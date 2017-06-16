Gazprom Sinks On Sanctions Fears

The U.S. is committed to denying Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) another pipeline into Europe. The Nordstream 2 expansion project has been a political football since it was announced. Every attempt to block its construction has been met with a work-around.

Since the announcement Gazprom's shares have broken below $4.00 on fears this will cause the financing deal it announced recently will collapse.

The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed a new sanctions bill against Russia on Tuesday in a final attempt to scuttle the pipeline. The sanctions call for fining companies involved in certain energy projects.

This means Nordstream 2 and its consortium of five investors, Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Wintershall, OMV AG, Uniper SE (OTC:UNPRF) and Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY) Gazprom secured to pay for half of the pipeline's construction.

The last attempt to block Nordstream was Poland's refusal to approve the JV between Gazprom and these same five companies, late last year.

The EU, since relations between the U.S. and Germany have deteriorated under President Trump, stopped all attempts to block Nordstream 2. The divergence of U.S. and German policy began right after Angela Merkel's visit to the White House. And the Germans, along with Austria, are now angry at this attempt by the U.S. Congress to fine European countries for business they conduct with Russia.

My initial read on the situation was correct, and I talked about this in my article back in March. Merkel and the EU have been pressing for more independence from the U.S. in their policy statements.

The question now is will they have the wherewithal to counter this move by the U.S.

I don't see how this legislation is anything more than grandstanding by the Senate. Germany has decided it wants Nordstream 2. Poland is not in Merkel's good graces either with the suit against it, Hungary and the Czech Republic over refusing refugee quotas.

If anything, this will further distance these countries and create further cracks in the EU's political structure. While, Merkel, in the midst of a re-election campaign, will use this to shed her image as a U.S. satrap, a criticism that has been leveled at her in the past.

How better for her to do that then to stand up to the U.S. on this issue?

Gazprom was willing to go forward with Nordstream 2 without its partners, but it would be a big strain on the firm's finances. Gazprom, today, is trading lower than in January when Poland rejected the joint venture company. So, at worst, the risks are the same and the price is still lower.

This breakdown in price continues to uncover value in Gazprom. With the dividend declared to be at least what was paid in 2016, the firm is now paying close to 7%. Nordstream 2 is going to happen. But, the diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Russia hit a new low with this bill.

It ties President Trump's hands because of the overwhelming support it received. He can't veto it without getting slapped down by his own party and a veto would play into the anti-Russia narrative Trump is under investigation for.

With the Bank of Russia cutting interest rates again this month, it's benchmark rate is now 9.0%. It still has plenty of room to cut with inflation running at just 4%. President Elvira Nabullina has a target in mind of 6.5% eventually. But she remains very cautious.

The Russian economy is still growing slowly as GDP numbers came in at an anemic 0.5% for Q1, but Industrial Production blew away estimates (up 1.9%) expanding 5.6% in May. This is because of Nabullina's caution. Having cut rates three times this year we should see continued improvement in Russia's economic statistics as credit flows more freely through the economy.

Industrial Production is something that both Vladimir Putin and the Bank of Russia want to see sustained growth in, along with wage growth. It is trailing headline inflation by 1.5% and this is weighing on consumer spending.

Many of the policies that were implemented in 2015 after the collapse in oil prices were aimed at broadening the Russian economy. Manufacturing was a particular focus. So, finally, in 2017 seeing expansion in four of the first five months after a lackluster 2016, is encouraging.

The Russian stock market has been under pressure after hitting a peak in January. Much of that has to do with the drop in Gazprom's shares as it accounts for 15% of the MICEX index.

This is why Russia is not concerned about adding additional sanctions. As Putin said recently, "It forced us to use our brains." In other words, the sanctions helped achieve what couldn't be done without them and a sharp drop in the Ruble, broaden the Russian economy.

I expect this latest power play over Nordstream 2 to fail and once the market realizes its fate from a U.S. perspective rests in the hands of the President and not a hostile Congress this will blow over.

Look at this as another gift opportunity to buy one of the most under-valued companies available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.