Energy Week: What's Next For The Sector?

Consensus leans towards the same old for oil and optimism for natural gas, but consensus is a tricky thing.

We conclude our Energy Week by asking our Marketplace panelists for the bottom line about oil, natural gas, and their favorite energy idea.

We're concluding our Marketplace Roundtable review of the energy sector with a lightning round of three questions on where oil and gas are headed this year, and what our authors' favorite picks are. The sector is sure to turn down unforeseen paths and then back again, and predictions about the future are especially hard. But hopefully these views will help you get a sense of where things might go, or at least what some leading opinions are.

Our panel:

Seeking Alpha: What do you think the average price of oil will be for Q4 2017, and why?

HFIR, author of HFI Research: We see Brent averaging above $60 and reaching $65 by year-end. We think the market is currently too complacent on the bullish crude storage draws, and while sentiment is currently depressed, we see global crude storage moving back to the five-year average by year-end.

Robert Boslego, author of Boslego Risk Services: The oil and natural gas markets are highly volatile, and so I personally do no trade based on a price target. As I previously discussed, I rely heavily on my Vertical Risk Management (VRM) model.



With the fundamentals as they are today, and how I think they will play out, I think we will see WTI crude prices in the $40-$45/b range. The OPEC "cutbacks" will be largely, if not entirely, offset by higher production in the U.S., Libya and Nigeria primarily.



Elephant Analytics, author of Distressed Value Investing: I estimate that the average price of oil will be $48 for Q4 2017. Demand is typically close to 2 million barrels per day higher in the second half of the year, which should be enough to result in a noticeable reduction in inventory levels during that period despite significant U.S. production growth. However, there is the potential for production increases from the likes of Nigeria and Libya to keep oil out of a supply deficit and keep inventories bloated.

My $48 estimate assumes that there will be some additional production going forward from Nigeria and Libya compared to its October 2016 production levels. However, I believe those countries will fall short of their full targets (such as Libya's 1.1 million barrels per day target for August), resulting in estimated OPEC production of around 32.9 million to 33 million barrels per day in the second half of 2017).

I think $45 to $50 oil in late 2017 would be fine for OPEC since that would cause U.S. tight oil companies to reduce their initial production growth plans for 2018. U.S. companies had generally made their 2017 plans based on $50 to $55 oil in 2017 with an anticipation of slightly higher prices afterwards. That has led to significant production growth this year, more than what the market is comfortable with.

Laurentian Research, author of The Upstream Oil Hub: $48.5 +/- 6.5/bo. Crude inventory may even increase in the 2H2017, and real draw-down will not happen until 2H2018. Until supply-demand balance is established, which is expected in early 2019, oil price may stay in the range between $42 and $55/bo.

SA: What do you think the average price of nat gas will be for Q4 2017, and why?

HFIR: Natural gas prices should enter winter 2017-2018 averaging around $3.25 to $3.50/MMBtu. November EOS is expected to be around 3.72 Tcf or 100+ Bcf below the five-year average. Summer will give us important clues as to how we look in Q4, and how fast U.S. gas production recovers will be the ultimate driver for whether prices will escape that price range.

RB: This is highly weather-dependent on cooling degree days in the summer and heating degree days in the winter. If normal, $3.25 is a fair value in my opinion.



EA: I estimate that the average price of natural gas will be $2.98 for Q4 2017. It appears that natural gas production is starting to creep up again and storage levels remain above average (although still well below 2016's levels). NOAA forecasts currently call for a warm summer, which should keep power burn demand and prices healthy for now. However, the forecasts also call for a warm winter, which when combined with some resurgence in production, would result in the winter drawdown failing to meet earlier expectations. In that situation, the price of natural gas would start to fall towards the end of the year.

Weather forecasts do have a significant degree of inaccuracy, especially the further out they are. However, a warm summer (a nearer-term prediction) and higher summer prices would likely cause some increases in drilling activity. That increased activity could then end up backfiring on the industry if the winter turns out to be warm as well.

