Change Your Thinking With Marathon

Marathon (NYSE:MRO) stock has taken a beating these past couple of weeks and it's becoming necessary for investors to change their time horizon. Investors must view this stock's potential from the long-term perspective and recognize that they may be stuck holding a heavily declining stock for a few quarters before a rebalancing allows for outperformance. Investors need to wait for a certain confluence of factors that will warrant higher crude oil prices, but they make they several quarters to come together. A weaker dollar, a slower pacing in the climbing rig count, and declining inventories will all help to push prices back above $50/barrel. The next six months will be key for crude oil investors, but more downside for this stock is certainly possible if increased global cooperation is not present.

Why Investors Have To Shift Their Time Horizon

The market for crude oil is in disarray and when such weakness amounts, it's best to get out of the way and let the fundamental situation sort itself out before hopping back in. Now, I will say that the benefit of shifting your time horizon to the long-term is that you can ignore short-term P/L fluctuations and be less concerned about where you get in a particular stock at. If anything, view the current opportunities in the crude oil E&P space relative to the WTI. The WTI is at just $4/barrel, which, in my opinion, is still a cyclical low. When it starts to tick up to $60-65/barrel, then investors would have realized a substantial return in any leveraged E&P name. Yet, those prices are perhaps only the halfway mark of the recovery. In the long-term, if crude returns to $75-80/barrel, then today's potential entry point will be deemed incredibly attractive.

The latest news flash has showed that the U.S. rig count has risen for the 22nd straight week. That's quite the negative trend and obviously plays into the rising U.S. production level. There are now 933 active rigs in the United States. However, Reuters did note that the rate of rig increases is slowing. This is starting to become a positive development, but it's still too early for it to provide support to crude oil prices because there are still increases in rigs. When this number dwindles to 2 or 1 per week, there will be a clear signal to the market that producers are incentivized to keep expanding production.

Marathon, in particular, is making all the right moves. It is becoming increasingly difficult to find an E&P that has both quality acreage and low breakevens. Not just those two key factors, but also an E&P with positive free cash flow. Those, at bare minimum, have to be the boxes that investors check off in the current environment, otherwise they're playing with unsafe investments. So, while the market for crude oil is exhibiting significant weakness, I believe any entry point below $50/barrel on the WTI is attractive for E&P names for the long-term.

In trying to determine a reasonable timeline for a rebalance, let's think about future OPEC meetings that could move the market higher. Unfortunately, there's only one left this year, again in Vienna, on November 30. Crude oil right now is trading at a level that is similar to where it was prior to last year's meeting in Vienna. So, if prices trade sideways for the next five months, OPEC is really going to have to step up and curb output to a greater degree. Not only is it going to have to do that, but it needs to have countries that have been scaling production heavily, like Libya and Iran, to agree to a cut as well. If those things happen, I see no reason why crude oil can't trade at $55/barrel.

Yet, this can't be the only positive factor. From now until this next OPEC meeting, we need a few things to happen. First, the dollar has to remain weak. A strengthening dollar puts pressure on crude oil prices. Second, we need the pacing of rigs to continue to slow and we need to see new production deterred, whether that's visible by a decline in rig counts one week, or a flat report where none are added. Third, we need inventories, both American and OECD, to begin to gain a consistent streak of withdrawals. When investors see these factors line up, that's when I believe you have to be an aggressive buyer in quality E&P names like MRO.

Thus, I am looking to 1H 2018 before we see any signs of a rebalancing. I think the lower the crude oil prices the better, as it will deter new production, despite technological advancements in rig technology lowering potential break-evens. Push will come to shove and smaller producers will be forced out of the market as it becomes uneconomical to keep drilling. While we should've seen more of this when the market was at $26/barrel, the prolonged weakness will end up hurting the more leveraged E&P names as they fail to turn a profit or meet obligations.

Scouting An Entry In MRO

The stock has shed a significant amount of value over the last six months and that's obviously a cause for concern, if it were due to a company-specific factor. Rather, MRO has steadily improved its business but its stock is a product of the weakening crude oil environment. Some areas of strength for MRO as of late have been free cash flow generation, turning a profit and generating operating cash flow, and returning value to shareholders. The company has reported three consecutive quarters of free cash flow, with the Q1 2017 amount being $218 million. That affords the company the opportunity have more flexibility in its operations.

As for operating cash flow, it has been growing for over a year now, with the company posting $1.5 billion in OCF over the last twelve months. That's an incredible improvement and stems from larger profits each quarter. In terms of returning value to shareholders, this is a stock that traded well into the single digits and put up a 2x return in a twelve month time frame, before its current downtrend. The capital gains potential alone is worth being a key driver of investment right now.

I wrote last month that investors should "strike now," meaning buy MRO as it is one of the best-in-class E&Ps in North America. From the long-term perspective, this reigns true and investors will be content with the returns experienced on a three to five-year timeline. Focusing in on that long-term time horizon approach, take a look at the five-year chart below. The range of historical values this stock has traded at is quite impressive because it implies that associated gearing can allow this name to put up a 2x-3x return over the long-term as crude oil prices recover.

In terms of scouting an entry point, it's important to keep in mind that MRO is not holding support levels well. I could say that there's defined support established last year at $12/share, but the stock never truly hit $12, it merely approached it. When the moving averages move sharply to the downside, notably the 50 DMA, it's tough to say that the stock is a screaming buy. Putting yourself in front of a trend like that is dangerous as it takes a lot for these trends to reverse. Simple momentum buys, at this point, are short-lived, as seen earlier this month, where the stock rallied a few percentage points, before coming back down to the $12.50 region.

I'd say anything sub-$10 is an automatic buy for Marathon. For the medium-term and long-term perspectives, that's going to allow the stock to put up multiples in returns. At the current level, we can see how low momentum is and how sharp this downtrend really is, but it's important to keep your eye on the price per barrel as quoted on the WTI. A sub-$40/barrel entry is also attractive. With that being said, getting in at the current level, for the long-term, is also a smart decision.

Conclusion

If investors are too dependent on short-term time horizons, they may be disappointed with the returns that come from E&Ps like Marathon. Despite a few of these companies having a high-quality asset base, great operations, and low break-evens, their stocks directly correlate to crude oil, which has a lot of negativity surrounding it. Thus, waiting for the right confluence of factors to present itself before increasing position size in E&Ps is helpful. Keeping a long-term time horizon and not being scared off if this name drops double digits is key to outperforming. This is an opportunity, but investors are just early right now.

