Time To Load Up On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) is a Canadian, North America-focused copper producer. Its only producing asset is the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also owns several very interesting development projects, such as the second largest undeveloped gold-copper deposit in North America (New Prosperity) or the third largest niobium deposit in the world (Aley). However, the closest to production is the Florence copper deposit. Although Taseko owns several advanced development stage projects and it was able to generate EBITDA of almost $37 million and net income of $12.5 million in Q1 (all of the CAD denominated numbers are converted into USD, using the USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.32), the market value of the company is only $260 million.

The reason is that there was a real risk of bankruptcy only several quarters ago. Due to some cost-cutting measures and improved copper prices, Taseko was able to boost its cash position. Moreover, only a couple of days ago, it refinanced its debt. The overall debt was reduced and the maturity of the remainder of it was pushed to 2022. It means that Taseko Mines is out of the woods. As the share price is still depressed, there is a great opportunity to jump on the train before it takes off.

The current state of Taseko Mines

Taseko's only producing asset is the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It is 75% owned by Taseko Mines. Over the remaining 22-year mine life, it is expected to produce 140 million lb copper and 2.6 million lb molybdenum (along with some relatively small quantities of silver) per year on average. However, the mine life will be probably expanded, as there are sizeable resources not currently included in the reserves. Although the reserves are quite large, containing 3.6 billion lb copper, the copper grade is very low, only 0.26%. As a result, Gibraltar is a high-cost copper mine.

In the past, the operating costs were around $2/lb, which was a huge problem only one year ago, when the realised copper price was hardly able to cover the opex, not to talk about the other expenses. As a result, the company was in red numbers. But in recent quarters, Taseko was able to cut the opex to the $1.48/lb level in Q4 2016 and to the $1.33/lb level in Q1 2017. However, it is important to note that such great results were reached also due to the weaker CAD and higher copper grades. Although it is able to expect slightly higher opex over the coming quarters, it should remain well below the $2 level.

In Q1 2017, Taseko recorded EBITDA of $37 million and net income of $12.5 million. It recorded operating cash flow of $27 million (net of proceeds from the silver stream sale to Osisko Gold Royalties (OTC:OR)). The company held cash and cash equivalents of $113 million as of the end of Q1. It had also debt of almost $291 million. The net debt stood at $178 million. What is worse, debt of $270 million was about to mature in early 2019.

But thanks to the improved market condition, Taseko was able to refinance its debt. It issued senior secured notes worth $250 million. The notes are due in 2022 and they bear an interest rate of 8.75%. Yes, the interest is higher compared to the old notes (8.75% vs. 7.75%), but it is definitely worth it. Taseko used the proceeds in combination with cash on hand to redeem the 2019 senior secured notes and to repay the senior secured credit facility and related copper call options. According to the information provided by Taseko in the news release, the current cash position of the company should be around $60 million.

Let's sum it up. After the recent events, Taseko holds cash of almost $60 million and it has debt of $250 million that matures in 2022. It should be able to generate cash flow of approximately $25 million per quarter (assuming that the copper price, opex and production volumes remain approximately on the Q1 levels) and it is valued only at $260 million. It is possible to say that Taseko is pretty undervalued, looking at the Gibraltar mine alone. But as I mentioned at the beginning of this article, Taseko also owns several other interesting projects. One of them, the Florence copper project, should get into production by 2020.

The future of Taseko Mines

Taseko can start to focus on its Florence copper project now. In 2014, Taseko acquired Curis Resources for $73 million, only to get Florence. And the Arizona located copper project is definitely worth it. Florence contains measured and indicated resources of 2.8 billion lb copper at a copper grade of 0.33%. The reserves contain 1.7 billion lb copper with copper grades of 0.36%. At a first glance, the deposit is low-grade, and there are no molybdenum by-products, which means that the operating costs should be comparable to Gibraltar and Taseko should remain to be very vulnerable to low copper prices also after Florence is in production. But it is only the first glance. The main difference between Gibraltar and Florence is that at Florence, the copper will be mined using the in-situ leaching method.

