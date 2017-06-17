Dividend Dog Followers Use New Ways To Put Their Favorite Dogs In Print

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield FoFaves showed 11.39% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

By, yield, the following top ten underdogs made this June write-up: CYS; PSEC; MORL; AMID; RAS; ORC; AI; CLM; BPT; AMZA. (Yes, six made all-three lists.) They averaged 16.36% yields.

By price upside, alone, these ten FoFaves made the top tier: ORC; NYLD; IRM; UBA; F; TLP; ETE; RAS; AMID; ETP. They gained 27% on average.

Between May 25 and June 15 Arnold dividend dog "followers" suggested 33 from reader comments and suggestions as soon as 30 unique underdog tickers were noted. I read every comment.

Follower Selections

Until May blatant invitations at the bottom of my Seeking Alpha articles requested an e-mail address, favorite dividend stock ticker, and favorite team from readers. In exchange for these answers, a summary of reports describing my best performing dogs of the week (DOTW) in two portfolios was sent.

However use of outside e-mail addresses are no longer permitted. Thus, from now on, when you send me a message or comment on any of my new posts, I may include any dividend stock you mention in the future follower favorite features.

Now here are tangible results for the follower favorites as of June, 2017...

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 17.3% To 68.95% Net Gains For Ten FoFave Dogs By June 2018

Six of ten top dividend-yielding Follower Favorite dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted gray in the chart above). So, the yield-based forecast for the FoFave dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for June 2018:

Energy Transfer Partners (OTCPK:NILSY) was projected to net $689.53, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% more than the market as a whole.

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) was projected to net $537.45, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) was projected to net $380.63, based on dividends plus mean target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 116% over the market as a whole.

Transmontaigne Partners (TLP) was projected to net $302.74, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) netted $245.35 based on mean target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) was projected to net $203.77, based on annual dividend estimates only, less broker fees. No beta number was available for AMZA.

BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) was projected to net $195.72, based on no target price estimates from any analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 103% opposite the market as a whole.

Ford Motor Company (F) was projected to net $181.07, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from twenty-two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (CLM) based on no target price estimate from any analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. No beta number was available for AMZA

American Midstream (AMID) was projected to net $173.24, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 30.8% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Thirty For the Money

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for "follower favorite" stocks as of market closing prices 6/15/17 revealed actionable conclusions discussed below. See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusion (12): "Follower Favorite" Stock, By Yield, AMZA, Led 33 June FFaves

Thirty-three follower favorites sorted by yield calculated as of market close 6/15/17 included ten of eleven Morningstar sectors, eight closed end investment companies, two ETNs, and two ETFs represented.

For the leading ten, top dog was an ETF, followed by one of two energy firms, and one closed end investment company representative. Accounting for the remaining six, two were from financial services, three from real estate, and one was an ETN. Four of the top ten favorite dogs paid monthly dividends.

The whole pack was led by the top ETF by yield, InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) [1]. Second was one of two energy dogs, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) [2]. The other energy top dog placed seventh, American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID) [7].

A closed ended investment company [CEIC] and a financial services representative placed third and fourth, Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) [3], and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) [3]. Another Financial placed ninth, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) [9].

Eighth was the ETN, UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [8].

Representatives from real estate, placed fifth, sixth, and tenth: Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [5]; RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) [6]; CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS) [10], to complete the top ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (13) Top Ten FFave Dogs Showed 9% To 59.8% Upsides To June, 2018; (14) Downsides From Lowest One Was -8.84%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (15) A 9.45% Median Target Price Upside and (16) 17.18% Net Gain From 30 FoFave Upside Dogs Come June 2018

Follower Favorite top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 15, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 6.7% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 8.8% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition coming within $900 of these Follower Favorite top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 11.39% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To June 2018

Ten top FoFave dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten FFave dogs selected 6/15/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented just four of eleven sectors plus two funds and one closed-end investment company.

Actionable Conclusions: (17) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To Deliver 20.93% Vs. (18) 23.62% Net Gains by All Ten by June, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten FoFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 11.39% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The sixth lowest priced Follower Favorite top yield dog, American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 65.02%.

The five lowest-priced FFave top yield dogs for June 15 were: RAIT Financial Trust (RAS); Prospect Capital (PSEC); CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS); InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA); Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC), with prices ranging from $2.35 to $10.10.

Five higher-priced FFave dogs for June 15 were: American Midstream Partners, LP (AMID); Arlington Asset Investment Corp.(AI); Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM); UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL); BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT), whose prices ranged from $11.25 to $20.35.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Five of these top 33 Follower Favorite pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the forty-four Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

To suggest favorite dividend stock for the next Fave article in July, send the ticker to me using the seeking alpha message envelope icon, or just leave a comment below this article. Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: miniatureyorkshireterrier.blogspot.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.