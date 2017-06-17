Fresh Fuel On The 'New Big Short' Fire

Until today, Amazon's getting into grocery was mainly academic.

As many know, I am involved in various mall REIT equities and also closely follow the shopping center space. Today, the entire sector got whacked - the newest casualty in the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is all things to all people battle. Not pretty.

I saw the following title on Bloomberg:

Supermarkets Enter Amazon's Deep Freeze

The article stated:

The widespread losses - which spread to chains in Canada and Europe - indicate a realization that with Amazon targeting the grocery business in a big way, an industry already squeezed by price pressures could now be set for major disruption. ...investors shouldn't rush to scoop these stocks up until companies come up with a clear and actionable game plan on how to stand up to their deep-pocketed challenger. My bet is that this will happen through consolidation by heavily investing in their own delivery businesses or both. Sizable potential targets that could shake loose are the U.S. arm of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and closely-held HEB Grocery, which are ranked fifth and eighth by market share of the U.S. food retail market per Statista. Until then, expect short-sellers to pile in. Buyers of grocery chains should beware.

Yep, what we have here is another log on "the new big short" fire. The results were brutal.

Adding a bit more fuel was none other than the "knower of all things" Mark Cuban:

Of course, the results aren't limited to grocers, there is always their landlords.

The following chart shows the exposure of Kimco (NYSE:KIM), Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI), Brixmor (NYSE:BRX), DDR (NYSE:DDR), Kite Realty (NYSE:KRG), Retail Properties (NYSE:RPAI) and Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) to the grocery sector:

From the above table, it is evident that Regency Centers is the most exposed to disruption within the grocery space.

Naturally, the grocery exposure has taken down the landlord as well as the tenant.

Graphically:

Which has made the year-to-date shopping center returns even more dismal:

The price drop has also continued to put pressure on the REITs' FFO multiples:

The recent price pressure has also increased the dividend yield of the sector:

REG Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Ultimately, I believe that despite the potential disruption to the retail space that technology will cause (and has caused), many investors have overlooked what the majority of retailers have realized: omnichannel is the focus. Whether it is Amazon buying Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), opening a bookstore (the irony notwithstanding) or the retailers focused on finding the balance between bricks and clicks, bricks aren't going away anytime soon.

Should grocery be the focus, Regency Centers has the most exposure and yet Kimco, Brixmor and ROIC underperformed today. Retail REIT investors have a conundrum - power centers have fewer opportunities or buyers and now grocery has become pressured. Currently in the retail REIT sector, there are no places to hide - but opportunities are developing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.