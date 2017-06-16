Disney - One Success Story, Several Societal Problems, A Couple Of Chinese Opportunities And One Major Blunder

Their Shanghai theme park is a major success story and Pandora is likely to do very well, too.

Disney is an incredibly successful and well-managed company that has four businesses and each is facing its own problems and, yes, major opportunities

Media Networks

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Media Networks are the largest part of the company's overall top line and the ESPN channel represents the largest part of the revenue numbers attributed to it. This is where a major problem resides. ESPN is shedding subscribers at an accelerating rate - from 100 million in 2010 to 92 million in 2015 to an estimated 89 million at the end of April 2017.

ESPN's problem is symptomatic for a problem besetting the entire cable networks industry - consumers are moving from cable TV to streaming services and are, in short, cord cutting. The beneficiaries of this trend are content providers and this particularly Netflix. Estimates are that somewhere between a quarter and a third of all TV viewers have moved away from cable TV and this most emphatically includes ESPN.

This is how the trend between 2014 and 2019 is expected to look like:

Consumer interest as expressed in social media mirrors this trend. This is what Twitter mentions of ESPN show between 2012 and today according to Tickertags.com:

Source:Tickertags

The question most often asked is "why". Why is ESPN going south? It is not because of content or execution but rather because of cost to the consumer. This is how a comparison looks like:

Source: Quartz Media LLC

While Disney officially remains optimistic about ESPN's future, industry experts believe that only a fundamental revamping of its consumer offering could allow a turnaround. As this by definition would impact earnings this is unlikely to happen. The same experts think that Disney is much more likely to accept a slow decline in revenue and to manage this in an orderly and earnings-positive manner.

This is how revenue history and future outlook present themselves:

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018* Percent of Total Revenue Revenue in US$ million 43.4 21152 44.4 23284 42.6 23689 42.0 24500 41.1 25000

Source: SEC filings and Klosters Retailer Panel

Parks and Resorts

This segment is Disney's second largest.

After a history of underperforming international theme parks, Disney appears to have hit a homerun with its Shanghai Park. Opened on June 16, 2016, it recorded its 10th million visitor by middle of May. Considering that its Hong Kong brother only had 6 million visitors in the twelve months ending October 1, 2016, this shows that Disney may finally have succeeded internationally. To make sure that the novelty does not wear off, Disney plans to extend the Shanghai operation by adding the Toy Story Land in 2018. One concern that has consistently cast a shadow over Disney's Chinese ventures is the fact that it operates in an environment where its most potent competitors are Chinese companies and hence potentially at a political advantage over an American interloper. However, this concern is not a real threat since the Disney Shanghai Park is majority-owned by Shendi Group which is a state-backed consortium.

This is not to say that there will be no competition. The Wanda Group is planning to open four theme parks one of which, the Wuxi Theme Park, is in relatively close proximity to Shanghai and becomes operational next month. The Wanda group, established in 1988, is to be taken extremely seriously. It ranked 385th on the Fortune Global 500 List in 2015. In 2016 its assets amounted to 114 billion U.S. Dollars with operating revenue of 36 billion Dollars. In addition, the company has kept up a stream of Hollywood acquisitions since 2012 when it acquired American theater chain AMC Theaters. It further increased its footprint in Hollywood when it acquired production company Legendary Pictures and finalized a $1 billion deal to buy Dick Clark Productions last year.

By 2020, Wanda Group aims to become a world class multinational corporation with assets of $200 billion, market capitalization of $200 billion, revenue of $100 billion and net profits of $10 billion. However, most of the planned Wanda parks, with the exception of the Wuxi operation which is 90 miles to the West of Shanghai, are located at great distances - Nanjing 190 miles to the North; Qingdao 450 miles to the West and Harbin 1420 miles to the North. So Disney appears to be pretty safe from them for the foreseeable future.

