TransCanada Corporation: Significant Upside Potential

The analysis provided in this article has found a substantial upside potential in TransCanada Corp's (NYSE:TRP) shares in the near future. The company's stock can be considered a good opportunity for investors seeking stable dividend income. The growth rate of dividend per share has been increasing for 17 th consecutive quarters. Our DCF analysis shows that the stock is undervalued in the base scenario, which is built on quite an optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. The aggressive scenario sets an upside opportunity of up to 40% from the current market price of the stock.

We start by analyzing TransCanada Corp' segments and financial results. The increase in revenue is mostly explained by improved market conditions (driven by the OPEC's agreement). You can see that the top line has achieved a level of $2.5B in the last quarter, up 40% year-over-year:

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

The earnings are at $643M, a decrease of $391M compared to Q1 2016. You can see EBITDA broken into segments in the diagrams below. We would like to notice that the company's operating profit has been mostly dependent on revenues from the NG Pipelines division. Since Q1 2016, this segment has grown substantially, while revenues from the other segments remained approximately at the same level.

The last press release contains interesting information about the development of the near-term Projects:

"We also continue to progress a number of additional medium to longer-term organic growth opportunities in our three core businesses of natural gas pipelines, liquids pipelines and energy in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Those include Keystone XL and the Bruce Power life extension agreement. During the first quarter, we were very pleased to receive a U.S. Presidential Permit for Keystone XL and are now in the process of seeking regulatory approval in Nebraska while progressing commercial discussions with our customers. Success in advancing these or other growth initiatives could augment or extend the Company's dividend growth outlook through 2020 and beyond" (Source: corporate website).

(Source: Company's Corporate Profile)

The outlook is impressive. However, we would like to see a more diversified business structure, including a more intensive development in Liquid Pipelines division. We suppose that It will give the company the ability to effectively confront different risks that are inherent to the industry (see below).

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

As you can see, TRP's operating ratios have recovered in the last quarter. The operating profit margin has been at about 30 percent for the two consecutive quarters. Moreover, these metrics are higher than the industry's averages, although some of the peers have higher numbers. In particular, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has a net income margin that is 10% higher). Thus, we can say that there is much to strive for in terms of operating efficiency. We can say the same about the management's efficiency: these metrics are gradually improving after a period of negative values. This is happening because of the increase in the company's financial leverage(the current figure is 4.3x), which positively affects the ROE ratio.

The current level of debt-to-equity ratio is around 206%, which seems to be very high. This value is reasonably higher than the peers' figures: for example the D/E ratio of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) is almost four times lower. The interest coverage ratio has improved and stands at 2.2x, which is a relatively low figure. We do not suppose that there are immediate concerns about covenant breaches on the debt instruments and the company has an "A" rating. However, such a significant debt load can lead to difficulties in debt raising for further expansion.

We appreciate the improving overall efficiency and consider this as a substantial factor of value growth in the future. In addition, we have integrated these observations into our DCF model presented later in the analysis.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

TransCanada Corp is trying to recover its free cash flow generation ability. Moreover, you can notice that the company consistently pays dividends, even in the periods of negative free cash flows. We should mention the fact that TransCanada Corporation is quite shareholder-friendly no matter how substantial its capital expenditures and other costs and obligations are. The dividend per share is constantly growing and now stands at $0.625 per unit implying a dividend yield of 3.8%. As for the payout ratio, we see the last-quarter figure at 84% of net income. In addition, the dividend coverage ratio is expected to rise up to 2.0x by FY2020 year on a pro forma basis. It means that there is no need to finance distribution to unitholders by borrowed funds. The company can be considered a favorable investment opportunity for retirees or other income-oriented investors.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

(Source: Company's Corporate Profile)

Apart from financial and operating results, we should also consider several industry-related risks in our valuation (these considerations are based on various Bloomberg's research papers, especially on "BI 2017 Outlook: Midstream Oil and Gas, North America" presented by Gurpal Dosanjh):

- Liquefied gas, new infrastructure and flexible contracts are changing the global energy sector (Source: Wall Street Journal's recent article).

- Midstream players have reduced spending plans and slowed down growth in distributions as cash coverage ratios shrink. Sponsored MLPs and those without incentive rights face stronger growth visibility: Energy Transfer Partners, Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP), and Kinder Morgan are among the largest.

