Pretium is still months away from reaching commercial production levels, yet both companies have similar enterprise values.

OceanaGold may not be in the best jurisdictions in the world, but it's hard to ignore a low-cost producer with its impressive size. I believe there is minimal downside from the company's current valuation, and feel that there's significant upside if we can see an up-tick in the gold price. The company is currently enjoying margins of $600/oz at $1,250/oz gold, and is one of the few companies that can weather the storm if we see weakness in the metal.

(Source: Author's Table, Microsoft Excel)

Taking a look at the stock technically, we can see that it had significant resistance at the $3.70 level since 2007. The stock sold off at these levels on 4 occasions over the past decade, but finally broke through this level in 2016. Once a stock breaks out through stiff resistance with conviction, often that resistance then becomes new support. We can see that this has been the case for OceanaGold thus far as dips to the $3.70 level have been bought on a monthly basis. The stock is currently basing above this level, while hovering above its rising 20-month moving average. As long as the stock holds the $3.70 CAD level on a monthly basis, I see no issue with the stock technically from a long term perspective.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming into a daily chart, we can see that the $5.00 CAD level has been what's capping the stock in 2017. We broke out of the downtrend line off the August highs earlier this year, and thus far have back-tested it a few times successfully. We're currently coming into the 200-day moving average, and this is a level that the bulls should defend. I initiated my long position in OceanaGold at $3.95 during the March correction, and would consider adding to my position if we can see a clean break-out through the $5.00 CAD level.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given the fact that the stock is on the speculated Gold Juniors Index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) addition list, I'm not worried about pressure on the stock like some other GDXJ names are experiencing from the re-balance. I am happy to sit with my half-sized position at an attractive valuation and let the story play out. Only if we see a breakout above the $5.00 CAD level would I consider getting aggressive and averaging up for a full position on the stock.

(Source: Company Website)

OceanaGold is one of my favorite producers and for investors looking for gold exposure it's difficult to find a more solid name. The company is trading for less than 8.5x 2016 cash-flows, is in the midst of growing its production profile by 40% year over year, and has some of the lowest all-in costs in the industry. I see absolutely zero reason to own gold majors when there are intermediate gold producers on sale like OceanaGold. Barring a confirmed suspension at Didipio, the company's valuation seems attractive at these levels into what looks to be an oversold pullback. For full transparency, I am currently long the stock with 2.5% of my portfolio.

