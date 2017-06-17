General Electric To Break Out Of Its Stagnant Funk

The new CEO is likely to act as the catalyst to drive the stock higher again.

General Electric's (GE) stock has been disappointing investors over the past few years. The stock underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since the end of 2008. However, I think the company looks better going forward. John Flannery, the new CEO, is likely to act as a positive catalyst to get GE's stock to break out of its stagnant funk.

The stagnant nature of GE's stock has led current investors to become frustrated. The poor stock performance also prevented many potential investors from buying the stock. However, I think General Electric's stock is at a positive turning point. The new CEO, the stock's reasonable valuation, and better top and bottom line future growth is a strong recipe to get the stock moving in a new upward trend.

John Flannery

I see many people saying that John Flannery will be just like the outgoing CEO, Jeffrey Immelt. These skeptics point out that Flannery worked under Immelt and was a part of his culture and line of thinking. So, the skeptics think that there will be more of the same with Flannery at the helm.

I think the skeptics are underestimating John Flannery. Just because he came from inside the company, doesn't mean that he can't think creatively and drive GE's stock higher. It's natural for stockholders to be skeptical based on their frustration of an underperforming stock. However, I think John Flannery will be positive for the company and the stock price.

The advantage that John Flannery has as someone from within the company is that he already has an intimate knowledge of how the company operates. Therefore, he is more likely to have a shorter learning curve to get things done. Someone coming in from the outside would have to take more time to establish relationships and to get a good feel for General Electric's cultural dynamics.

Despite the disappointing stock price, Flannery has been set-up well by Immelt. For example, Immelt sold most of the GE Capital lending business. That should allow GE to better weather the next recession as compared to the financial crisis of 2008. Immelt also sold GE's appliance business. Selling the lower-margin appliance unit set GE up for improved profitability from the higher margin industrial businesses such as aircraft engines, oil industry equipment, and gas turbines. GE is also looking to sell the lighting business, which will shed another lower-margin business to help boost the company's profits.

As a result of Immelt's work, GE is expected to grow revenue at 2% in 2017 and 4% in 2018. Earnings are expected to grow by 63% in 2017 and 20% in 2018 (consensus). Those figures don't include the potential sale of the lighting business. So, Flannery is poised for success with some of the things that Immelt put in place.

John Flannery also has a proven track record for turnarounds. For example, during his recent position as the CEO of GE Healthcare, Flannery increased the division's organic revenue by 5% and margins by 100 basis points. He also led the creation of digital platforms, expanded Life Sciences, and added technology to the cell therapy systems business.

Prior to that, Flannery was responsible for the Asia Pacific region of GE Capital, where he increased earnings in Japan by 100%, in Korea by 30%, and in Australia by 25%. A few years later he was responsible for GE's India business where he increased industrial sales by 50%.

I think Flannery can build on what Immelt put into place to set GE up for higher future margins and less downside risk. We can see from his track record that Flannery has a strong history of achieving growth for divisions that he is responsible for. His skills are likely to successfully transfer to the CEO position, where Flannery can drive growth for the entire company.

Attractive Valuation

General Electric is trading at 16.6X expected 2018 EPS of $1.74 (consensus). This is about 12% below the S&P 500's (SPY) forward PE of 18.8 and about 8% below the Diversified Machinery industry's average forward PE of 18.

Other large caps in the industry are trading above GE. Honeywell (HON) and 3M (MMM) are trading with forward PE ratios of 17.4 and 22 respectively. So, I think now is a good time for new investors to get into GE's stock for a long-term position. This is when savvy investors buy stocks - when they are out of favor with positive catalysts in place and on the horizon.

Conclusion

The appointment of John Flannery as the new CEO is the positive catalyst for GE that is in place. Improving operating fundamentals in the form of increased revenue and earnings are set to take place as a result of changes that are already in place. GE is poised for improved profitability with the higher margin businesses remaining after the sale of the appliance division. The potential sale of the lighting business will help to increase margins further.

By being an insider, Flannery knows the business, understands how it operates, and how to get things done within the GE culture. I think he is being underestimated by many investors. Good things are already in place for improved profitability. So, I think Flannery will build on that by leveraging GE's strengths. Flannery has a proven track record of success. So, I think he will transfer his skills from specific business divisions to drive growth for the entire company.

I think GE's stock will perform better over the long-term. Earnings growth looks better going forward as the company focuses on higher margin businesses. The improved profitability should also help GE return to positive operating cash flow for the long-term. The recent negative cash flow has been weighing on the stock. However, operating cash flow is likely to turn positive again due to improving profitability.

GE is better positioned to weather the next recession as a result of selling most of its lending business. Finally, I think investors will change their perception of GE from negative to positive as we get more clarity on Flannery's strategies. So, I expect the stock to perform better over the next few years than it has in the past few years.

