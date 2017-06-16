Tech: The Risk Of Indexing

The technology sector is on a roll this year, with the Nasdaq composite index recently trading above 6,000, a threshold the benchmark breached for the first time in April. Today, many investors get exposure to tech through passive strategies, such as an index fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF), which track a sector benchmark. But we'd argue that doing so carries a risk that too often is overlooked.

The Problem

Most passive strategies use an index that is market-capitalization weighted. The rapid growth of some tech companies in recent years - Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) market cap is now roughly $800 billion, far surpassing the GDP of many countries, including Switzerland, Norway and New Zealand - means that a surprisingly few number of firms now make up the lion's share of benchmarks. In the MSCI All Country World Information Technology (ACWI IT) Index, for example, four firms - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - account for nearly a third of the index. Only 20 companies make up about 60%. In addition, some of these big hitters were founded on legacy technology that's losing ground to new trends, such as cloud-based computing. Should the stocks of these firms stumble, passive investors could feel the pain.

The global technology team at Janus Henderson strives to avoid the pitfalls of market-cap weighting by looking for opportunities across the sector, including up-and-comers that may not have a large position in the benchmark - yet. The approach is not without risks, but we think it offers investors true diversification and a better way to take advantage of the sector's potential growth.

