Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

We explain below why the next several injections are expected to be tighter than the five-year average.

An injection of 59 Bcf would be compared to 63 Bcf last year and 82 Bcf for the five-year average.

The EIA reported a +78 Bcf change yesterday, which was 5 Bcf lower than our forecast of +83 Bcf. Be sure to read our summary of the storage figures here.

We anticipate +59 Bcf for the week ending 6/9.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, Lower 48 gas production decreased and couldn’t average above the 72 Bcf/d level held last weekend. Power burn moved up materially higher bringing up overall demand by 2.6 Bcf/d week-over-week.

This week’s supply and demand was materially tighter than last week’s.

Despite weather forecasts at the start of June calling for a colder than normal weather outlook, June has so far been very warm. Projected CDDs from now until the end of the month will support power burn, and with natural gas prices trading below the power burn “fundamental supported level”, we expect power burn demand to remain elevated. In fact, if you look at power burn demand so far this June versus the previous two years, you can see we are already starting to catch-up.

US gas exports are also expected to increase for the second half of the year adding additional tailwind to the fundamental outlook.

To put next week’s injection forecast into perspective, an injection of 59 Bcf would be compared to 63 Bcf last year and 82 Bcf for the five-year average. The market tightness can be explained by the higher exports year-over-year and the total supply in the chart below:

Note how after a dismal start to 2017, total US gas supplies are catching on to last year’s levels. But with power burn approaching last year’s levels and exports much higher year-over-year, we expect the fundamental tightness to continue.