The other event impacting Disney's Park business is the opening of Pandora - The World of Avatar - located in the Animal Kingdom Park in the Walt Disney World Resort. It opened its doors on May 27 and the main attractions of the park are the two rides, Avatar Flight of Passage and Na'vi River Journey, The first is really breathtaking in its scope whereas the latter is nice but perhaps a tad boring. Just having been opened, no visitor count or visitor expenditure data are available but it is safe to assume that this new addition will add further momentum to an already very successful enterprise. The Animal Kingdom Park had a visitor count of 10.9 million in 2015 and 11.2 million in 2016 and this momentum will further accelerate following the opening of Pandora and particularly with the release of the next Avatar movie at the end of 2020.

This is how revenue history and future outlook present themselves:

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018* Percent of Total Revenue Revenue in US$ million 30.9 15099 30.8 16162 30.5 16974 31.7 18500 32.9 20000

Source: SEC filings and Klosters Retailer Panel

Studio Entertainment

Disney's Studio Entertainment segment distributes and markets films in three markets: theatrical, home entertainment, and television or SVOD (subscription video on demand).

All three segments are affected by cord cutting and moves by consumers away from traditional entertainment channels to content providers such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Theatrical distribution accounts for more than 50% of total Studio Entertainment revenue and this is how box office results in the U.S., the world's largest market with ticket sales around $10 billion in 2017, has evolved:

Source: The-Numbers.Com

Disney's Studio Entertainment business had last year a 26% of the U.S. Box Office and makes Disney hence extremely vulnerable to cord cutting. Also, Disney's movies are to the largest extent targeting children at ages below 17 years old and this, too, represents a potential major problem area:

Source: Motion Picture Association of America [MPAA.Org]

Disney has so far been successful in resisting both these trends by coming out with incredibly successful movies - Frozen, Star Wars, Guardians, Transformers, Beauty and the Beast etc. However, sequels - particularly those that are time wise too close to their predecessors - tend to have lower box office results. Unless Disney can continue to come up with new and exciting films that are not sequels, then the trends shown in the two charts above will begin to impact the company's top line.

This is the U.S. picture. Internationally, China is the 600 lb gorilla in the room:

China's movie business had a somewhat rocky 2016 in that it grew only 3.7% after a slew of years of incredibly high growth rates. However, things have bounced back since then. In the first four months of this year, the Chinese movie theatres recorded a box office number of $2.78 billion or 9% above the same time last year; admissions grew by 6.5%. Current forecasts are that the Chinese Box Office total will go from the 2016 US$6.6 billion to $7.3 billion in 2017 and then to $8 billion in 2018. Of this, Disney is expected to have $900 million in 2016 or 13.5%; $1 billion in 2017 or 13.7%; and $1.2 billion in 2018 or 15%. This growth will, together with box office expansion in the rest of the emerging markets, more than compensate for the anticipated decline in U.S. receipts.

This is how revenue history and future outlook present themselves:

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018* Percent of Total Revenue Revenue in US$ million 14.9 7278 14.0 7366 17.0 9441 17.1 10000 17.3 10500

Source: SEC filings and Klosters Retailer Panel

Consumer Products & Interactive Media

This business segment, the Company's smallest, consists of two main parts - Licensing, Publishing and Games as the larger and Retail and Other as the smaller of the two. Unlike all other business segments, which have been growing consistently, this segment grew gangbusters between 2010 and 2015 and then hit a speed bump called Infinity. This is how the revenue figures developed [in U.S. $ million worldwide]:

Year 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Revenue 3439 4031 4067 4619 5284 5673 5528

Source: SEC filings

However, these reported numbers are a tad misleading. A good chunk of revenue generated by the segment is in fact reported as part of the Studio Entertainment business as explained in the most recent quarterly filing:

"Studio Entertainment segment revenues and operating income include an allocation of Consumer Products & Interactive Media revenues, which is meant to reflect royalties on sales of merchandise based on certain film properties. The increase to Studio Entertainment revenues and operating income and corresponding decrease to Consumer Products & Interactive Media revenues and operating income totaled $107 million and $180 million for the quarters ended April 1, 2017 and April 2, 2016 , respectively, and $288 million and $442 million for the six months ended April 1, 2017 and April 2, 2016 , respectively."

