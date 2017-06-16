Amazon And Whole Foods: A Good Combination?

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquisition of Whole foods (NASDAQ:WFM) has had a profound effect on the industry. While Amazon and Whole Foods shares are up, almost all the other players are down. This is an interesting move by Amazon and sends a clear signal to the traditional brick & mortar grocers that the e-commerce giant is about to intensify the competition. While Amazon shareholders clearly see another growth outlet through this acquisition, shareholders of other companies are seeing an entry from a strong player which might affect the margins and cash flows.

The deal has a total value of $13.7 billion, including the debt. Amazon is paying a premium of around 27% and Whole Foods shares are valued at $42 per share. Amazon could certainly finance the transaction from its cash balances (the company has more than $21 billion in cash and short-term investments at the end of the first quarter). However, it has decided to finance the acquisition with a bridge loan of $13.7 billion from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. It is an all cash deal, meaning Whole Foods shareholders will get cash payment for their shares.

In terms of margin enhancement, Whole Foods has a slightly lower gross margin of 34.5%, compared to Amazon's GP margin of 35.1%. However, operating margins will likely grow. Whole Foods is generating around 5.4% while Amazon's operating margin is just over 3%. So, the acquisition will be accretive to earnings and cash flows. Amazon is paying a hefty premium for the acquisition. This is especially noticeable in the grocery segment as it is a mature business. However, in terms of earnings growth and competitive advantage, Amazon is getting a good asset. This acquisition will allow the company to go ahead with its plans of taking on the traditional grocers and use its pricing strategies to disrupt this market.

For established players like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Kroger (NYSE:KR), it is bad news as Amazon will certainly look to use its aggressive strategies to snare market share from these companies. These companies were looking to enter Amazon's arena by establishing their own online systems and complementing their brick & mortar businesses with e-commerce. However, Whole Foods acquisition gives Amazon an established business and chain of stores in the core-business segment of these established players. Amazon is getting an established infrastructure that will help it set-up online sales systems for these products and execute these sales easily. The company was trying to test its own stores. However, this acquisition gives it a head start and eliminates the headache of building/establishing new stores to compete with Wal-Mart, Kroger and other players in this industry.

Panic among the shareholders of these traditional stores (Wal-Mart, Kroger etc) is understandable. These shareholders were already concerned with the slowing growth and increased competition. There were concerns about the cash flows to support the dividends. Amazon's entry changes the whole landscape as it is a giant that has a presence in all the key segments of the industry. This will not probably be limited to the foods segment alone. I expect Amazon to expand aggressively into the other segments as well, which will cause intense competition among the players. As a result, margins will take a hit.

My analysis of Wal-Mart showed that while the margins were under pressure, most of the key metrics for the company were still in good shape. Before Amazon's entry into one of the core business segments of Wal-Mart, these margins were not under severe pressure. However, things might get tricky for Wal-Mart in the future. By having physical locations, Amazon will eliminate a big advantage these stores had over the online retailers. Amazon will now be able to offer its customers an opportunity to choose where and how to buy their desired products.

This is a key acquisition for Amazon and one that shows the intention of the e-commerce giant. It wants a piece of the grocery market. Amazon shareholders have a reason to be happy because it will certainly make a dent in other companies' market shares. Whole Foods will be a good vehicle for Amazon to enter the industry as it has good margins and an established infrastructure. Wal-Mart, Kroger and other players have a cause for concern.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.