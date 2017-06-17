3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 17, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep up with the fast-paced world of biotech and pharma research.

JNJ gets another approval in myeloma

Multiple myeloma has gotten quite a lot of play over the past decade. Ineffective chemotherapy gave way to targeted therapies like the proteasome inhibitors and immunomodulatory drugs. Sometimes it's a bit easy to forget that novel therapies are still emerging in this space, one of which was the CD38 antibody daratumumab marketed by Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Daratumumab got its first approval as a monotherapy in previously treated multiple myeloma. Subsequent approvals in combination with bortezomib/dexamethasone or lenalidomide/dexamethasone in less heavily treated patients helped drive a stake into JNJ's claim in the myeloma space.

Now, JNJ has announced that another supplemental approval has been accepted, this time in combination with the next-generation immunomodulatory agent pomalidomide and dexamethasone for patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy.

Looking forward: Investors probably don't look at supplemental approvals with any huge excitement. But this is how they grow the market for daratumumab inch by inch. It's also interesting that the FDA approval for this indication was supported by phase 1b findings with just 93 patients. It's not unheard of, but you just don't expect to see approvals on the basis of phase 1 results!

The Scottish turn down Roche breast cancer drug for reimbursement

One of the most highly anticipated set of results to come out of ASCO was APHINITY, which assessed the addition of pertuzumab to trastuzumab/chemotherapy immediately following surgery for early-stage, HER2-positive breast cancer. Though Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) found that this study met its primary endpoint, there are significant questions regarding whether it's a clinically meaningful results, especially in light of the expense associated with this agent.

Now, the Scottish Medicines Consortium has rejected routine funding of pertuzumab in this setting. This decision was based on a perceived lack of benefit compared with the cost.

It's worth noting this isn't a new thing. Scotland rejected Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo in head and neck cancer on similar grounds that the benefit was not worth the cost.

Looking forward: Scotland does not represent a huge market, so RHHBY is not likely to take a huge hit from this announcement. However, Scotland is becoming something of a litmus test for healthcare systems making tough decisions about the cost of healthcare. Hopefully, it's not a portent of discussions we will have to have in the future everywhere. Clearly, the addition of pertuzumab provides a benefit to patients with HER2-positive breast cancer. But it's also very expensive. As cliche as it is to say, the cancer cost controversy is not going anywhere soon.

Speaking of Opdivo!

BMY has had a few announcements of its own over the past few days, specifically in Hodgkin lymphoma. As we all know, nivolumab received approval in this space back in 2015 for relapsed/refractory disease.

Well, at ICML, we got an update of Checkmate-205, which studied nivolumab in relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, irrespective of prior brentuximab vedotin therapy. Objective responses were seen in between 65% and 73% of patients, with remissions remaining durable throughout the study.

But that's not all! Instead of wondering which biologic would gain the major stake in Hodgkin lymphoma, Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Bristol-Myers joined forces to study the combination of brentuximab vedotin and nivolumab. SGEN and BMY released press releases announcing interim phase 1/2 results for this combo in relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

In total, 85% of patients achieved an objective response, most of which were complete remissions. Furthermore, the combination was well tolerated, and these findings present the prospect of a chemotherapy-free pre-transplant management strategy for Hodgkin lymphoma.

Looking forward: Clearly, BMY is keen to cement its hold over the Hodgkin lymphoma market, and results like these provide a strong rationale for its use in this setting. It's interesting to see early signs of synergistic efficacy between the SGEN and BMY approaches. It may lead us down a path of chemotherapy-free regimens in the future, which is especially important given the propensity for Hodgkin lymphoma to affect young men. The younger you are, the worse long-term toxicity associated with chemotherapy can impact you.