Since this is the first time that Disney disclosed this practice, we do not know what the historical real numbers are except that the Studio revenue number is overstated and the Consumer Products number deflated. Also, to judge from these six months numbers, Consumer Products have in fact performed this year much worse than what the reported numbers suggest.

2015 was the year Disney launched Infinity, the company's entry into the Toys To Life category and mid 2016 was when they called it quits. It was pretty much to everybody's surprise when Bob Iger, Disney's CEO, announced during the May 10, 2016, earnings call that they were pulling the plug on Infinity.

This is how he explained this abrupt decision:

" We thought we had a really good opportunity to launch our own product in that space. I realize it was console space, but it was also -- essentially a large component of it was the toys -- they call it toys to life space -- the toys to life business. And, in fact, we did quite well with the first iteration of it, and we did okay with the second iteration. But that business is a changing business, and we did not have enough confidence in the business in terms of it being stable enough to stay in it from a self-publishing perspective".

What he said, basically, was that the Toys To Life category was toast and that Disney in its wisdom was going to pull out of it before things fell off a cliff. In retrospect, he may have believed this but there were two more reasons that led to this decision - one was an internal strategy dispute about the wisdom of building a retail-driven business and the other dissatisfaction with the profit numbers generated, or not generated, by Infinity.

This development was the subject of an article of mine published at Seeking Alpha early May and I am repeating some of the information here for convenience's sake.

Firstly, Toys To Life are not going away, not if the national buyers and their shelf space commitment to the category are anything to go by. This is how shelf space at the majors developed in the U.S. since Toys To Life were first released:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

Also, while sales have indeed moderated and are now much more aligned with those of the toy market overall, they are still solid and growing:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

In all this, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) has been the winner and has emerged as the clear market leader:

Source: Klosters Retailer Panel

It is probably fair to say that Infinity did not measure up to the profit expectations of the company. However, if you assume that you can create a retail business from scratch - and this is what Infinity was - and make gobs of money in the first two years, then you need to revisit your skill set. What is not clear to anybody is why Disney pulled the plug rather than licensing the property to somebody like Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to whom Infinity would have represented a major flanker brand for its overall action figure program. I think what really happened was that Disney in fact believed that Toys To Life would flame out by end of 2016 and this is why they did not bother to monetize the asset they had. Whatever the case may be, they were wrong and they blundered.

Where Disney may have an opportunity is in China due to the fact that their primary licensee Hasbro has such a small market share in the World's second largest toy market, a market share that can potentially increase over time. Hasbro entered into a strategy alliance with Guangdong Alpha, China's premier toy company, two years ago. The deal was that Alpha would help increase Hasbro's market share from the approximate 1% they had then [and have today] in return for Hasbro's establishing Alpha's leading product Blazing Team Yoyo's outside China. While really nothing concrete has happened so far, there has been the first sign of success in that Blazing Team has just become the top action figure product at ToysRUs France. This success, and possibly others in the future, will undoubtedly prompt reciprocal efforts from the side of Alpha for Hasbro in China. Any increase in sales there will then directly result in higher royalty income for Disney. However, this will take time and is unlikely to become a major factor in the time line shown below.

This is how revenue history and future outlook present themselves:

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017* 2018* Percent of Total Revenue Revenue in US$ million 10.8 5284 10.8 5673 9.9 5528 9.2 5400 8.7 5300

Source: SEC filings and Klosters Retailer Panel

Pulling this all together, this is how Disney's top line development is expected to look like:

Source: SEC filings and Klosters Retailer Panel

In summary, Disney's opportunities outweigh their problems. They are clearly running into headwinds in their key market, the United States, but they are compensating this with activities designed to enhance their position in China, the world's second largest entertainment and toy market. They have clearly bungled on major opportunity, their Toys To Life entry, but there will be others and one thing Disney is famous for - they learn from their mistakes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.