- Slower cash flow growth combined with aggressive spending and rapid distribution hikes in recent years have led to troublesome cash coverage in the MLP industry. Several large partnerships are unable to cover cash payouts, stymied by declining expansion opportunities, commodity pressure and onerous general partner fees. Better coverage and distribution metrics persist among refiners and E&P-sponsored MLPs, helped by inherent growth from asset dropdowns, and those MLPs without incentive distributions.

- Several major midstream MLPs, including Sunoco Logistics (NYSE:SUN), Energy Transfer Partners, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA), and Enbridge Energy Partners, have been unable to cover distributions to partners via cash flow in 2016. Coverage ratios weakened below 1x for these MLPs in Q2-Q3, forcing several to take action because incentive distribution rights consume over 30% of cash flow.

- Increasing incentive distribution rights, which absorb an average of 30% of total cash distributed, will continue to challenge project economics and growth. As an MLP matures and more cash is funneled to the general partner through rising IDRs, it becomes a struggle to maintain growth rates the MLP was once able to support:

- The Trump administration's stance on infrastructure has already up-ended delays to the Dakota Access pipeline due to direct federal intervention in the project, but that control may not extend to natural-gas infrastructure. Natural-gas project setbacks - possibly tied to a greater volume of third-party efforts slowing state and federal agencies - are playing out in various courts around the U.S. as projects fend off regulatory delays. Without a sea change in the FERC process, little can affect the unfolding delays.

- President Donald Trump will likely provide clearer timelines for crude pipeline projects by streamlining the permitting process, which hampered Dakota Access, Keystone XL and other conduits. Trump has highlighted energy independence and infrastructure development in multiple speeches, and has already singled out Dakota Access for completion and Keystone for approval.

- "The world economy continues to electrify, with nearly two-thirds of the increase in global energy will be send into the power sector. As a result, the share of energy used for power generation rises from 42% in 2015 to 47% by 2035" (Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017). The substantial threat for oil companies is that this rising demand for power generation is expected to be satisfied mainly by natural gas.

In addition, we would like to present a list of risks inherent in the entire oil and gas industry. You can find out more about it in our recent article on Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

DCF Model

Our DCF model is presented in the diagrams below. The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future (Data in $CAD):

- Revenue CAGR is set at 5% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $15B in FY2017. We expect a 7% revenue growth rate in 2017, which will decline thereafter;

- The EBIT margin is set at 9% for the period of 2017-2021;

- The net income is expected to be around $684M in 2017, while the net margin is set at 4.6% of revenue;

- The effective tax rate is expected to be around 30% in the forecast period;

- The growth rate for CAPEX for the forecast period is set at 40% in 2017;

- We use the EV/EBITDA multiple of 14X, which is based on the last twelve months' figure.

We admit that our projections are quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $64B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $74 per share (~$55 USD), which is about 15% higher than the current share price.

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $67 and $80 ($50 and $60 USD, respectively) per share. This means that the upside potential is between 5% and 26%:

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

However, if investors estimate the value of the company by using the multiple of 16x, they will find a stronger upside opportunity in the stock. This aggressive scenario sees an upside opportunity of up to 50%, depending on what WACC is chosen. The model's WACC of 5% is calculated in-line with the current capital structure of company (almost 60% of assets is financed by equity).

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

We should notice that the implementation of the 16x EBITDA multiple is quite feasible. As you can see in the diagram above, the implied perpetuity growth rate of free cash flows in the case of the 16x EBITDA multiple is realistic, particularly at the current WACC's value of 5%.

Conclusion

In the fundamental analysis of TransCanada Corp, we have identified a number of positive catalysts supporting a further appreciation in the stock's value in the near future. We also think the company's stock can be considered a good opportunity for investors seeking stable dividend income, especially given the growing free cash flow tendency. According to the comparative analysis and the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of $50 and $60 in per share in the base scenario (in USD terms), while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity of around 26%.

Disclaimer: Societe Financiers is an investment research team focused on long-term, long- and short-only ideas. Our research objective is to cover equities in various regions, such as North America, EMEA, Asia, Australia, and Emerging Markets. Readers should consider whether any advice or recommendation in our research articles is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice, including tax advice. The price and value of investments referred to in our research articles and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments. Certain transactions, including those involving futures, options, and other derivatives, give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. Transaction costs may be significant in option strategies calling for multiple purchase and sales of options such as spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.