The in-situ leaching method is based on injecting a solution (usually some form of a very low-concentrated acid) into the ore body via a borehole. The solution dissolves the ore and the dissolved ore is extracted from the deposit via another borehole. On the surface, the metal, in this case copper, is extracted from the solution. The main advantage of this method is lower opex as well as capex. As a result, the Florence mine is expected to cost only $200 million. It should produce 81 million lb copper per annum at an operating cost of only $1.1/lb. The mine life is estimated at 21 years.

According to the latest corporate presentation, Florence should get into production by 2020. Taseko has already secured permits for the phase 1 development, which consists of the test facility. The test plant should be built later this year. It is expected that if there are no major complications, the permits for the second phase could be issued by the end of 2018. The construction is expected to last approximately 18 months. If it starts in late 2018/early 2019, the commercial copper production should start by the end of 2020.

However, it is important to note that there is a relatively strong opposition to the Florence project in a nearby town of Florence. One part of the population supports the project due to its economical benefits; the second part opposes it, as they are afraid of the possible contamination of the water supply. Whether the worries are legitimate or not, the opponents may cause some delays to the project.

As the deposit is located right to the northwest of the town of Florence, the fears of the people are understandable. However, a classical mining operation requiring a huge open-pit probably would have to face an even bigger opposition. The in-situ leaching operation has a relatively good chance to succeed. If the test facility works well and there are no adverse events and no water contamination, the opposition should weaken and the permits for the commercial facility should be granted.

But Florence isn't Taseko's only project that has to face permitting obstacles. Taseko owns also New Prosperity. New Prosperity is one of the biggest undeveloped gold-copper deposits in the world. It contains measured and indicated resources of 13.3 million toz gold and 5.3 billion lb copper. The reserves contain 7.7 million toz gold and 3.6 billion lb copper. The ore contained in reserves contains 0.41 g/t gold and 0.23% copper (0.73 g/t of gold equivalent at the current metals prices). According to an outdated feasibility study, the mine should reach an average annual production of approximately 540,000 toz of gold equivalent.

The problem is that the New Prosperity permitting process turned into a nightmare. Although the mine was approved by the British Columbia government, it was rejected by the Federal government in 2010 and again in 2014. The opponents of the project claim that the mine would destroy the Fish Lake, it would have a negative impact on the grizzly bear population and it violates the rights of the aborigines. Taseko originally wanted to drain the Fish Lake and use it for tailings ponds. After the first rejection, it changed the plans and increased the initial capex by $300 million in order to preserve the lake and decrease the environmental damages. But the mine was rejected again. According to Taseko, the rejection was based on some unfounded information. More about the controversies can be found here, here or here. But Taseko hasn't given up yet. In February, it asked for a judicial review of the federal government's rejection decision.

Only for information, the pictures above show the Fish Lake. Yes, it looks nice, but it is relatively small. It covers an area of less than 400x400 meters. I don't say that Taseko should be permitted to destroy it. But, as can be seen, if the New Prosperity mine gets into production, only a tiny, unimportant lake will be endangered, if something negative happens. In my opinion, the New Prosperity mine will be permitted in the end. Only the timeline is highly unsure.

And there is also the Aley Project. As well as New Prosperity and Florence, Aley is 100% owned by Taseko. It lies in British Columbia and it contains one of the biggest niobium deposits in the world. The measured and indicated resources contain 739 million kg (1.63 billion lb) of niobium, of which 293 million kg (646 million lb) are included in the reserves. By the way, the current niobium price is approximately $41.7/kg ($18.91/lb). Back in 2014, the initial capex for the Aley mine was estimated at C$870 million ($777 million, using the September 2014 USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.12). The mine should produce 9 million kg of niobium per year. The opex was estimated at $21/kg.

The Aley Project is in the permitting stage right now. Taseko is also working on the metallurgical studies, and according to the CEO, it is in discussions with some Chinese steelmakers, regarding potential off-take agreements.

The plan seems to be clear. Now, when the debt question is out of the table, Taseko will construct the test facility at Florence. Meanwhile, it will apply for the production facility permits and it will also continue to push the Aley project forward. And, of course, it will also try to get the New Prosperity permits finally. If everything goes well, Florence should be in production by the end of 2020. With some luck, Aley and/or New Prosperity could get into production by 2025. However, Taseko probably will have to find a development partner, as capex requirements of both of the projects are pretty high, close to $1 billion.

