Don't Get Fooled, Again

Greece and its international creditors have reached a deal on the next stages of Athens' €86bn bailout, removing the risk that it could default on over €7bn in debt repayments that fall due next month. - The Financial Times, June 16, 2017

With all due respect to the Financial Times, and knowing that they have relied upon official government sources, the above statement is not accurate. The IMF is not yet funding, according to the Director of the IMF, Christine Legarde. "For us to engage and for us to participate financially, more needs to be clarified, defined and approved in terms of restructuring," Ms. Legarde told CNBC. What, in fact, has happened, according to Reuters, is that,

The IMF agreed to offer Athens a standby arrangement of less than $2 billion but won't be disbursing any of the funds until euro zone countries offer more detail on potential debt relief measures in 2018.

This, however, is not entirely accurate either. The "staff" of the IMF has proposed this scheme but the "Board of Directors" of the IMF has not yet approved it. There is a substantial difference between the two. With the United States being the largest owner of the IMF, and America's representatives now reporting to the Trump Administration, approval may or may not be forthcoming. We will see, but what we do know now is that the Board of the IMF has not approved this plan yet.

Consequently, regardless of any protestations, and regardless of the countless headlines and comments to the contrary, as of this moment:

THERE IS NO DEAL!

Financial commentators, globally, are stating that the Eurozone equities are rising based upon a Greek deal, a deal that doesn't exist. Bloomberg data showed that the 10 year Greek bond was up 1.30 points Friday morning, based upon the same faulty information, I would guess. My advice: steer clear of all of this until what has been proposed has been approved. There is no deal yet!

A lie told once remains a lie but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth. - Joseph Goebbels

Oil

Reuters reports that,

There is no sign that shale producers will restrain production. They redeployed rigs and personnel quickly since prices began strengthening in 2016 and made shale profitable again; rig counts have risen by 40 percent this year in the Permian, which accounts for about half of all U.S. onshore oil rigs.

All of the data that I have seen supports these remarks. The production cuts, put in place by the OPEC nations, in my opinion, are being overcome by America's shale oil production. This, in my view, is a good thing for America, for Europe and for Western civilization. My further comment would be, "Let's do it faster and quicker and get the U.S. government involved to push this all along."

I am not often in favor of involving the government in private enterprise. They are usually more of a hindrance than a help in my estimation. However, when it is a matter of national security and the defense of the country, I take a different tact. In our present circumstances, I believe it is both.

We could tax imported oil. We could give tax credits for exported oil. We could give tax credits for research and development in the shale oil fields and perhaps lower the cost of making a profit. We could even give tax credits for companies that produce more oil and gas this year, than last year. There are many possibilities here and all we need to do is to get the government behind America's shale oil expansion.

We can argue incessantly about Mr. Trump and his policies. We can debate the tax proposals and the tax cuts and banking regulations and all of the rest. Yet, when it comes to the safety of the nation and the people, I believe many, if not most, Americans, would be supportive of some affirmative actions to protect the country. I, therefore, am proposing that some affirmative actions be put in place.

To the side, and far less important, is the possibility that the taxes generated by an expansion in America's oil and gas production would go a long way to reducing our deficit and maybe even cutting it significantly. I am also in favor of that, I can assure you.

We can win here. Let's do it!