Interest Rates And Loonie: Full Steam Ahead?

Over the last week there's been a shift in tone at the Bank of Canada. The loonie is up, but could that mean mortgage rates are on the rise sooner than we thought? Brian DePratto, Senior Economist, TD Bank, talks to Sara D'Elia about how the outlook for Canadian economic growth, the value of the loonie, and interest rates have changed over the last week. The TD Economics Quarterly Economic Forecast is available here.
Summary
How has the tone at the Bank of Canada changed over the last week?
What could this mean for the loonie?
Has the outlook for a rate hike moved up?
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Economy, Canada
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here