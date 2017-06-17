The S&P500 Index has risen more than 80% in the past five years, but are economic and geopolitical headwinds putting those gains at risk? Kim Parlee speaks with Bruce Cooper, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer, TD Asset Management, about whether it's time to keep buying U.S. equities or rebalance your portfolio.
One-On-One With Bruce Cooper: Balancing Optimism And Caution
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Will higher interest rates be a headwind for equity markets?
What is the view on Canadian equities?
What's attractive in fixed income markets?
