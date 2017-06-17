Resolute Energy Stops At A Way Station

The production lost from the relatively high cost Aneth sale will be made up in less than a quarter with much more profitable production.

Paybacks for the largest wells is still under one year and under two years for the smaller wells. Both are excellent.

The well results are giant for the Permian and the IRR's are some of the best in the industry.

The main message is still intact. But energy prices decided to back down a little because there is still some production overhang in the market. However, Resolute Energy (REN) still has some of the best wells in the business and now has sold the high cost operations. Stockholders can be prepared for some of the lowest costs in the business from some of the larger wells in the Permian. That happy combination should be robust enough to provide generous returns in many of the forecast future commodity price scenarios. The common stock, which is up a lot, still has a lot more appreciation left in the future. The increasing drilling activity means that the fun has just begin despite some already impressive (and industry leading) returns.

Source: Resolute Energy May, 2017, Investor Presentation

These are the size IRR's that investors just do not see very often. Either the company gets to make good money, or it gets to make more money. So while the stock may not be a bargain, these are the kind of IRR's that build cash flow very quickly and make the purchase price look like a steal in retrospect. Plus not all the intervals have been tested and explored yet, so there could be still more upside than the market already knows about.

As long as the company can report results based upon the returns shown above, the stock is unlikely to stage a permanent retreat. Though the stock could certainly become volatile.

Source: Resolute Energy First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

Resolute Energy still shows a decent decline in the first year, but notice the average production amount relatively slowly declines in the first sixty days. No wonder the payout happens so quickly for these wells! Large wells have their own efficiencies. But the longer the production stays large, the lower the company average costs will be and the more resource recovered earlier. So the less uncertain an adequate return becomes.

This company makes an adequate profit on the first year with those big wells. The excess profit comes later. But many in the industry do not recover the costs of a well put on production for two years. By then the flow rate is so much lower that an adequate profit takes even more time and requires a decent hedging program. The total profit of the well is really just an educated guess. Resolute Energy management has a far simpler job. The Resolute wells pay back quickly and produce an adequate return with minimal hedging necessary. Above average profits also happen sooner, so missed profitability forecasts of wells over the production lifetime is far less critical.

Source: Resolute Energy First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

As shown above, the Permian production basically exploded from the year before. Production was fairly flat compared to the fourth quarter because not much new production was added during the first quarter. However, that changed in the second quarter leading to another 40% leap in production. It did not take that many wells to raise production a few thousand BOED. So these giant wells are having an effect. As more rigs get added (shown below) these comparisons are going to be fun. Just get out of the way of the money rolling in! The exact management quote will be shown below. One more big detail first.

Notice the large effect this production is having on income. The company actually reported a small profit. That is $85 million better than the year before. If the hedging program was deleted, (or sales priced evened out for comparison purposes) the swing is even greater. The impairment costs are non-cash (and reduce the progress). But the progress is still impressive however it is analyzed. As that kind of progress continues, the market is going to react to that progress. Hedging gains will distort quarterly progress. But these wells are so large that Mr. Market will be easily able to see increasing cash flow and profitability. This company has plenty of locations left to drill, more intervals to explore. Therefore is in a serious position to approximate printing money in the future.

"First quarter Delaware Basin exit rate production was 12,925 Boe per day, down approximately ten percent from our fourth quarter exit rate, after adjusting for the New Mexico sale, reflecting normal production declines and minimal additions from wells completed late in the quarter. Quarterly production was also impacted by vendor delays and production downtime related to well shut-ins to perform significant facilities upgrades, weather induced events such as power interruptions and well interference from nearby completion operations." "As expected we have started to realize significant production gains from newly completed wells and we estimate that for April 2017 our Delaware Basin average production was 15,925 Boe per day, up 32 percent from March, and our exit rate was 18,400 Boe per day, which was 42 percent higher than our March exit rate. We expect this momentum to continue through the second quarter and the remainder of the year. We remain comfortable with our announced annual production guidance prior to any adjustments for the sale of our Aneth Field properties or for the addition of production associated with our pending Delaware Basin acquisition."

Source: Resolute Energy First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

It is one thing to report great IRR's. It is another thing for those IRR's to actually exert significant influence on the production rates and income.

