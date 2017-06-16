The Key Question To Ask Ahead Of Nike's Earnings

Nike (NYSE:NKE) will report fiscal 4Q17 earnings on the second-to-last day of this month. The upcoming event will be crucial as I expect the company to provide further clarity on a key topic: the company's recently-announced Consumer Direct Offense initiative, which Nike described as "a faster pipeline to serve consumers personally, at scale."

First, let's take a quick look at the Street's expectations for the quarter. Revenue estimate of $8.64 billion suggests a YOY increase of 4.9% that would fall about 150 bps below the company's YTD top-line growth through fiscal 3Q17. EPS consensus of $0.50 would be only marginally higher than last year's $0.49, likely reflecting a rather significant contraction in gross margin that would be offset by better sales and flat SG&A.

See below the evolution of Nike's quarterly revenues over the past 10 years, along with that of GAAP EPS.

Long-term impact of Consumer Direct Offense

But for the long-term investor, I believe a much more important question that goes beyond the results of the quarter should be asked: what will Nike's consumer-centric efforts mean to the company's future revenue growth trajectory and margin profile?

As a quick recap, Nike disclosed that, as part of its Consumer Direct Offense initiative, it would push to accelerate "innovation and product creation, moving even closer to the consumer through Key Cities, and deepening one-to-one connections. The future of sport will be decided by the company that obsesses the needs of the evolving consumer." The strategic move sounds great from a brand marketing perspective, but the financial implications might not be positive across the board.

I expect Nike's increased focus on the direct channel and revamped customer servicing to mean (1) potential tailwinds to revenues, as loyalty and user experience improve, (2) possibly better gross margin, helping to reverse a recent trend (see graph below) as Nike decreases its dependence on the brick-and-mortar retail channel and might arguably retain a bit more control over pricing, and (3) likely increase to operating expenses, particularly in supply chain, needed to provide improved service to the company's customer base.

However, I find the net impact of the pluses and minuses listed above to the bottom line hard to quantify at the moment. Management showed optimism last quarter when CFO Andy Campion projected "strong growth internationally (and) expanding profitability" for fiscal 2018. But given the challenges in the retail space and the competitive pressures from the likes of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), I find it premature to count on a much more robust year ahead.

Management's guidance for the upcoming year, expected to be released along with fiscal 4Q17 earnings, will be the first glimpse into what the company projects 2018 to look like. The Street is betting on a 6.5% YOY revenue increase, which might prove to be an aggressive target considering the expected FX headwinds and competitive landscape. The 4.5% expected increase in EPS, however, may already reflect some of the profitability challenges at hand. Given Nike's recent track record of maintaining opex under check, I would not be surprised to see the company's EPS guidance for 2018 fall a bit above current expectations, provided the revenue outlook is solid.

Last words

Independent of where the chips may fall, I believe this month's earnings release to be crucial to NKE's investment thesis. I do not currently own the stock, but I find the company's fundamentals appealing - from a robust balance sheet to healthy (albeit not exciting) top-line growth. Valuations are certainly not depressed, but the 20x forward P/E multiple is the smallest it has been in the past 12 months, while the stock currently trades at the bottom of its two-year range.

Before considering adding NKE to my portfolio, however, I would need to have a better read on what the company's current initiatives might mean for 2018 and beyond. In my view, fiscal 4Q17 earnings will be crucial in that respect.

