DryShips: Heading For Reverse Split No. 7

$119.8 million worth of new shares still needs to be sold to Kalani by April 2019 (and Kalani to the general public).

Share count has been increasing at the rate of about 1 million new shares per day on average.

Investment Thesis

What can we expect from the massive share dilution other than a constant decrease in share price? DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) is hitting all-time lows on a regular basis. The company provided investors with an update on share count. The share count has now increased to about 26 million, which represents an increase of 168% since the latest reverse split. With the remaining share dilution, I expect the stock is heading to reverse split No. 7.

Share Dilution update as of June 16, 2017 (Kalani Deal)

With the stock is moving in one direction-downward -- I can't comprehend how people are still bullish on DRYS, as evidenced by the social media site StockTwits (sentiment on DRYS).

This the fifth consecutive Friday that the company has provided an update on the Kalani deal (share dilution). The company seems to give updates every Friday. Based on the numbers provided by the company, it is collecting about $2 million per day (about 1 million new shares per day). This tells us that someone is buying DRYS. Who are they? They must be new investors and day traders. The danger of massive share dilution is that one could lose one's entire investment.

The stock traded at an all-time high of about $42 million a share (adjusted price caused by six reverse splits) and a low of $1.62 a share. What this says is that, if one invested $42 million at the all-time high, now one will have $1.62. This is a fast way to lose $42 million. DRYS is down by 99.99% from its all-time high. To reach an all-time high again, the stock has to go up by 9900%. Here is the Stock Loss Recovery Formula:

=% loss ((1 - % loss) / 100))

= 99.99% ((1 - 99.99%) / 100))

= 9900%

The 3-month stock performance indicates that the stock is down by about 97%. The 5-day stock performance indicates that the stock is down by 25%. DRYS has been moving in a constant downward direction, regardless of the company's healthy cash position and balance sheet.

Conclusion

The company is regularly providing updates on vessel purchases. All this positive news is not helping the stock price; rather, it is helping share dilution. The share price is continuously hammered by the share dilution. Even the CEO can't stop the share price from falling. Nevertheless, the company has a fiduciary responsibility to work in the best interests of its investors. This is not the case with DryShips. They have never commented on their share price's performance.

Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and June 16, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 20,191,924 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $5.28 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $106.8 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $105.5 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 25,761,285 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $119.8 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

At this pace (regular new all-time lows), reverse split No. 7 seems unavoidable. With the share count increased to about 26 million, it is unlikely that we will see any massive bull run again; I would still just short it. To read my previous articles, please click here.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court. Ocean Rig announced that it received conditional exception from Nasdaq delisting notice. Please feel free to share and comment your views on Nasdaq's decision to allow Ocean Rig to stay listed during the restructuring process.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.