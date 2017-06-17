'Safer' Dividend Follower Favorites Led By RAIT Financial & Orchid June Gains

Payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, further quantified the 33 'safer' financial resources. One of the 33 FFave stocks was disqualified by negative 1-year returns and eleven more reported as funds or closed-end companies with no such data.

10 of those 33 equities were deemed "safer" dividend dogs by showing positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 6/15/17.

Reader comments and suggestions submitted between May 25 and June 15 revealed 33 unique underdog tickers. I read every comment.

Follower Selection Process

From now on, when readers send me a message or comment on any of my new posts, any dividend stock mentioned may be included in a future follower favorite feature.

Now here are tangible results for the follower favorites as of June, 2017...

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 0.41% To 53.75% Net Gains For Ten "Safer" FFave Dogs By June 2018

All of ten top dividend-yielding "Safer" Follower Favorite dogs were verified as the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They were tinted in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for the "Safer" FFave dogs graded by Wall St. wizards was 100% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for June 2018:

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) was projected to net $537.55, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) was projected to net $247.86, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) netted $195.88 based on no target price estimates from analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 105% opposite the market as a whole.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) was projected to net $170.48, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) was projected to net $155.86, based on dividends, and median target price from twenty-three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) was projected to net $152.18, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

NRG Yield (NYLD) was projected to net $150.29, based on a median target price estimate from thirteen analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NYLD.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) was projected to net $29.81, based on our analysts, just annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 87% less than the market as a whole.

CYS Investments (CYS) was projected to net $4.94, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Computer Services (OTCQB:CVSI) was projected to net $4.09, based on no target price estimate from twenty-analysts. Just dividends were counted, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 80% less than the market as a whole

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 16.49% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 53% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

What Sectors Are Represented By "Safer" June Dividend Follower Favorites?

Of eleven sectors, six were represented by the 10 stocks with past year positive returns and current cash margins greater than their announced annual dividends. These included: energy; financial services; real estate; utilities; healthcare; technology. Not represented were basic materials; communication services; consumer cyclical; consumer defensive; energy; industrials.

The count of ten safe follower favorite safe dogs by sector showed: energy (1); financial services (1); real estate (5); utilities (1); healthcare (1); technology (1).

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 33 follower favorites from which these ten were sorted. You see above the tinted green listees that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 10 follower favorite dogs report positive annual returns and sufficient cash flow yield to cover their anticipated dividend yield, the margin of cash flow excess being shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. One of the 33 was disqualified due to negative returns in the past year and another eleven were funds, or closed-end investing companies, with incompatible reporting methods.

Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by a recalcitrant board of directors directing company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) on the list below cut its monthly dividend from $18 to $.14 in June, 2015.

Three additional columns of reported cash data listed after the Safety Margin figures reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. The one year total returns column was used here to eliminate one stock exhibiting tumbling prices.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (12) A 5.78% Median Target Price Upside and (13) 94% Net Gain From 12 "Safer" FFaves Upside Dogs Come June 2018

"Safer" FFave top ten stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 15, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the top ten stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 6.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 5.7% in the coming year. Notice, price well below dividend forecasts no overbought condition for these 10 "Safer' Dividend Follower Favorite top yield dogs. This is unlike the Dow and S&P500 aristocrats top ten in their over-bought/over-priced distinction.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered Lower Price Bargains In 5 Follower Favorite "Safe" Dividend Stocks To June, 2018

Ten "Safe" dividend top follower favorite firms showing the biggest yields June 15 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Ten top "Safer" FFave dividend paying stocks were culled by Yield (dividend / price) results verified by Yahoo Finance.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Concluded 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield FFave "Safer"Dogs Would Deliver (14) 22.22% VS. (15) 16.49% Net Gains for All Ten by June 15, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten "follower favorite" May kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 34.76% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten.

The very lowest priced "follower favorite" dog, RAIT Financial Trust (RAS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 53.74%.

Ten FFave "Safer" Dividend Dogs Saw 34.76% more Gain From 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced

Lowest priced five "follower favorite" safe dogs as of June 15 were: RAIT Financial Trust (RAS); CYS Investments (CYS); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Arlington Asset Investements (AI); NRG Yield (NYLD), with prices ranging from $2.35 to $17.50.

Higher priced five follower favorite "safer" dividend dogs for June 15 were: National Research (NRCIB); Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) & (UBA), BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT); Pfizer (PFE); Computer Services (OTCQX:CSVI); whose prices ranged from $1887 to $46.50.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for a follower favorite "safer" dividend dog stock purchase/sale research process in mid-April, 2017. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Two of the 10 "safer" follower favorite sector dividend pups qualify as valuable catches! They are helping make investing fun again! Find two among the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I and also check out the 44 DOTWII for the other also found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

To suggest favorite dividend stock for the next FFave article in June, send the ticker to me using the seeking alpha message envelope icon, or just leave a comment below this article. Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FFave dog 'safer' dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from ycharts.com; www.indexarb.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: freshadda.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long PF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.