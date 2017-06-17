Square: A $20 Billion+ Opportunity

In his book One Up on Wall Street, famed investor Peter Lynch writes that he discovered many successful investments simply by keeping his eyes open while going about his daily life. Over the past few years, I have observed Square's (NYSE:SQ) products infiltrating an expanding number of small businesses that I frequent. Everyone from my 25-year old barber to the 60-year old mechanic who fixes my car now uses Square to take credit cards. That observation led me to look at the stock in 2016, but I did not understand the company's competitive advantage at the time. So what if it was selling card readers? Anyone can do that, including established rivals such as Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Verifone (NYSE:PAY). Nothing from the annual report seemed to indicate a large moat, so I put aside any thought of buying the stock.

Today I regret not looking into the company more carefully. Since then, the stock has risen 150 percent, pegging Square's value at $8.6 billion. My feeling is that the shares are overheated, but we will get back to that later. Right now, I want to focus on the business, which actually looks extremely compelling. The card readers themselves, while beautifully designed and easy to use, only scratch the surface. The real attractiveness of Square lies in the company's growing ecosystem of services, especially data analytics and financing through Square Capital. Even if Square is never widely adopted by large firms, the company's small business core still represents an enormous, largely untapped market. Here I will delve into Square and describe why I think it can easily become a $20 billion company.

Business Model

Square's most widely recognized products are its card readers and point-of-sale (POS) systems, which are sold at heavily discounted prices. The newest chip-and-pin card reader retails for just $49 while the Square stand goes for $99. The two products are combined with a smartphone and iPad, respectively, creating POS systems which are easy to set up and use. Many people are already familiar with phones and tablets, so the learning curve is not steep. In the spirit of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Square's hardware products have been widely praised for their user-friendly designs and aesthetic appeal.

Source: Squareup.com

However, Square's plan for profitability does not rely on selling hardware alone. Indeed, the business model more closely resembles a razor/razorblade approach. The "razors" are the inexpensive consumer-facing POS systems while the "razorblades" consist of high-margin services that Square markets to its commercial users. The most prominent revenue streams aside from the hardware are processing fees, data analysis tools, and financial products. A breakdown of FY 2016 revenue streams is shown below.

Source: Square Annual Report, 2016

Square's hardware line is highly unprofitable, although this makes sense in a razor/razorblade approach. The deal to process payments for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), which was terminated last year, also seemed to function more as a PR scheme than a significant source of profits. However gross margins for transactions and services (35 percent and 65 percent, respectively) make up for the losses in hardware. Transaction revenue comes from the fees that Square charges to use its hardware. Square's services revenue consists of value-added software and financial products. The former follows a "software as a service" model, where users pay a monthly subscription fee for various business tools. These services are listed below in a screen shot from Square's website.

The company's financing arm, known as Square Capital, likely drives the majority of sales accounted for under services. This year, Square Capital is on track to lay out over $1 billion in loans and cash advances. The company says that it has lent an average of $6,000 to over 100,000 individual merchants. Square claims that access to its borrowers' financial data allows the financing arm to keep default rate at a low 4 percent. Then, there is Caviar, the food-ordering app which Square purchased in 2014. Despite pressure to divest Caviar, Dorsey believes that the service remains vital to Square's future if it is successfully integrated into the company's ecosystem.

Moat

Square's power lies in its core small business base. Prior to Square's arrival, small businesses were forced to deal with a disparate hodgepodge of business and payment solution providers. All of that is changing now, with Square streamlining a lot of inefficiency and directing users into its growing ecosystem of services. Although the company is often criticized for poor technical support, the products have proven remarkably sticky even in a crowded field. Square faces many big, established rivals, but these larger companies ignored small merchants for years in favor of catering to big clients that require specialized service.

Once users are sucked into Square's ecosystem, I do not see how they can escape without considerable switching costs. My general impression from talking with Square users is that they would have a very difficult time operating without the products. As cash transactions continue to dwindle, the need for a simple payment solution will keep growing. At least one big player seems to agree. Visa (NYSE:V) disclosed a stake in the company early last year that amounts to 1 percent. I usually take it as a positive sign when an industry juggernaut invests in a small upstart, even if the holding is mere pocket change for a company like Visa.

Valuation

Even though estimating Square's future earnings requires some assumptions, one business truism clearly applies here: when a company can keep adding revenue streams to a single pipeline, profit margins will grow immensely. Square does not show a GAAP profit today, but I think it will get there based on reasonable assumptions about margins and future growth of current business lines. Square remains cagey about crucial figures such as its merchant count and services revenue, so estimating future earnings requires a bit of legwork.

First I assume that Square counts 1.3 million individual firms in its network. The company has not revealed the number of active users for years, but I reached this number based on compound annual transaction revenue growth of 50 percent since the 250,000 merchant count reported in early 2013. This means that Square services only 4 percent of small businesses in the U.S., although the percentage is probably smaller because the company also operates internationally. If the company can expand its merchant base at 10 percent a year over the next decade, it could eventually have 3.3 million merchants. That is still only 12 percent of the 29 million small businesses in the U.S. today, so I think this is reasonable.

Based on the above assumption, Square Capital is lending to about 7 percent of the company's merchant base. If it can get that up to 10 percent by 2027, it will be lending to over 300,000 businesses. If the average loan stays at $6,000, then the total loan volume will grow to $2 billion. With a default rate of 6 percent (have to assume a few bad years) and an APR of about 12.5 percent, I think Square could potentially pull in $238 million in finance revenue by 2027, nearly double what it does today. If software revenue also grows at similar rate, then total revenue attributable to services will surpass $300 million. Assuming gross margins remain unchanged at 65 percent, we could be looking at $220 million in gross profit from services by 2027. As to processing fees, I assume a 15 percent annual growth rate in gross profit using the FY 2016 base of $513 million.

The final step is estimating future operating margin. Square's high operating expenses relative to gross profit has kept the company in the red, but this is a business that does not require continuous injections of capital once it builds up a sizable network. An operating margin of 30 percent is not unreasonable for a more mature technology company, so I apply this to Square's future earnings. Tacking on a multiple of 25 times earnings and discounting back to the present, we obtain a present value of nearly $22 billion.

Shares Overheated?

The considerable uncertainty surrounding Square's future earnings means that investors should seek a considerable margin of safety. Square's current market value stands at $8.6 billion, which I think is sufficiently below my estimate of fair value to warrant investment. But as I have written before, I believe that technology stocks are overvalued and that investors buying today will probably underperform the market for the foreseeable future. Even though Square appears significantly undervalued on a long-term basis, its association with the broader information technology sector means that shares could plummet in the event of a crash in tech. Even as I was working on this piece last Friday, shares dropped up to 9 percent amid that day's brief selloff in leading tech stocks.

Conclusion

The quality and stickiness of Square's products show that the company is not a flash in the pan. Square's low market penetration and ever-growing ecosystem of value-added services position the company for growth well into the future. Even with very conservative assumptions about future earnings, Square appears significantly undervalued. Under normal circumstances, I would say that Square is almost a no-brainer. Alas, the shares are caught in a strong tech updraft propelling valuations into the stratosphere. With such euphoria surrounding the sector, I cannot bring myself to buy or recommend that others do.

Maybe I will live to regret not buying now, but I would prefer to wait on Square until the valuation (hopefully) falls. I think that investors who hold their fire on this one will be more richly rewarded for their patience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.