LR: $3.30 +/- 0.45/MMbtu. New natural gas export capabilities and growing domestic natural gas consumption contribute to the forecast Henry Hub natural gas spot price rising from $3.05/MMbtu as of June 2017 to the ballpark of $3.30/MMbtu by 4Q 2017.

SA: What’s your favorite long or short idea in the energy sector, and what is the basic story?

HFIR: Our favorite long energy name is Gear Energy (OTC:GENGF) as it trades at 3.6x EV/DACF 2017 STRIP and 2.1x EV/DACF 2018 $60 WTI scenario. The company has a debt/cash flow of less than 1x, and can grow production at 15% within cash flow even if WTI stays at $50/bbl. The insider ownership is high, and management receives a very small percentage of compensation via salary, and is aligned with shareholders to grow the value of the company. Our detailed write-up on this name is publicly available here.

RB: Shorting offshore oil producers/service companies and Canadian equities. The oil and gas industry is focusing its near-term development on cheaper sources of energy due to prices. Offshore projects, in particular, are generally more expensive and so these companies are harder hit due to lower oil prices.

EA: I like Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) as a long idea for an upstream company. It is a Permian pure-play company with a substantial position (around 189,000 net acres) in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin. That high-quality acreage allows Diamondback to deliver strong performance even with low oil prices. Diamondback estimates that its Lower Spraberry and Wolfcamp A wells can pay back 80+% of their capital costs during the first year. As a result, it should be able to thrive and substantially grow production even in a $45 oil world. Diamondback's production is expected to grow over 65% in 2017, although that is partially boosted by acquisitions. It also has plenty of room for further growth, as it believes that its current acreage is capable of supporting up to 20 rigs compared to 8 rigs currently.

In addition to its low cost production, Diamondback has modest corporate costs. Diamondback's interest costs are under $3 per BOE while its cash G&A costs were only $1.20 per BOE in Q1 2017. Taken as a whole, Diamondback ranks as one of the most competitive U.S. producers. That does come at a cost though, as Diamondback's valuation (an enterprise value of nearly $10 billion) prices in much of its growth potential. I've been waiting for Diamondback to fall to near $90 to start investing in it, and have recently taken a position now that its price has fallen and it appears to be a good value.

LR: For oil producers, we particularly like GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), a Chile-based small cap that operates multiple country franchises in Latin America. Why? The balanced attitude toward risk, the scalability of a well-considered barbell strategy, nearly perfect execution of business plans, the honest yet talented management, current holding of exclusive rights to acreage, high-quality reserves and low-cost production, and a long runway of durable value-adding growth all seem to point to the conclusion that GeoPark is a mid-capor even a large-cap in the making. Although the stock has appreciated by over 40% since our initiation of coverage in early March 2017, we believe that is just the beginning of a multi-year upward move. According to our valuation, the net asset value of the company comes to $11.4, earnings power value at $18.1, and growth value at $32.0 per share. So investors are offered a margin of safety of 25-73%, with extremely lopsided risk-reward profile.

Our favorite gas producer is Calgary-based small-cap Canacol, which over the past six years has successfully built an industry-leading natural gas franchise in the Caribbean coastal market of Colombia. The company boasts low-cost dry gas reserves, with enviable F&D costs and operating netback, which we think are worth at least $6.58 per share net of company liabilities. A growing and highly visible (due to protection by long-term take-or-pay gas sales contracts), cash flow is valued at $6.69-7.73 per share. Equity dilution, which used to dampen investors' enthusiasm, seems to be on the wane too. The stock (OTCQX:CNNEF; TSX: CNE), currently changing hands at around $3 apiece, offers investors a margin of safety of 54-61%. The beauty of this stock is that Wall Street is yet to "discover" it, but its obscurity may not be for long: gas production is scheduled to double over the next 18 months.

There you have it. What do you think about where oil and natural gas go in the next six months, and what's your favorite idea? Let us know in the comment stream below.

