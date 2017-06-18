A 10% Yield, Strong Coverage, With An Industry Turnaround Just Starting

Guess which sector is in the doghouse? One of our favorites - Basic Materials, a sector which provides many of the high-dividend stocks we cover in our articles. It has been lagging lately, but had a nice rise on Friday, along with crude oil gaining and the US dollar falling.

Is it time to let the dogs out, or are they still too tired to run? That depends on the company - some managers see a bright future beckoning toward the end of 2017. Maybe it's time for long-term investors to throw them a bone before Mr. Market comes a-calling.

We initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) in mid-April. Since then, it has struggled a bit, falling around 3%, and it continues to lag the market, although it has outperformed the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

SMLP's underperformance has left it at 11% below analysts' average price target of $26.08.

Profile: Formed in 2012, SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water-gathering services, primarily via long-term, fee-based contracts with its customers in these five unconventional resource basins:

- The Appalachian Basin, which includes the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in West Virginia and Ohio

- The Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota

- The Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas

- The Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado and Utah

- The Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado

The fastest-growing segment is the Piceance/DJ Basin, which kicked in 33% of the company's EBITDA in 2016:

The company's contracts range from 2.8 years up to 11.6 years - although it doesn't provide any information for its Marcellus contracts.

SMLP had strong year-over-year growth in revenue, net income, and EPU in Q1 '17, but DCF and EBITDA were up only 2-3%:

Sequentially, net income, EPU, and EBITDA fell vs. Q4 '16:

But, like some other midstream stocks we've covered in recent articles about Q1 '17 earnings, SMLP's management sees better tidings ahead toward the end of 2017.

On the Q1 '17 earnings call, it said:

"The trough in rig activity for us was experienced across our asset footprint in the third quarter of 2016. And that negatively impacted our fourth quarter of '16 results and the first quarter of '17 financial results and it will spill over some into the early parts of the second quarter of '17 performance." "With that said we are very encouraged by the significant increase in rig activity across our gathering footprints, which is more than tripled in the course of '17 and is expected to drive volume and adjusted EBITDA growth beginning in the second half of 2017."

The company also reaffirmed 2017 guidance on the call, stating:

"We expect strengthening volume throughput and financial results throughout the course of the year with a fourth quarter 2017 annualized adjusted EBITDA run rate of between $325 million and $345 million representing a 12% to 19% increase over annualized fourth quarter of 2016 run rate."

So management is expecting Q4 '17 adjusted EBITDA to be anywhere from around $81M to $86M vs. the $71.4M it reported in Q1 '17, which would be around a 14% to 21% jump.

The full-year 2017 EBITDA guidance equals a 1% to 8% growth range vs. 2016 while the Distribution Coverage guidance is more conservative, and would actually range from -3% to 2.5% growth. Management is targeting long-term distribution coverage of at least 1.1x.

Q1, which had some harsh weather in North Dakota, saw $71.4M in EBITDA, which is around -3% to -9% below its full-year coverage. This makes sense, given the continuing rig inactivity, bad weather, and the fact that management is really targeting the second half of 2017 for growth to kick in.

It actually seems to be right on track to at least hit its low-end guidance of $295M. Even if Q2 and Q3 remain flat at a $71M level, it'd only need to achieve $82M in Q4 '17, which is right around the low end of its annualized Q4 2017 guidance of $325M.

We put this table together to see how the company is doing so far. We unfairly prorated its full-year low and high guidance figures, even though mileage will vary each quarter, just to get an idea of relative performance.

This table is based upon its non-annualized EBITDA guidance range of $295-315M, and its distribution coverage range of 1.15-1.25x.

Distributions: SMLP'S total annual distribution/unit has grown 33% over the past 4.5 years, from $.41 in 2013 to the present $.575, a level which management has maintained since November 2015.

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track SMLP's current price and dividend yield (in the Basic Materials section).

SMLP issues a K-1 to investors at tax time. IRA holders should consult their accountants about tax ramifications of holding an LP in an IRA. IRS form 990-T relates to this issue, but deciphering it yourself may result in a severe case of hives or narcolepsy. Just call the accountant!

Our favorite part of the form was the time estimate table on page 19, which lists the hours needed to complete and file the form. Clearly, you'll be an overachiever if it only takes you 67 hours to complete it vs. 67 hours + 12 minutes:

Distribution coverage remained at 1.19x for Q1 '17:

SMLP has a history of strong DCF growth, at 20.4%, going back to 2013:

Options: We updated this September 2017 put-selling trade in our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details for it and over 20 other put trades.

The September $22.50 put has a bid of $.85, 1.47x times the $.5775 August distribution, which gives you a break-even of $21.65, and an annualized yield of 15.32% for this three-month trade. The bid/ask spread for the September $22.50 puts is $.85/$1.05.