The value of Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines has 226.2 million shares outstanding. At the current share price of $1.15, the market capitalisation equals $260 million. According to the recent corporate presentation (page 19), the NPV of the Gibraltar mine alone is C$1 billion (~$760 million). The combined NPV of the other three projects is C$4.1 billion (~$3.1 billion). The current market value represents only 6.7% of the combined NPV of the four projects. Of course, the New Prosperity and Aley projects are many years from production and Florence will get into production in 2020 at best, but it doesn't mean that they are completely worthless. Even after conservatively attributing only 75% to the Gibraltar NPV, 25% to the Florence NPV and 5% to the New Prosperity and Aley NPVs, the resulting value is $905 million. It is 250% above the current market value.

Let's look at it from a different angle. In Q1, Taseko generated earnings of $12.5 million. Assuming that it will be able to maintain a similar level of profitability also in the coming quarters, it should record net earnings of $50 million for the 2017 financial year. At a conservative P/E ratio of 10, the resulting market value should be around $500 million. However, as Taseko's operations are located in a safe jurisdiction and the debt issues have been resolved for now, the company should easily command a higher P/E ratio. At a P/E ratio of 15, the expected market value should be around $750 million. Without attributing any value to Florence, Aley or New Prosperity.

I believe that right now, Taseko should be valued in the $0.75-1 billion range, which equals to share price of $3.3-4.4. Although it seems like a big number, for Taseko Mines, it would mean only a return several years back. In 2010 and 2011, the market value of the company moved in the $0.7-1.2 billion range. In 2012 and 2013, it was in the $0.5-0.7 billion range. Only in 2015, Taseko's market value declined to the $100 million level, as the metals markets were weak and Taseko's financial trouble started to emerge. In the second half of 2016, Taseko experienced a strong revival; however, its market value hasn't fully recovered yet.

The future valuation will depend not only on the copper and molybdenum prices and Taseko's ability to keep the operating costs at the Gibraltar mine low but also from some other factors, such as the regulatory decisions regarding the Florence, Aley and New Prosperity projects. Especially Florence should be important in the coming years.

If Taseko keeps its ability to generate cash flow of approximately $25 million per quarter, it should have more than $200 million at its disposal by the end of 2018, which should be enough to finance the Florence mine construction. If everything goes well, late 2018/early 2019 should be the time when Taseko gets the permits for construction of the second phase of the Florence mine. As a result, the mine should be completed by autumn of 2020. The mine should produce 81 million lb copper per year at operating costs of $1.1/lb. At a copper price of $2.5/lb, it is reasonable to expect that Florence will generate earnings of at least $50 million per year. Assuming that Gibraltar is able to maintain the current level of profitability, Taseko's earnings should climb to the $100 million level. Using the more conservative P/E of 10 and the less conservative P/E of 15, the market value of Taseko Mines should move in the $1-1.5 billion range, without attributing any value to Aley or New Prosperity. And much higher if the copper price keeps on growing beyond the $2.5/lb level or if some big positive news regarding the permitting of Aley and especially New Prosperity arise.

When talking about the copper price, it seems like the Florence project is well timed. The copper market is expected to enter a period of huge market deficits, as the copper demand is projected to keep on growing, while the copper supply should start to decline. As a result, the copper market deficit should grow to approximately 300,000 tonnes (661 million lb) by 2018 and to 650 000 tonnes (1.433 billion lb) by 2020. Under such market conditions, the copper price should rise.

Conclusion

Taseko Mines is a profitable company with lots of potential. Some of the negative events, such as the metals bear market or huge administrative obstacles, that occurred over the recent years dragged Taseko's valuation down. Although it has recovered slightly, the current market value of $260 million doesn't reflect the true value of the company. The Gibraltar mine alone should be valued at least in the $0.5-0.75 billion range. Florence, Aley and New Prosperity should be worth at least another $250 million. Assuming that the metals prices remain at least at the current levels, Taseko's market value should start to climb to the $0.75-1 billion level now after the debt issues have been resolved. It means that Taseko's shares have an approximately 200-300% upside potential at the current copper and molybdenum prices. And much more if there are some positive developments at Florence, Aley or New Prosperity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.