Amazon Buying Whole Foods Creates A Good Opportunity For Investors

On Friday, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) revealed that they were buying out Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) for over 13.7 billion dollars in a cash deal. This news caused several other grocery stocks to fall drastically due to the potential implications of the buyout. With this buyout, Amazon is trying to establish a physical foothold in the traditional grocery and retail industry. It is not too late to profit from this news though, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) fell over 6 percent on Friday creating a great opportunity for investors. There is no doubt that Amazon could be huge competition for traditional retail grocery companies, but make no mistake, Costco is not your average grocery chain. Costco's unique business model has consistently proven in the past that it can withstand competitive pressure from Amazon. Whole Foods and Costco also sell to two different niche markets and it is still very speculative to assume that Amazon can operate Whole Foods any better than the past management.

COST data by YCharts

While I believe it does make some sense that more traditional retail companies should fall in reaction to this news, it does not make sense for Costco to lose 6 percent of its value. After this deal goes through, Amazon will have 461 grocery stores spread out across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Amazon now has a lot of synergistic opportunities between their AmazonFresh grocery delivery services and their grocery stores. They could use these grocery stores as warehouses to increase the range and efficiency of their grocery delivery services. There is also potential for Amazon to make it possible to purchase groceries in advance online and pick them up in the stores without having to go through a checkout line. Amazon could even offer Amazon Prime members discounts at their grocery stores to encourage them to shop for groceries at their own stores. This all seems like very bad news for Costco and other grocery chains but people need to remember the difficulty it would take to implement some of these ideas.

Managing an efficient delivery network with 431 grocery stores will not only be costly, but a logistical nightmare. People tend to prefer being able to feel and see the grocery products they buy and it will also be very difficult to manage product returns on perishable items. A grocery delivery network will need to be fast, people will not wait long periods of time if they are going hungry. Any pickup system would not be easy to implement on such a large level too. Errors with pickups will also carry more weight on the Whole Foods brand and will be much more difficult to rectify. If Amazon offers discounts to Prime members, they would be contributing to Whole Foods pricing problem. Whole Foods has been suffering from competitors also entering the fresh food market niche and has been forced to slash prices to stay competitive. It will be difficult for Whole Foods to turn a profit on the products they sell if they have to continually lower prices. We know that Amazon has been too ambitious in the past so it is not inconceivable that Amazon could mess up. The deal itself still has regulatory hoops to jump over as well and everything I mentioned above is far from becoming reality yet. These ideas are ambitious and will all take time to implement effectively, Amazon can not afford to damage their already struggling Amazon Fresh brand.

Even if we assume Amazon is able to implement all of these ideas and successfully turn around Whole Foods, which the previous management failed to do, Costco's business model will protect them. So far we have seen traditional retail companies and grocers suffer from online retail companies, Costco has been unscathed. Costco operates differently than traditional retailers, they operate warehouses which sell low priced items in bulk. They keep prices very low and offer huge discounts to loyal customers with memberships. Their warehouses provide a wide variety of services to encourage more customers to come to them as well. For example, Costco warehouses have gas stations, food courts, and even a pharmacy for people to pick up prescriptions. Everything in these warehouses act in synergy with each other in order to get the most out of customers while providing a great experience. This all encourages people to come to Costco for all their daily needs while also encouraging them to get memberships.

The most interesting thing about Costco's business model is how they make most of their money from their memberships. With these memberships, customers can enjoy better deals and even cheaper gas at their warehouses. Even with pressure from online retailers, Costco has seen the number of memberships steadily increase over the past few years. In a environment where retail is struggling, Costco is able to attract customers to get memberships and shop at their warehouses by offering low prices and convenience.

Whole Foods and Costco do not even sell to the same consumer niches. Whole Foods sells healthy and organic products while Costco sells consumer necessities, non perishable foods and electronics. Costco also has a huge advantage over Whole Foods because they have a broader range of customers and appeal. Costco appeals to all customers of all incomes due to their low priced items. Even small businesses prefer to get their products at Costco because of the ability to buy items in bulk at great prices. Whole Foods on the other hand is meant to appeal to a much more wealthy demographic. Unless Amazon wants to radically change the Whole Foods brand, Amazon and Costco will continue to barely affect each other.

Shareholders should also remember that Costco is not only on the defensive. Costco has been investing heavily in eCommerce and is playing catch up. They have added more brands and electronics while also improving the user interface of their site. For now, it is too early to say if these efforts will pay off or not. However, this is definitely a step in the right direction and will put more heat on Amazon. Since Amazon is the leader in eCommerce sales, they have the most to lose from companies like Costco also entering the eCommerce field.

Costco can mimic the same low prices Amazon can offer in their grocery stores and still make a profit through their memberships. Another advantage Costco has over Amazon is that they sell consumer staples, like toilet paper, which is more convenient to buy in person. Costco's well established physical presence, strong customer loyalty and Amazon proof business model makes them a strong buy. The share price drop caused by the Amazon-Whole Foods buyout does not change any of Amazon's solid fundamentals and creates a great opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.