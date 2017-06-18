Amazing Adobe Expects Record Earnings

Earnings per Share

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reports earnings for the quarter ending May 2017 on Tuesday, June 20, after market close. The analysts expect CEO Shantanu Narayen to report a strong quarter but slightly slower EPS growth, with a YoY increase in Non-GAAP earnings per share (+34%) and a YoY increase in revenues (+24%). Adobe management outlook is basically the same at +32% and +24%, respectively.

The average estimated Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 by the analysts is an increase of +34% YoY and much higher than the four-quarter earnings per share average through QE February 2017 of $0.83. This would be another all-time high. Non-GAAP earnings per share have been $0.94, $0.90, $0.75, $0.71 for the past four quarters, in reverse chronological order.

Adobe's financial performance has been amazing and continually upwards. Each quarter has seen record revenues and earnings per share for several years.

Estimated QE May 2017 Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP):

Analyst Estimates: $0.95 avg, $0.94 low, $0.98 high, 28 analysts Prior Year $0.71 = +34% YoY Prior Quarter $0.94 = +1% QoQ Adobe Management Outlook $0.94 = +32% YoY, 0% QoQ

Earnings per Share Year Over Year Growth Rate (%)

The estimated Non-GAAP earnings per share average of $0.95 for the QE May 2017 is an increase of +34% year over year. The most recent four-quarter average growth YoY is an exceptional +44%. Adobe has set the bar very high and growth may actually slow, at +34%, this next quarter!

Revenues

Total revenues have averaged $1.54 billion for the past four quarters. An increase to $1.73 billion is projected for this next QE May 2017. This would be another all-time high.

Estimated QE May 2017 Revenues (GAAP & Non-GAAP):

Analyst Estimates: $1.73B avg, $1.72B low, $1.76B high, 25 analysts Prior Year $1.399B = +24% YoY Prior Quarter $1.681B = +3% QoQ Adobe Management Outlook $1.730B = +24% YoY, +3% QoQ

Revenues by Segment

Quarterly revenues by segment are comprised of Digital Media (68%), Digital Marketing (29%), and Print and Publishing (3%). Adobe management continues to aggressively transform the cloud. CEO Shantanu Narayen stated in the prior earnings call for the QE February 2017, "In Digital Media, we continue to be the undisputed leader in helping customers inject creativity into their jobs, schoolwork and their daily lives.." As can be seen in the chart below, the Digital Media segment is driving the revenues, and earnings, upwards.

Revenues by Region

Quarterly revenues by region are comprised of the Americas (58%), Europe, Middle East, Africa (27%), and Asia Pacific (15%). As can be seen in the chart below, the Americas is driving the revenues, and earnings, upwards.

Return on Assets & Margins

Because Non-GAAP earnings are higher than GAAP earnings, the return on assets is also higher. For the QE February 2017, the annualized return on average assets was +13.3% for Non-GAAP and +10.6% for GAAP. Both measures have been increasing as the overall profitability of Adobe has increased. For both Non-GAAP and GAAP, gross margin has remained relatively stable while operating and net margins have been increasing.

Conclusion

Financial Performance: Amazing Adobe. Non-GAAP & GAAP financial performance has steadily increased and each quarter is a record quarter for total revenues and earnings per share.

Financial Position: Financial position is strong with a capital to assets ratio of 58%. Total assets of $13.04 billion are at a record high. Working capital of $2.8 billion is adequate. The current assets to total assets ratio is 44%, so there is liquidity. The total debt ratio, both short-term and long-term, is an acceptable 14% of total assets.

Dividends: Adobe does not pay dividends.

Stock Repurchases: Adobe repurchased $200 million of common stock in the QE February 2017. The ongoing repurchases equal $1.125B for the past four quarters. The repurchases for the past four quarters have been $200M, $300M, $400M, $225M, in reverse chronological order.

Stock Price: ADBE stock has been in an exceptionally long-term upward trend. ADBE does have price support from stock repurchases and institutional buyers. The stock beta is a low 1.03, so this stock is steady and there normally is not much excess volatility

Stock Evaluation & Opinion: As an intermediate-term to long-term investor, and from that perspective, I consider Adobe stock to be a Buy, compared to Hold or Sell. I am Positive on Adobe stock, compared to Neutral or Negative. Both the revenues and earnings per share growth has been exceptional but may be slowing. Even at a slowing rate, Adobe is a top tech financial performer.

(Graphs created by author using data from Adobe. Time frames generally are intermediate-term = 1-3 months and long-term = 3+ months for purposes of the above discussion.)