SMLP's call options aren't that attractive currently, but you can see details for over 20 other trades in our Covered Calls Table.

Risks: SMLP's largest segment by acreage and revenue, the Williston Basin, along with the Barnett Shale segment, saw declining throughput volume in natural gas and crude in Q1 '17:

This resulted in a 10% decline in EBITDA for Williston and a 14% decline for Barnett. Fortunately, the Piceance more than picked up the slack, gaining 17% in EBITDA, along with a 9% gain in the Utica shale, and a 23% EBITDA gain in the smaller Marcellus segment.

Timing is another risk, as management pointed out on the earnings call:

"The timing of well completion activity during the second half of 2017 will be critical to our calendar year performance."

When asked about future distribution growth, management took a sensible, conservative stance:

"We continue to evaluate resuming distribution growth in the back half of '17. As we've said before we want to see volume growth materialize, which, based on current rig activity appears to be occurring, and is setting us up for significant growth in the fourth quarter of this year and into 2018."

Counterparty risk: 32% of SMLP's total revenue in Q1 '17 was tied to one customer in the Williston Basin, who is only listed as customer "A" on the Q1 '17 10-Q.

Deferred Payment Liability: In addition to its current debt load, SMLP has an approximately $829.6M deferred payment due in 2020 as a remaining payment due for a 2016 asset dropdown from its Summit Midstream Partners Holdings, LLC. Management arranged new financing in Q1 2017, with an eye to preparing for the 2020 payment, which had a present value of $584.2M (See Debt and Liquidity section further on for more details).

Turnaround Time: So, how is management going to achieve that higher EBITDA amount, starting in Q4 2017? Here are some of the positive growth opportunities it highlighted in its Q1 '17 presentation.

Williston/Bakken In-Fill Drilling - The majority of SMLP's pads only have two or less wells connected, but they can actually accommodate 4-5 wells, with minimal capex required. The Q1 presentation lists "compressed basis differentials and firming commodity prices" as factors that will drive in-fill drilling. Management also said on the earnings call:

"We're very levered to addition infill drilling in our existing footprints given the capacity expansions we've completed over the past three years."

Williston's large service area (1.2M dedicated acres, with 1,100 miles of crude, gas, and water pipelines) allows SMLP to offer an attractive, cost-efficient service package for crude, gas, and water gathering to its customers. Management sees this factor as enabling SMLP to take market share from trucks, for example.

Utica Shale In-Fill Drilling - SMLP's Utica assets have even more room for in-fill drilling expansion - management estimates that the current 3.2 wells per pad will rise over 100% to 6 to 8 wells/pad with no additional capex:

Two of SMLP's top customers in the Utica shale are expected to rapidly ramp up their activity in the second half of 2017:

SMLP's Marcellus operation had a significant jump in throughput in Q1 '17, where natural gas volumes rose 16%:

Overall, the company experienced Q1 '17 throughput which was 83% above its contract volume minimums:

Valuations: We compared SMLP to other midstream dividend stocks we've covered, such as Plains All America Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA), Arc Logistics (NYSE:ARCX), Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:HEP), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP), and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP).

SMLP has an above-average yield and coverage factor vs. this group, and also has a lower-than-average P/book, P/DCF, and EV/EBITDA.

Financials: SMLP had equity of $1.125B as of 3/31/17, but its trailing net income was a negative $38M, hence its negative ROA and ROE ratios (Typical of capital intensive businesses, SMLP has large non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses - D&A was $28.57M in Q1 '17, and $113M over the past four quarters. Hence, it uses DCF to illustrate cash flow coverage for its distributions).

Net debt/EBITDA at 4.3x is higher than the group average - management is targeting a 4x level moving forward. SMLP's operating margin is by far the highest in this group:

Debt and Liquidity: Management explained on the earnings call that:

"We successfully accessed the capital markets in the first quarter, through the issuance of a new $500 million series of eight-year senior notes at a coupon of 5.75%. The net proceeds from this transaction were used to tender and redeem all $300 million of our 7.5% notes originally due in 2021 and pay fees and related expenses." "We also termed out $172 million of revolver borrowings. We view this transaction as another opportunistic step to incrementally position the balance sheet and improve our liquidity position which now stands at more than $775 million and prepare for the deferred payment in 2020."



After its Q1 refinancing, management sees no need to issue more debt. Its two big maturities are the deferred payment detailed above, due in 2020, and its 5.50% Senior Notes and Credit Facility, both maturing in 2022:

Summary: Should you get involved with SMLP now or wait to see if those volumes and earnings materialize the way management thinks that they will?

We're rating SMLP a long-term buy. More cautious/less bullish investors may want to consider selling puts below its price/share on a down market day, as we detailed in this article's options section.

