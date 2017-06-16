GE: The Importance Of Timing

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) CEO, Mr. Jeffrey Immelt, announced his retirement late last week and the stock instantly jumped a couple percentage points. The reason? It's simple, because the financial community lost confidence in Mr. Immelt, and this company, a long time ago. I am on record for saying that Mr. Immelt was just playing the hand that he was dealt, but, in my opinion, it is important for investors to now think about the future instead of the last 16 years because timing is everything. Let me explain.

The Welch Vs. Immelt Debate Continues

My first GE stock purchase was in 2013 so I know little about how Mr. Jack Welch ran this company through the 1980's and 1990's, but I have read a number of case studies (and books) that have detailed his management style and how he positioned this storied industrial company. The one thing that I do know is that Mr. Welch created a tremendous amount of shareholder value during his time as CEO of GE.

(Source: Nasdaq -- the data does not go back to 1981 but you get the point, right? Up, up, and away.)

I still believe that Mr. Immelt stepped into a no-win situation because at some point reality had to set in after Mr. Welch exited the stage. GE's sky-high valuation and "build for success" stigma could not last forever. To this point, in a recent article, "Judging GE's Jeff Immelt Versus Jack Welch" by Barry Ritholtz, the author went into great detail describing the hand that Mr. Immelt was dealt and how timing was key to what is widely viewed as Immelt's failed attempt to run this great company. The article is a must read, in my opinion, but I will provide a few noteworthy statements:

Welch took over as CEO in late 1981. This was as a 16-year bear market was coming to an end, and on the eve of an historic 18-year bull market. We cannot underestimate how significant that good fortune was in the Welch-is-a-genius narrative. Consider that during that bull market, GE's revenue grew 385 percent, but the company's market value rose 4,000 percent. How did that happen? GE increased earnings during those years and, with stunning regularity, managed to exceed quarterly profit estimates. Immelt came on in the early months of a 13-year bear market (2000-2013). He managed the company through the financial crisis, and that was after taking over just before the company's accounting scandal came to light. One other advantage Welch had: At the time, GE owned NBC, including the financial and business news channel CNBC. Welch skillfully managed his image via the channel, invariably getting good press. Welch had lucky timing, Immelt didn't.

(Full disclosure: I did not include the sections of the article that questioned if GE was manipulating numbers, because I do not have enough knowledge to opine on the topic.)

I do not want to go on at length about how timing was not a friend to Mr. Immelt, but it is to imagine anyone, even the great Mr. Jack Welch, putting GE in a position that would have allowed the company to beat the market from 2001 to the present with the type of significant macro headwinds the company had to face over that period of time. Remember, GE was all of the place, i.e. NBC, insurance, financing, industrial, aerospace, etc., and only recently has the company "found its way."

I am in no way trying to put GE's lackluster performance from 2001 - 2017 on Mr. Welch, even if it sounds that way, but, instead, I simply want investors to know that going forward Mr. Flannery will have a different story to tell because he has an easy act to follow. Plus, Mr. Flannery will inherit a company that is actually well-positioned to succeed in today's environment, of course, in my opinion.

(Note: I would love to hear your thoughts about this highly debated topic, so please drop a few lines in the comment section below.)

Digital Is Still The Key

Not only does this company have a goal to have 90% of earnings come from its industrial businesses by 2018, but there is one area that has the potential to be an absolute game-changer for this industrial company. Digital.

This is the reason why Mr. Flannery quickly announced that GE's digital focus would continue to be a significant portion of the company's growth strategy. Yes, streamlining GE's operations and selling non-core assets is a must but I could not underscore enough how important digital will be for this industry (and GE) in the years ahead.

For example, International Data Corporation recently provided its forcasts for the Internet of Things (IoT) space and the projected growth is substantial:

International Data Corporation Worldwide Semiannual Internet of Things Spending Guide forecasts worldwide spending on the Internet of Things to grow 16.7% year over year in 2017, reaching just over $800 billion. By 2021, global IoT spending is expected to total nearly $1.4 trillion as organizations continue to invest in the hardware, software, services, and connectivity that enable the IoT.

Some people may ask how this is relevant to GE? Let's remember that Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a sub-section of the IoT industry, so the growth of the IIoT industry is factored into these projections. The statement below provides a little more color about how GE's businesses may be impacted:

The industries making the largest IoT investments in 2017 are Manufacturing ($183 billion), Transportation ($85 billion), and Utilities ($66 billion). Cross-Industry IoT investments, which represent use cases common to all industries, such as connected vehicles and smart buildings, will be $86 billion in 2017 and rank among the top segments throughout the five-year forecast. Consumer IoT purchases will be the fourth largest market segment in 2017 at $62 billion, but will grow to become the third largest segment in 2021. Meanwhile, The industries that will see the fastest spending growth are Insurance (20.2% CAGR), Consumer (19.4%), and Cross-Industry (17.6%).

I highlighted transportation within the IDC statement because GE's management team just spent time discussing the company's prospects in this industry at the Stifel Industrials Conference and most of the talk was geared around digital. Mr. Jamie Miller, President and CEO, GE Transportation, discussed how digital was impacting his business and he talked at great length about how digital was allowing this operating segment to improve its cost structure.

(Source: Stifel Conference, GE Tranportation Presentation)

Mr. Miller mentioned that GE Transportation was operating in a challenging environment and that he anticipated a slight pullback in results for his business in 2017. But, in my opinion, the biggest takeaway from his presentation was a response he gave to a question about competition:

What to say there are several other competitors, big, big companies who are technology companies who can't come into the space and just compete at the same level, why would we be any different, I would tell you that what I found is I have come into this role and really sit with customers. There is probably two very, very important and deep differentiators. One is domain expertise really does matter. We deeply understand and I would say this across all of the GE portfolio companies deeply understand not only how the equipment works and is engineered and how to really improve it. I would say the second thing is we are in our customers operations every single day. We run their locomotives, we run their services operations and that's true for transportation, it's true for many other businesses. We deeply understand how those operations work and really no other technology company can have those two things. And I would say the other thing is we have very deep skin in the game with our customers. I have got very big customers, where I have got annual revenue, that's quite significant, that if I stroke a digital project, they know that. And so we got very aligned incentives about making sure that we go deep together, we improve their operations together and we win-win.

It takes one, to know one. I believe that the fact that GE has its hands in many different businesses and that it is a key supplier to many large companies gets lost in the discussion about how GE will benefit from the growing digital industrial space. The growth potential that this company has with digital is significant so investors should be encouraged that GE has been heavily investing in this area for years. In "GE: Digital Is The Future" (published in mid-2016), I discussed the company's prospects in the digital industrial space and thought that this industry was going to be a key growth driver over the next few decades. This is still the case today.

Bottom Line

The timing was not right for Mr. Immelt, but I believe that it is a different story for Mr. Flannery. As described in a previous article, Mr. Flannery has a lot to prove and it is not a forgone conclusion that he is the right man to lead GE at this point in time but, looking out, now may be the best time to start a position in GE. In my opinion, GE has a great long-term story to tell and the risk appears to be to the upside. As such, investors should treat pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

If you found this article to be informative and would like to hear more about this company or any other company that I analyze, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.