Air France-KLM: Recent Growth Will Continue In The Long Term

We believe that this growth is justified, and that Air France-KLM stock will continue to rise in the long term.

The stock has many factors that contribute to this growth, even in the near future.

The company

Air France-KLM (OTC:AFRAF) is a French-Dutch holding that is the result of the merger between Air France and KLM. The holding owns both companies wholly and has minority interests in 9 other airlines. The company has over 82,175 employees worldwide and flies to over 328 destinations in 118 countries. Only just recently, the company announced 53 new routes for summer 2017.

Along with its traditional airline services, carrying over 93 million people in 2016, the holding also provides aircraft maintenance services. In 2016 more than 2,000 aircrafts were maintained for well over 200 customers. The group focuses especially on new-generation aircrafts and is a major global player within this niche. The Passenger divisions remains the largest business unit though, good for about 79% of revenue, followed by Cargo (8.4%) and lastly Maintenance (7.4%) and subsidiary low-cost airline Transavia (5.2%).

The stock

Air France-KLM stock trades on both Euronext Paris and Amsterdam under the ticker AF. The stock has a market cap of € 3.28B and an average daily volume of 3,306,587 shares. The stock is part of both the French CAC Mid 60 index and the Dutch AMX index, both containing the largest midcap stocks for each country.

AFLYY data by YCharts

Over the last quarter Air France-KLM outperformed both indices, as well as its industry with well over 70%. The stock increased a total of 86.77% in just 4 months, while the industry grew 2.72% and the average market only 15.09%.

Recent growth

This strong growth in stock price can be attributed to many factors. Firstly, there was an enormous net result growth for fiscal year 2016. Net profits increased from €127 million in FY '15 to €792 million last year. This is a growth of 623%. Even the restated net profit, after adjusting for non-recurring items such as discontinued operations, unrealized foreign exchange rates and change in fair value of their derivatives portfolio, resulted in a solid growth of 212% (€409 million versus €193 million year over year).

Furthermore, the total net debt situation showed further improvement. Last year's total net debt was still at €4.31 billion, while it now was €3.65 billion. This steady decrease in debt has been going on for the last 6 years and further shows that Air France-KLM is taking care of potentially harmful situations. It also shows a business that is able to take care of its own cashflow, without having to increase external financial support.

AFLYY Net Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Lastly, there is also the increase in EBITDA margin that further supported the stock price growth. EBITDA in total grew over €327 million, increasing up to €2.7 billion. The EBITDA margin grew from 9.2% to 10.9%. This is slightly higher than the average airline industry EBITDA margin of 8.8%.

AFLYY EBITDA Margin (ttm) data by YCharts

All these financial factors lead us to believe that there is a strong fundamental support for the strong growth in stock price in the last 4 months.

Continuing growth

Even though the strong growth in stock price has the financials backing it, there is still doubt. Is this growth still justified? In our eyes it seems like it might be. When looking at the company's plans for the future, we only see a financially strong holding that is willing to innovate and grow along with its market. The group has set itself up with some ambitious targets for 2020:

A total revenue up to €28 billion

Total fleet of 435 aircrafts (excluding regional aircrafts)

100 million passengers carried

So what is the current status? Definitely ahead of schedule, we would say. The total fleet in 2016 was already at 410 aircrafts in 2016, excluding regional aircrafts. And well over 600 if you were to include the regional aircrafts. Furthermore, the amount of passengers carried in 2016 is at 93.4 million, and the total company revenue is close to €24.8 billion. This would require a 7% growth in passengers and a 13% growth in revenue over the next 3 years. This is ambitious, but achievable.

Air France-KLM wants to achieve these goals by focusing mainly on long-haul flights, as there is too much competition on short flights. Another important aspect of their plan is to reinforce the holdings' two main hubs: Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol, which are strongly connected and have a strategic joint advantage.

Next, there are continuing low fuel costs. With the oil price on the lower side (currently crude oil is at $44.72, 5% away from an 11-month low), Air France-KLM can profit from a very large cut in fuel expenses. In comparison to 2015, fuel costs were 25.7% lower last year. We expect this to keep this way as oil prices remain low.

Lastly, the group also constantly works on innovating its services. For example, since 2016 passengers can access documents easily via Facebook Messenger and Cargo shippers now can use tracking services to track their shipment across the globe. KLM is also an organizer of the Dutch Open Hackaton, in order to support innovation and thus improving customer experience.

Conclusion

Our conclusion is twofold. In the short to medium term, we see the stock continue to rise for a bit. There is some decent momentum which will be able to take the stock another few percentages higher. However, we also foresee a correction within this time frame. This is only normal, as shareholders would want to take profits on the gains from the last 4 months. In the long term, however, we expect an increasing growth in comparison to the stock price today.

Air France-KLM shows strong 2016 results, and we believe that it will continue this way in 2017. The stock has strong financials, as well as an innovative management to back the recent growth. This is why we believe the growth to be justified.

