Anthem: Will The Yield Rebound With Cigna Gone?

Anthem must now move on without the projected accretive deal with Cigna.

Back last July, Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) dipped below $130 as signs emerged that the merger with Cigna (NYSE:CI) was facing huge obstacles. My investment thesis at the time was that the time to sell the stock had already passed.

The question now is what to do with the stock after surging to new highs at $190 and plans to return to share buybacks. Will the updated capital return plan provide the positive signal to hold Anthem going forward?

Buyback History

Prior to the decision to merge with Cigna to create a powerhouse in the health insurance sector, Anthem had become a net payout yield machine. The company was repurchasing shares at a fast clip signaling the huge upside value in the stock.

The stock has tripled since the net payout (combination of net stock buybacks yield and dividend yield) surged above 15% when Anthem traded around $60. Even at stock prices above $100, the company still offered a rather large yield approaching 10%.

ANTM data by YCharts

The yield in the last year only consists of the dividend yield as the company eliminated buybacks during the failed merger process.

New Capital Return Plans

About a month ago, a judge officially blocked an injunction by Anthem to keep the Cigna merger alive. With federal courts already blocking the merger, the reality is that the only remaining issue is to fight over termination fees and damages.

Naturally, Cigna wants the $1.85 billion breakup fee, but all indications suggest the company didn't comply in working towards completing the deal. Either way, the blocked merger frees up Anthem to return to share buybacks.

During Q1, Anthem spent $51 million on repurchasing shares leaving $4.1 billion remaining under the buyback authorization. The company forecasts returning between $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion to shareholders via share buybacks this year.

With the stock at highs and market cap approaching $50 billion, this level of share buybacks doesn't move the needle like a few years back. The maximum buyback target would only provide a 4.0% buyback yield that added to the current 1.4% dividend yield, only brings the net payout yield up to 5.4%.

The net payout yield far trails the leaders in the large cap sector. The top stocks offer a yield in excess of 10% highlighting the questionable value of Athem as the stock surges.

Anthem confirmed 2017 EPS estimates of $11.60 and analyst targets are up at $12.98 for next year. The stock isn't exactly expensive trading at 14.5x forward EPS estimates, but not the same bargain as in previous years.

What is really perplexing about the equation is that Anthem isn't even factoring in any benefits from lower pharmaceutical pricing from Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX). The company continues to forecast more than $3 billion in savings on these costs by 2020 questioning why management isn't more aggressive with share buybacks considering the major profit catalyst over the next couple of years.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Anthem forecasts offering investors a net payout yield in the 5% range based on the current expectations. The yield exceeds most traditional dividend only opportunities, but Anthem is otherwise signaling to the market that the stock isn't the huge bargain now like in the past.

No reason to dump the stock trending in the right direction, but now is the time to start looking for an exit point, especially if Q2 share buybacks are weak as the stock powered higher.

