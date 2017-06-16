Two Bad Oil Storage Reports Does Not Make A New Trend

We expect US crude storage to draw on average 5 million bbls per week until September.

We don't think the market should look too deeply into just two reports as the recent builds (as shown by our charts below) aren't indicative of a new bearish trend.

Welcome to the not a new trend edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week lower yet again, and investors are dumping producers, MLPs and servicing firms in mass. EIA reported two bearish oil storage reports in a row, and the bears are roaring back with headlines saying the “global glut” continues and how US shale growth will make the market oversupplied.

The issue with focusing too much on short-term data is you can get lost analyzing the leaves, and forget you are surrounded by trees. Two weeks of bad EIA storage reports does not make a new trend, and we illustrate this in the charts below:

The year-over-year difference in oil stockpile has been decreasing. Despite the two negative EIA oil storage reports, the trend is clear that the year-over-year surplus will continue to decrease. Markets could be concerned about the “pace” of the rebalancing, but the trend is certain – US oil stockpile will continue the downward trend towards rebalancing.

Going forward, we maintain our view that US crude storage should continue to decrease on average by 5 million bbls per week until September. Chart below:

By September, this is how YTD crude storage build will look compared to the previous two years. See chart below:

We expect crude storage to decrease by 27.466 million bbls versus the 25.619 million bbl build in 2016 and 74.851 million bbl build in 2015. The divergence between the previous two years highlight the current supply and demand situation.

The last two weeks of EIA storage report does not make a new trend. Crude imports over the ensuing months will drop as the latest tanker traffic waterborne figures show, and Saudi has already indicated that exports to the US will drop materially below 1 million b/d by August. Lower imports and record refinery runs will help push the surplus crude storage lower.

For more detailed analysis of the global oil market’s supply and demand fundamentals along with specific energy equity research, please consider signing up for HFI Research .

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.