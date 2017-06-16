Finisar's Big Value Gap To Lumentum Is Going To Close

It's not the first time that we have noted that Finisar's (NASDAQ:FNSR) shares, which are trading at $25.5 yesterday (they went up quite a bit in after-hours trading), are a fraction of those of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE). The latter closed yesterday at $61.55 but have been as high recently as $67, as they suffered a bit from headwinds in technology shares.

We already thought this was odd, and now even the last reason for this huge value gap has disappeared. Let us elaborate.

Finisar produced Q4 figures yesterday after close, and they disappointed a bit. Revenue came in soft ($357.5M), and EPS just managed to make the expectation of $0.50. However, earnings are still considerably bigger than those of Lumentum's latest (Q3) quarter of $255.8M.

But the funny thing is Lumentum's EPS is $0.49. That's even a tad below that of Finisar's $0.50. It's curious that the shares of Lumentum are trading at such a huge premium to those of Finisar, as the company doesn't produce better earnings. Indeed, it will get more curious.

Well, we know that the stock market looks forward, so perhaps it's the guidance that produces Lumentum's premium valuation.

Lumentum guided their next (ongoing Q4) quarter with revenue coming between $220-$235M and EPS between $0.30-$0.40. If one compares that to Finisar (Q1) from the PR as revenues between $330M-$350M and EPS between $0.37-$0.43. Again topping Lumentum.

Neither company provides guidance for more than one quarter out. So one has to look for other stuff to be able to explain the difference in valuation. Perhaps it's the balance sheet?

Well, not really. Finsar's net cash position is actually considerably better compared to that of Lumentum. It has roughly $500M in net cash, while Lumentum only has $128M in net cash. Both of these companies raised money via convertibles. Lumentum raised $450M and Finisar raised just over $707M.

Perhaps Lumentum's revenue grows much faster? Well, not really:

Perhaps Lumentum's margins are much better than those of Finisar? Well no, actually they are very comparable. Finisar's gross margins were 36.2% in Q4 and they expect that to fall to 35% in the coming (Q1) quarter.

Lumentum enjoyed a 32% gross margin in their last (Q3) quarter and didn't provide gross margin expectations for Q1. However, given that they guided Q1 a little soft (just as Finisar), it isn't likely to be higher, probably a bit lower.

Lumentum's operating margin was guided as between 9%-11%, which is indeed lower than the 12.6% realized in the last quarter, further indicating some margin squeeze because of softness in demand.

Reviving demand

Both companies are hoping to revive growth after the quarter that is already in progress. That growth comes form three sources:

Hyperscale

China

VSCELs, laser diode's for 3D sensing

Hyperscale is ongoing, and both companies are doing well in QSFP28, so there is little to differentiate them on that score. China keeps on disappointing. Both companies argue that there is some demand coming back, but fairly small scale at a provincial level. Both are still hopeful that more robust Chinese demand will materialize, but are uncertain as to when that will be.

The big difference between these companies and the only reason we could find for the huge valuation gap between them are the VSCELs. Lumentum is riding the wave of big orders in the near future, supposedly from Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming iPhone 8 (or at least the most expensive one of these).

Here is what management said at the last (Q3)CC:

The orders that we have today that we categorize is multimillion units is just a very, very start we expect orders to be streaming in through this quarter in a meaningful way.... And in the December quarter, we will be at full volume production capability assuming the program goes as we expect.

This won't start in the June quarter, which they guided soft, but things start to get interesting in the September quarter.

This in our view has been the only reason why Lumentum's share trade 2.5 times higher than those of Finisar, despite the latter actually having slightly better margins, more revenue, and a considerably better balance sheet.

But guess what, even that advantage is disappearing. Finisar also produces VSCELs, actually, unlike Lumentum, it produces them in-house entirely. That has advantages and disadvantages. The advantage is that in principle, they should be able to achieve higher margins on them.

However, they produce them on 4-inch wafer while ideally that should be done on 6-inch wafers (they are contemplating doing that, from the Q4CC:

As we move forward my guess is that we are to ramp capacity further we're going to have to shift to six inch.

Depending on the yield they get from the 4-inch wafers, margins should still be good and above average for all of the company's product lines. But the big news of course is that after the fairly weak Q1, management sees a big ramp up in Q2:

We have received production purchase orders and expect to soon receive customer approval to ship meaningful volumes at our second fiscal quarter.... Our second quarter we expect big revenues.

Perhaps even more notable was the question from Needham analyst Alex Henderson:

Is it reasonable to think that you over the course of the next 18 months will get to a period where you are doing tens of millions of units in the quarter?

To which CEO Jerry Rawls answered:

No question.

Just like Lumentum, they've raked in one big customer and are ramping up capacity in order to fulfill these orders. Just like Lumentum, they are also in talks with other companies for selling VSCELs.

And guess what, that customer is also likely to be Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). After having absorbed all this, do you see any reason why Lumentum should trade at such a huge valuation premium compared to Finisar?

Neither do we. And what's more, that valuation gap is being eroded as we write. But there is still a good opportunity here, it's in the first inning yet. Finisar is simply too cheap.

We don't see any reason why Finisar should not be able to bask in a similar investment acceptance as what Lumentum experienced in the past couple of months. Note the big difference from February onwards:

The funny thing is both companies are suffering from a couple of weak quarters but Lumentum's shares were propelled higher on their VSCEL business despite of that. This should now also happen with Finisar, especially given its huge valuation advantage.

And of course, when the Chinese demand comes back in earnest these shares will get another filip higher.