Source: Resolute Energy First Quarter, 2017, 10-Q

Confirmation that a company is really making money comes from the 10-Q statement. Notice that last year, the cash flow came from derivative settlements. This year, accounts receivable and accounts payable contributed a fair amount of cash flow. But operations finally contributed a fair amount of cash flow. As commodity pricing increased and profitable production increased, operations will finally be adding cash to the company coffers. As production grows, this effect will increase considerably.

So while balance sheet is financially leveraged because shareholders equity is negative. Shareholders can finally picture the day of comfortable cash flow in the near future. With total long term debt and negative working capital ratio under $500 million total, the quarterly cash flow amount should be able to handle those figures beginning in the second quarter. The upcoming acquisition and additional debt will not significantly change that rosy picture.

Source: Resolute Energy May, 2017, Investor Presentation

The company added a second rig in January. The planned addition of another rig means that growth will not be slowing anytime soon even though the base production amount is increasing. The large well results ensure some continuing significant impacts from production growth despite the fairly significant enterprise value. Unless commodity prices go through the floor and stay there, this company will be reporting some easy financial comparisons on the way to a very rosy future.

The company paid $160 million for about 4,600 acres and 6 DUC's plus one non-operated DUC as well as 2 producing wells (the "Bronco" acquisition). Much of the acquisition was funded with notes. As shown on the second slide, the Bronco acquisition will fit very well with the current company acreage. The only downside to the acquisition is that the cost adds a million or two to each currently available drilling location if the cost is allocated out. This is a substantial cost addition, but Resolute Energy management could afford that additional cost based upon the IRR's shown above. Still, the above price is not cheap and one wonders how high sales prices will go before they are too high. The increasing cash flow appears to be able to handle the additional $125 million of debt in short order. This company needs to be careful though, as management does not want to go back to the financial problems it had before the Permian results aided the finances.

Source: Resolute Energy May, 2017, Investor Presentation

The sale of these properties will decrease production to about 13,000 BOED. But it will also decrease operating costs significantly because this was a relatively high cost part of the company. The sale will also provide additional cash to expand the drilling rig activity in the second half of the year. The well results will lead to rapid cash flow expansion, so the company does not need that much cash to expand operational activities. This sale should do the job nicely. However, it has not yet closed, but management is counting on the proceeds from this potential sale as part of the capital budget. Drilling results will make-up for the production lost from this sale in less than one-quarter. That is a phenomenal results for most companies.

Source: Resolute Energy May, 2017, Investor Presentation

Not only will costs decrease company wide as shown above, but costs will stay low because the infrastructure is in place to handle a significant amount of increased production plus more infrastructure is clearly planned. Service costs could continue to increase, but many major costs will remain low.

Summary

Resolute Energy stock has taken a breather. The sale of the relatively higher cost Aneth will temporarily slow production growth comparisons. But the cash generated will be invested in wells the offer a far higher return. So fast paced and very profitable growth will resume. The new total debt balance will probably approach $700 million. But cash flow is increasing quickly enough that the fourth quarter cash flow amount should calculate to some very reasonable debt ratios.

The hedging program provides a cushion to any significant price decrease scenarios. As long as the economies keep growing, demand of petroleum products should soak up the supply. This company does not need significantly higher commodity prices to become very profitable. In fact, continuing operational results could mean that the company can withstand some significant commodity price declines and still remain profitable. The acreage produces some leading well results in the industry and that should be expected to continue as new techniques improve results.

There is a big difference here between a company such as this and companies like Chesapeake Energy (CHK) that have literally poured billions of dollars into the capital budget without showing production growth or really much of a cash flow improvement so far. In fact significant cash flow is not predicted until the second half of the year because of a judgment and some one time contract payments. Management expects to finally cover the capital budget in a couple of years but maybe next year.

Property sales have often led to significant production declines for Chesapeake Energy despite some impressive well results.

Resolute Energy, on the other hand expects cash flow to cover capital expenditures within about six months. Plus those capital expenditures have expanded as favorable results have enabled the expansion. The property sale will provide a brief production dip that will be completely covered in less than a quarter. Chesapeake has announced favorable well results that have not translated into large quarterly cash flow increases (yet).

Baytex Energy (BTE) is another company facing a similar conundrum. The cash flow has increased significantly but it is still inadequate to properly service the debt. This company needs some sizable commodity price increases to have a viable future. Resolute Energy does not need that help as cash flow increases a lot under current and even slightly less favorable conditions. That is what makes Resolute Energy a far more viable speculation. This stock is still headed to the moon.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.