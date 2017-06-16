Too Little And Likely Too Late For Apple's Next iPhone

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has a lot riding on the next-generation iPhone. Sales of current models are lackluster, particularly in China. Apple's revenue growth has stalled with revenue from the key Chinese market now in a steep decline.

Source: Business Insider

Notwithstanding, Apple continues to struggle to maintain high margins as it adds features, creeping up the price of its fully-featured iPhones.

Source: Business Insider

Since the introduction of the iPhone Plus, the larger screened version of the iPhone has captured the greatest demand, a trend it expects to continue with this year's models.

Source: Business Insider

A richer mix of iPhone models will surely help Apple show growth in profits, but only if the volume of devices is sustained or grows. This year, that depends on just when the iPhone 8 is released and on how many consumers will ante up an expected $1,000 for a copy. There is at least some risk the new iPhone will be delayed according to observers.

The rumor mill is active regarding the expected features of the new phone. From what I have seen, the "advances" are little more than a too-little too-late catch-up to flagship devices already in the market from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and others.

Some think the new iPhone will be outdated even before it launches since it may not support gigabit LTE.

Selling "me-too" devices at premium prices has worked so well for Apple it is hard to imagine Tim Cook trying any new tack in his quest to maintain Apple's incredible market valuation. Logic tells me that strategy will run its course and ultimately fall victim to common sense.

In a strange turn of events, only a few years after a lawsuit against Samsung seemingly alleging that Apple invented the rectangle, Apple seems to be copying Samsung's designs for its next phones. This year, the new iPhone will have everything but the kitchen sink incorporated in its design to justify a nosebleed price, making it almost certain this is "peak-iPhone" for Apple.

Don't look to Apple's line of Mac's to prop it up. Apple's OS X operating system market share has fallen to less than 4%, even lower than obsolete Windows XP or Windows 8.1.

Source: Netmarketshare

OS X market share resulted from a strategy of high margins rather than a lack of competitive features. As a result, Windows ate its lunch.

iOS market share is falling as a result of the same hackneyed strategy and Android has eaten its lunch.

It is a good time to step aside on this name.