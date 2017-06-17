DryShips: The Selling Accelerates

As I have continued to follow the saga surrounding DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), one thing became clear this week. As the outstanding share count continues to surge, so have trading volumes during the week, as seen below. That means sales to Kalani increase each period, which could get this selling process done a bit sooner than expected. Unfortunately, that's not much consolidation to shareholders who see this stock continue to hit new lows.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance)

Of course, there are two things happening currently that make it easier for trading volumes to rise. First, the outstanding share count continues to soar each week, so it's much easier to trade 5-7 million shares a day with an outstanding share count of 20 million than it is with one at 10 million. Volume this week was a little over 39 million, up about 10 million shares from the prior week, as you saw above in the chart showing volume since the reverse split.

Additionally, with the stock price falling from the mid-single digits to under $2.00 a share, more shares can be traded for a given dollar amount. Someone who trades $1,000 of shares gets 200 shares at $5.00, but 500 at shares at $2.00. That has resulted in the following update from DryShips detailed in its latest 6-K filing:

As mutually agreed to by the Company and the Investor, the Company sold 5,195,050 Shares to the Investor, pursuant to a Fixed Request Notice with a Fixed Amount Requested of $10.0 million, following a Pricing Period from June 12, 2017 to June 16, 2017, for a Fixed Request Amount of approximately $9.2 million at a price per share of approximately $1.77 mutually agreed to by the parties, resulting in estimated net proceeds of approximately $9.1 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and June 16, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 20,191,924 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $5.28 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $106.8 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $105.5 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 25,761,285 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $119.8 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

With another nearly 5.2 million shares sold to Kalani, the outstanding share count has now risen by more than 25% in the past week, and more than 167% since just after the reverse split. Below, I've updated the list of share sale updates since the beginning of May. There's a pattern you should notice.

May 2: 262,487 shares at $7.26.

May 19: 2,435,255 shares at $4.11.

May 26: 1,616,737 shares at $2.96.

June 2: 2,021,157 shares at $2.37.

June 9: 4,766,831 shares at $1.82.

June 16: 5,195,050 shares at $1.77.

Given the fact that we saw a higher total value amount of shares sold this week, along with the fact that the price per share wasn't down as much in prior updates, that would seem to bode well for the future. I'm now predicting about 125 million shares outstanding when this Kalani deal is done, a major improvement from the close to 200 million I had forecast in recent updates. Obviously, the projection changes each week, and the 125 million number is still a long ways to go from where we are currently, seen below.

In the end, the situation for DryShips has not really changed in a meaningful way. Shares fell another 11% this week, hitting a new 52-week low of $1.62. Volume did pick up for the second straight week, partially thanks to more shares outstanding, and that means the Kalani sale was a bit more during this period. At this pace, we still have a few months of this process remaining, which likely means another reverse split in the next 6-8 weeks (at the latest) if the status quo does not change. The stock has now lost almost 75% of its value since the reverse split just five or so weeks ago.

(Source: Seeking Alpha DryShips page)

